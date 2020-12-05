You get what you pay for, as the saying goes, and that’s certainly true in many cases. But if you look in the right places, there are exceptions to that rule; things that should be expensive, but somehow, miraculously, aren’t. Case in point: these 60 popular things that you won't believe are under $40 on Amazon — and chances are, nobody else will guess it, either.

One of the trickiest parts of hunting down great deals online? The fact that you can’t actually see the item you’re buying. As many of us know firsthand, online purchases often turn out to look nothing like they did in the picture, especially when the price seemed too good to be true. In a way, that’s actually what makes the products in this roundup so special — they've already been enthusiastically backed by Amazon reviewers, so you won’t have to decipher marketing jargon or rely on your intuition to determine whether they're legit.

Intrigued? To discover the steals you'll be bragging about for months, simply scroll on.

1. A Slouchy Knit Beanie Made Of 100% Cashmere Fishers Finery Cashmere Beanie $40 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never want to take off this minimalist-chic beanie — knit of 100% soft, sumptuous cashmere, it makes every other hat feel itchy and rough by comparison. Reviewers love the slouchy fit and the fact that it's warm without being too thick or bulky — and if you love all things cable knit, check out this other style it comes in, too. Available colors: 4

2. This Fan-Favorite Essential Oil Diffuser With A Cool, Sculptural Look Anjou Cool Mist Humidifier $35 Amazon See On Amazon Of the 6,000 shoppers who rated this essential oil diffuser, a whopping 96% left positive feedback, resulting in an impressive 4.8-star average. Like most essential oil diffusers, it doubles as a cool mist humidifier and LED table lamp. What sets this one apart, though, is that it's quieter, works better, and lasts longer than comparable versions. "The difference in quality and performance between this beautiful new model and all the ones that I purchased before it...is night and day," one reviewer wrote.

3. These Best-Selling "Diamond" Earrings That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Earring Cuff $14 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are blown away by the quality and sparkle of these best-selling, cubic zirconia-encrusted huggies, reporting that despite their affordable price tag, the tiny hoops look and feel expensive, and even regularly get mistaken for genuine diamond earrings. Choose from 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold plating, each with hypoallergenic stainless steel posts that won't irritate sensitive ears. Available colors: 3

4. A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase & Matching Eye Mask Tafts Mulberry Pillow Case and Eye Mask $39 Amazon See On Amazon Bring new meaning to the phrase "beauty sleep" with this gorgeous pillowcase and matching eye mask, both made of 100% soft, smooth mulberry silk. They'll not only make going to sleep each night feel like pure luxury, but also have more practical benefits, as sleeping on silk can also do wonders for your skin and hair. Available colors: 11

5. This Cable Knit Sweater Made Of 100% Breathable Cotton Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $31 Amazon See On Amazon A timeless wardrobe staple that'll never go out of style, this turtleneck fisherman sweater is a great way to add eye-catching texture to your collection of basic knits. The knit is relatively thick and warm, but because the sweater is made of 100% cotton, it's breathable and won't have you sweating indoors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

6. A Crystal Decanter To Make Your Wine Taste Better — & It Looks Beautiful, Too BTaT Wine Decanter with Stopper $35 Amazon See On Amazon Hand-blown with lead-free crystal glass, this wine decanter looks elegant while serving a practical purpose, since aerating your wine with a decanter can significantly improve its taste. Plus, this one has a slated spout that minimizes spills as you're pouring, and also comes with a wand-style cleaning brush and a gorgeous glass stopper.

7. This Coconut Oil Body Lotion That Smells Like Pure Heaven Kopari Coconut Body Milk Moisturizing Lotion $30 Amazon See On Amazon Kopari Beauty's Coconut Body Milk smells like summer vacation in paradise — and just like a much-needed tropical getaway, the quick-absorbing formula leaves your skin feeling calm, refreshed, and rejuvenated. Vegan, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free, the lightweight formula includes nutrient-rich ingredients like coconut oil, chamomile, sunflower oil, vitamin E, and shea butter.

8. This Personal Blender & Travel Cup In One Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $15 Amazon See On Amazon To say reviewers love this single-serve blender would be in understatement. Fans praise virtually everything about it — how it's surprisingly quick and powerful, super easy to clean, and saves you from doing extra dishes, since you can simply unscrew the 14-ounce blender and drink directly from it. It even has a travel-friendly lid!

9. A Classic Pajama Set That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Prints Ekouaer Pajamas Set $35 Amazon See On Amazon You'll want to stay in these pajamas all day long. Made of smooth, soft viscose with a touch of added stretch, the two-piece set features a classic collared shirt with contrasting piping and matching pants, which have a comfy drawstring waist. Oh, and they come in a ton of fun colors and prints, so don't be surprised if you end up buying multiple pairs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

10. A High-Quality Dutch Oven Made Of Enameled Cast Iron AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot $40 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers couldn't be more impressed by this Dutch oven, reporting that it truly holds its own when compared to its popular — and far more expensive — competitors. Made of solid cast iron with a sleek enamel finish, its covetable color options and vintage-inspired look make it more than pretty enough to show off in your kitchen. Available sizes: 4.2-quart, 6-quart, 7.3-quart

Available colors: 8

11. These Silky Satin Pillowcases With Over 60,000 Five-Star Ratings Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Though arguably not quite as luxurious-feeling, satin pillowcases like these boast all the same benefits for your skin and hair as real silk ones do — and, obviously, they cost a mere fraction of the price you'd pay for real silk. Reviewers, for their part, are certainly impressed with this set of two, giving it a 4.5-star rating and nearly 10,000 glowing reviews thus far. Available sizes: 20" by 26", 20" by 30", 20" by 40"

Available colors: 24

12. These Clever Scented Candles Designed To Smell Like Home Homesick Scented Candle $31 Amazon See On Amazon If you or someone you love is pining for home lately, but can't make the trip, this scented candle is the next-best thing. Each candle's scent is inspired by a specific state — for example, Wisconsin's candle smells like butter, cranberry, and maple, while Tennessee's has notes of tea, steeped bergamot, single-malt whiskey, and magnolia.

13. This Best-Selling, Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves AmeiTech Rotating Makeup Organizer $27 Amazon See On Amazon It's not hard to see why reviewers love this makeup organizer — made of clear, easy-to-clean hard plastic, it rotates a full 360 degrees, saving you counter space while making it easy to access all your products. Plus, all the middle shelves are fully adjustable, which allows you to create a custom setup that fits all your products perfectly.

14. These Memory Foam Slippers Lined With Cozy Faux Sheepskin Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slipper $26 Amazon See On Amazon These cozy, faux sheepskin slippers are basically perfect: Their warm, fluffy lining is almost shockingly plush, their anti-slip rubber soles are durable enough for brief trips outside, and their memory foam-cushioned footbeds feel, as one reviewer put it, "like walking on an incredibly warm, toasty cloud." No wonder they have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 4

15. A Bamboo Serving Tray With A Hidden Drawer For Utensils Frux Home and Yard Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set $40 Amazon See On Amazon The ideal gift for anyone who loves to entertain, this charcuterie serving tray is equal parts gorgeous and useful. Made of smooth, naturally antibacterial bamboo, the board's center has room for plenty of meats and cheeses, while deep grooves along the perimeter are perfect for crackers, nuts, or olives. A slide-out drawer holds stainless steel cheese knives in four different styles, making it perfect for picnics and other get-togethers away from home.

16. These Classic Combat Boots At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Lace Up Combat Boots $35 Amazon See On Amazon Edgy-chic, durable, and comfy all at once, combat boots are a must for every shoe collection, and these prove you don't have to splurge to score a great pair. Made of smooth, high-quality vegan leather, they have a classic lace-up look, but discreet side zippers make them more convenient to take on and off. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 2

17. A Reversible Throw Blanket With Cozy Faux Sherpa On One Side Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw Blanket $28 Amazon See On Amazon This reversible throw from Eddie Bauer could easily cost three times as much as it does. Made of soft faux sherpa and plush fleece, it feels exceptionally high-quality for a blanket of this price, which may help explain its impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon. "I purchased a number of plush throws this year as gifts," one reviewer shared. "The Eddie Bauer ones are simply outstanding. The stitching is sturdy, the colors are vibrant, and they are exceptionally soft and warm." Available styles: 21

18. A Cozy-Chic Fleece Bathrobe With Huge Pockets For Your Phone PajamaMania Fleece Bathrobe $32 Amazon See On Amazon Don't be surprised if you end up living in this bathrobe all the way 'til spring — made of soft, plush fleece, it's super cozy, and it also has huge pockets to stash your phone and other essentials. Plus, it comes in lots of cute colors and prints, including a few sherpa-lined styles. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available styles: 16

19. A Luxurious Pashmina Scarf That Comes In Tons Of Gorgeous Colors FURTALK Blanket Scarf $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a soft viscose-modal blend that feels convincingly like cashmere, this popular pashmina scarf will make it effortless to layer rich color into any outfit, especially since it comes in so many gorgeous, vibrant hues. "Wow!" one reviewer wrote. "I’ve bought many high dollar, luxury pashminas, but this one has blown me away." Available colors: 32

20. These Sheet Masks That Are Like A Superfood Salad For Your Face TONYMOLY Superfood Mask Bowl $15 Amazon See On Amazon TONYMOLY's Superfood Mask Bowl is exactly what it sounds like: a "bowl" of six sheet masks, each formulated with a different skin care superfood (think nourishing honey, brightening peach, and purifying green tea). Earning an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon, the set lives up to the cult-favorite Korean beauty brand's reputation for making fun, Instagrammable skin care products that don't skimp on quality.

21. A Cozy Sherpa Jacket With The Softest Fleece Lining Amazon Essentials Sherpa Jacket $31 Amazon See On Amazon With soft polar fleece on the inside and cozy faux sherpa on the outside, this zip-up jacket is both stylish and incredibly warm. Reviewers love how the roomy side pockets have zippers, so you can keep valuables inside without worrying about losing them. "So, I have developed a minor obsession with this Sherpa jacket. It is AMAZING!" one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

22. This Popular Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Works For Other Sandwiches, Too Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are notorious for being hyperenthusiastic, but their zeal for this breakfast sandwich maker is still pretty notable. In more than 4,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, people rave about the compact, user-friendly appliance, reporting that it's surprisingly versatile, easy to use, and even easier to clean. "This little thing is amazing," wrote one fan. "Changed my life."

23. A Set Of 6 Body Oils From Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand Weleda Weleda Body Oil Essentials (6-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon This pretty gift set includes six luxurious body oils from Weleda, the clean German beauty brand behind the cult-favorite Skin Food moisturizer. Infused with powerful natural ingredients such as arnica, sea buckthorn, pomegranate, or wild rose, the brand's body oils are just as luxurious as their best-selling cream, having earned over 2,000 glowing reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

24. The Coziest Sweatpants You'll Ever Find Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $36 Amazon See On Amazon Could anything be cozier than sweatpants? As it turns out, yes: these sherpa-lined sweatpants — thick, plush, and impossibly soft, they'll actually make you excited for frigid winter days. The sweatpants themselves are made of cotton and have a classic jogger design with pockets, a drawstring waist, and cuffs at the ankles. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

25. These Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves That Are Touchscreen-Compatible Elma Touchscreen Gloves $28 Amazon See On Amazon Made of buttery-soft, supple leather lined in 100% cashmere, these gloves look and feel like a luxurious vintage pair — but good luck finding actual vintage gloves that are touchscreen-compatible like these are. "I'm in love with them," one reviewer gushed, adding, "They work flawlessly with my iPhone touchscreen." Available sizes: 6.5 — 8.5

Available colors: 10

26. A Pro-Quality Curling Iron & Protective Glove For Under $30 HOT TOOLS Tapered Curling Iron $28 Amazon See On Amazon A tapered shape helps this Hot Tools curling wand create natural-looking curls and waves, while the gold plating on the barrel provides faster, longer-lasting results. "I love this curler because the curls last for days," one reviewer wrote. "I’ve bought several others and they curl fine, but the curls only hours or maybe a day." This one also comes with a glove to protect your hands from burns.

27. A Stovetop Espresso Maker That Makes Delicious Coffee Every Time Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker $20 Amazon See On Amazon This sleek take on a stovetop espresso maker creates either six or nine servings of rich, smooth espresso at once, depending on which size you order. Made of premium, food-grade stainless steel, it resists rust and corrosion and is safe to clean in the dishwasher. "I have been using a moka pot every day for the past 12 years," one reviewer shared. "Lived in Italy for two years, then have been using ever since moving back to USA. I think this is my favorite I have ever used." Available sizes: 300 milliliter, 450 milliliter

28. A Rose Quartz Facial Roller That Vibrates For Even Better Results Finishing Touch Facial Roller and Massager $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the soothing, circulation-boosting effects of massaging your face with a jade roller, this vibrating rose quartz facial roller might be a game-changer for you. Powered by a battery, which is included, the vibrating feature amplifies the usual benefits of your facial roller — plus, it feels amazing. The roller also comes with a rose quartz eye attachment, which reviewers say works wonders for tired, puffy eyes.

29. This Classic Tennis Bracelet That Looks Like It Cost Thousands PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet $15 Amazon See On Amazon "Best $15 I've spent in a long time," one reviewer said of this classic tennis bracelet. "I feel like a princess when wearing this," shared another. Hundreds more have similarly glowing things to say, describing its cubic zirconia "diamonds" as "amazingly realistic-looking." The bracelet itself is made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, and comes in three different sizes to ensure a perfect fit. Available sizes: 6.5-inch, 7-inch, 7.5-inch

Available colors: 3

30. A Minimalist Bath Mat Made Of Eco-Friendly Bamboo GOBAM Shower Mat $30 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many reasons to switch out your old bath mat for one made of bamboo. For one, bamboo is naturally antibacterial, dries quickly, and feels great to the touch, not to mention how it's among the most environmentally sustainable materials in existence. The mat has skid-proof grips on the bottom to prevent it from slipping around, and the slats allow for lots of airflow, so it won't get slimy or moldy.

31. A Kit With Everything You Need For DIY Gel Manicures Beetles Gel Polish Kit $37 Amazon See On Amazon If you've been thinking about giving yourself gel manicures at home, this starter kit is a must-try. It comes with all the supplies you need to get started — including the UV-powered LED nail lamp — and has earned the seal of approval from professional manicurists and amateurs alike.

32. This Luxe Detangler That's Perfect For Every Hair Type Oribe Run-Through Detangling Primer $37 Amazon See On Amazon This non-greasy detangler leaves your hair silky-soft, smooth and touchable without weighing it down. It also works as a heat protectant, making it ‌an ideal way to prime your hair before styling. Although it's admittedly on the pricey side, reviewers say it's totally worth it, like all Oribe products tend to be. "A miracle product," one person wrote, adding, "Wish it wasn’t stupid expensive, but it is, and now I can’t live without it."

33. A Pair Of Warm & Stylish Snow Boots That Somehow Cost Just $40 DREAM PAIRS Mid Calf Snow Boots $40 Amazon See On Amazon These snow boots are so cute in that rugged, outdoorsy-chic way, and, arguably more importantly, they're super warm and functional, too. Designed with slip-proof rubber outsoles and a cozy, faux fur lining, their Thermolite insulation will keep you warm and comfortable in temperatures as frigid as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 11

34. The Must-Have Wine Accessory For Any Home Bar Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 Amazon See On Amazon This electric wine opener will not only look super sleek and modern on your counter, but is also surprisingly handy (and pretty fun to use) when you want to open a bottle of wine. With the press of a button, the rechargable device can automatically uncork up to 30 bottles of wine on a single charge.

35. A 3-Piece Kit From Lady Gaga's Beauty Line HAUS LABORATORIES Lady Gaga Makeup Kit $25 Amazon See On Amazon Get three best-selling products from Lady Gaga's beauty line for under $25 with this gorgeous set, which has a value of $64! Included are a shimmering liquid eyeshadow, a lip liner, and a pigmented lip gloss, all in colors that complement each other (aka, everything you need for a full face of pro-looking makeup). Available colors: 13

36. The Perfect Everyday Bag — & It Costs Just $15 Nodykka Faux Leather Tote $14 Amazon See On Amazon How is this tote only $15? Made of soft, supple vegan leather with a rich pebbled finish, it's both extremely versatile and spacious, so it's the perfect everyday bag. Plus, it comes in roughly a million different styles, so you'll have no problem finding one that complements your wardrobe. Available styles: 100+

37. An Indoor Grill & Panini Press That'll Revolutionize Your Cooking Game George Foreman Grill and Panini Press $30 Amazon See On Amazon You've probably heard of a George Foreman grill, but you may not have realized just how useful it really is. Super easy to clean thanks to its removable, dishwasher-safe plates, the user-friendly appliance is great for making grilled veggies, meats like chicken or burgers, paninis, and so much more. "This changed my life!!!" one reviewer gushed. "I hated cooking but this thing works so well, is so easy to clean, and truly is ridiculously versatile with what and how you use it."

38. A Spacious Makeup Organizer With Slots & Pockets For Everything LKE Makeup Organizer $21 Amazon See On Amazon A must for the makeup lover who's never heard of "traveling light," this portable, waterproof makeup bag has room for everything — and then some. Plus, it has tons of handy compartments, pockets, and slots to keep things neat, and the marble-patterned PU leather is both pretty and easy to wipe clean.

39. A Cozy-Chic Blanket Scarf That Comes In Tons Of Colorful Plaid Prints Bess Bridal Plaid Shawl $15 Amazon See On Amazon Large enough to bundle up in or use as a shawl, this blanket scarf will add cozy warmth and style points to any cold-weather ensemble. Plus, it comes in a truly impressive array of colors and prints, making it easy to find one that complements your favorite outerwear. Available colors/prints: 39

40. An $8 Hair Mask That Beats Out Competitors That Cost 5 Times As Much Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $8 Amazon See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how excited reviewers are about Cer-100, the protein treatment from K-beauty brand Elizavecca that's been touted as an affordable alternative to Olaplex's cult-favorite No. 3 hair treatment. Hundreds of reviewers say Cer-100 is just as effective at breathing new life into damaged, over-processed hair — in fact, many fans swear it's even better. "If they change the formulation or discontinue this line, I will riot," one person joked.

41. A Faux Shearling Sweater With An Asymmetrical Collar KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Pull Over $24 Amazon See On Amazon A sculptural collar with an asymmetrical zipper adds serious style points to this cozy teddy fleece pullover. Reviewers say it's incredibly soft and and expensive-feeling, and are particularly fond of the roomy pockets and the fact that the plush teddy material is on the inside, too. Choose from a range of colors, as well as several variations on the material and design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 20

42. The Best-Selling Levi's Jeans With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans $23 Amazon See On Amazon "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one reviewer wrote of these best-selling, pull-on skinny jeans from Levi's. Over 7,000 (!!!) more reviewers gave equally glowing feedback, raving about how comfy they are, and noting that despite their elastic waistband and ultra stretchy construction, they still look more like authentic denim jeans than your typical jeggings. Available sizes: 2-28 (27, 29, or 31-inch inseam)

Available washes: 7

43. A Cute, Sparkling Necklace With Your Choice Of Initial Pendant PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Initial Necklace $14 Amazon See On Amazon The tiny cubic zirconias dotting the monogram charm on this necklace add the perfect amount of glitz to the otherwise minimalist design. Plated in 14-karat white gold with an 18-inch chain and 2-inch extender, the necklace comes packaged in a premium jewelry box and would make an excellent gift. Available styles: letters A — Z

44. A Glass Teapot That Coms With Blooming Flower Tea Teabloom Glass Tea Pot $30 Amazon See On Amazon If someone in your life loves tea, this glass teapot makes for a thoughtful gift they're sure to love. It's made of sturdy borosilicate glass, which means unlike many glass teapots, it's safe to heat in the microwave or stovetop, and is also dishwasher safe. It also comes with glass strainer for looseleaf tea, and, best of all, two unique green teas that literally bloom like flowers as they're brewing — could there be a more perfect opportunity to appreciate a clear teapot?

45. A High-Quality Flatware Set With A Chic Rose Gold Finish O.C.E. Matte Rose Gold Silverware Set (20-Pieces) $26 Amazon See On Amazon Modern, minimalist, and glam all at once, this flatware is guaranteed to bring in compliments from all your guests. Made of durable stainless steel with a pretty matte finish, the 20-piece set comes in your choice rose gold, black, yellow gold, and several other options. Unlike some gold-toned tableware, these are dishwasher safe, and reviewers say they don't chip after a few uses. Available colors: 6

46. A Superfood-Infused Face Wash From A Luxe Beauty Brand ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash $19 Amazon See On Amazon One of luxury beauty brand Elemis's more affordable products, this Superfood Facial Wash will revolutionize your face-washing routine. Formulated with the extracts of broccoli, wheatgrass, and sale, the brand describes it as a "green juice for your face" — and it'll leave your skin clean, comfortable, and glowing.

47. A Wire Bath Caddy That Adjusts To Fit Any Tub AmazonBasics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you love a good bath, you'll love this wire bathtub caddy. Designed with adjustable sides to fit your tub perfectly, the slip-resistant wire rack makes it easy to keep your bath essentials — whether that's body wash and a loofah, bath oil, or a glass of wine and a book — easy to access without forcing you to stand up.

48. A Boar Bristle Brush That'll Last You Years — & Give You Your Best Hair Ever Denman Hair Brush $37 Amazon See On Amazon If you think the type of brush you use on your hair doesn't make a big difference, you've probably never tried a brush with genuine boar bristles, like this one. The gentle bristles distribute your scalp's natural oils evenly from root to tip, leaving your hair impossibly smooth, shiny, and soft.

49. A Handheld Milk Frother For Barista-Quality Drinks At Home Zulay Milk Frother $17 Amazon See On Amazon Create barista-quality lattes, cappuccinos, and more at home with this handy milk frother. It couldn't be easier to use or clean, and it's also handy for whipping up creative cocktails and next-level hot cocoas. Available colors: 25

50. An Easy Way To Give Yourself A Spa-Quality Facial At Home (Or Anywhere) Bliss Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (15-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon Treat your skin to a spa-quality peel in just a few second with these best-selling Glycolic Resurfacing Pads from Bliss. Sold in a pack of 15, they can be used literally anywhere, anytime, thanks to their handy design.

51. A Handheld Massager With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings RENPHO Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Massager $40 Amazon See On Amazon This deep tissue massager is next level. Portable and powerful, it can be used just about anywhere on your body, and comes with lots of attachment heads for different types of massages. Plus, it lasts up to 140 minutes on a single charge.

52. These Chic Rain Boots That Come In Lots Of Stylish Color Combinations Asgard Ankle Rain Boots $27 Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of these waterproof Chelsea boots is that they don't necessarily scream "rain boots," making them a lot more versatile than your typical rubber wellies. Reviewers report that they're super comfortable and well made, with soft textile linings so they don't feel stiff and rubbery inside. Plus, they come in lots of fun colors, like glittery silver and bright yellow. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 16

53. An At-Home Foot Spa With Vibrating & Massaging Modes Conair Foot Pedicure Spa $26 Amazon See On Amazon Bring the nail salon to you with this Conair pedicure spa. Designed with both a vibrating function and massage nodes, it's super easy to use (and clean) and can be controlled with — you guessed it — your toes.

54. An Expensive-Looking Evening Bag For Under $15 Milisente Evening Bag $13 Amazon See On Amazon It's a good idea to own this simple, envelope-style clutch in a few colors, so you'll always have the perfect bag on hand for last-minute events. Made of a velvety, suede-like material with a sturdy magnetic closure, it comes with a removable chain strap, so you can also wear it as a crossbody bag. Available colors: 16

55. An Acupressure Mat & Pillow That Amazon Reviewers Swear By ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $22 Amazon See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 15,000 five-star ratings and reviews, this acupressure mat is a must for anyone dealing with body pain, tension headaches, stressed out muscles, and more. "Within 3-5 minutes, something just happens," one reviewer reported. "You just melt into the mat and it feels amazing. The bolster pillow has been fantastic at helping relieve those base of the skull headaches. I want everyone to have one of these." Available colors: 14

57. A Pre-Seasoned, Cast Iron Skillet & Matching Lid cuisnel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Lid $40 Amazon See On Amazon With proper care, a great cast-iron skillet one can last for years. If you don't own one yourself, this one is certainly worth the investment, and it would also make a perfect gift for any amateur chef. Earning a 4.6-star average on Amazon based on feedback from more than 2,000 reviewers, the skillet is pre-seasoned and comes with a glass lid. Available sizes: 10-inch, 12, inch

58. A Lightweight Down Jacket At A Great Price — & It Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Down Jacket $40 Amazon See On Amazon Goldilocks would love this down jacket, because it's just right: nice and warm, but still lightweight, so it's easy to pack and won't cause you to overheat. Plus, it's super affordable and comes in lots of cute colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

59. A Stylish Duffel Bag With Almost Entirely Perfect Reviews S-ZONE Travel Duffel $39 Amazon See On Amazon A much chicer alternative to backpacks and basic totes, this duffel bag is ideal for weekend getaways. It's sold in two styles: one with a shoe compartment, one without, with either black or blue stripes. Impressively, 85% of reviewers awarded it a five-star rating. Available styles: 4