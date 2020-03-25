8 Calming Face Masks For Unwinding Stressed-Out Skin

To be perfectly honest, the best part of kicking back with a face mask on might not even be the mask itself. Rather, it's the fact that you have time — five minutes or a whole night — to settle in, grab a mask-safe snack, and give in to the ritual's soothing process. Calming face masks have a way of encouraging both you and your skin to unwind.

Though OK, the skin benefits are pretty great, too. And while there is a time and a place for intensive, skin-exfoliating masks, moisturizing formulas that soothe skin inflammation, combat redness, and hydrate dryness are particularly helpful for the post-winter season. Take Dr. Brandt Skincare's Hydro Biotic Recovery Sleeping Mask for example: The $52 leave-on mask uses the brand's "Biotic Balancing Complex" to reinforce your skin's natural barrier through encouraging flora health. All you have to do is layer on the mask before you head to bed.

Not into mixing your skincare routine with your sleep? Fortunately for you, there are countless options you can squeeze into any extra time you have — whether it's pre-makeup routine or while you lounge around, watching TV. re:p's highly rated Bio Fresh Mask ($32) only needs 10 minutes of your time, while May Lindstorm's cult-favorite Problem Solver mask ($100) can be rinsed off after 30 to 45 minutes.

Those are just a few options to consider adding to your bathroom cabinet, though. Below, eight skin-calming face masks to pick up before your next at-home spa night.

