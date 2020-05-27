Press-on nails were uniquely poised to flourish in summer 2020. Not only can you stick them on in the comfort of your own home, but they're easy on your wallet, practically effortless to apply, and unarguably stylish — if you don't like one set's nail art design, there are thousands more scattered across the internet to pick from. And unlike any nail art painted on between Netflix sessions, trying out stylish press-on nails for summer will last you, well, all summer long. (Or anywhere between one week and 10 uses, to be exact.)

A little fact that makes picking a design you love all the more important, because honestly, there may as well be an infinite amount of press-on designs available online. Long and short, coffin or stiletto, plain pink or holographic sparkle jelly — you've got choices to make. And since doing your own nails removes the luxury of leaving the design up to your technician, it's time to get acquainted with the styles and trends of summer 2020. Ahead, six press-on nail sets to snag before the temperature begins to rise.

