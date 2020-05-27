Press-on nails were uniquely poised to flourish in summer 2020. Not only can you stick them on in the comfort of your own home, but they're easy on your wallet, practically effortless to apply, and unarguably stylish — if you don't like one set's nail art design, there are thousands more scattered across the internet to pick from. And unlike any nail art painted on between Netflix sessions, trying out stylish press-on nails for summer will last you, well, all summer long. (Or anywhere between one week and 10 uses, to be exact.)
A little fact that makes picking a design you love all the more important, because honestly, there may as well be an infinite amount of press-on designs available online. Long and short, coffin or stiletto, plain pink or holographic sparkle jelly — you've got choices to make. And since doing your own nails removes the luxury of leaving the design up to your technician, it's time to get acquainted with the styles and trends of summer 2020. Ahead, six press-on nail sets to snag before the temperature begins to rise.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
A French manicure with a rainbow upgrade, Dashing Diva's Happy Medium set nails the mismatched nail-art trend that's been circulating on IG. The longer nail length is ideal for anyone transitioning from acrylic or gel extensions, too.
Speaking of mismatched nail art. M.A.D. Nails' Cowhide 5.0 set is *so cute*, it's almost difficult to wear — accidentally losing one would be heartbreaking. Still, the salon-like manicure is well worth the risk. And according to the product description, the luxe set can last up to 10 uses, so with the right care your manicure will outlast any lacquered nail art you've had before.
Teals, sky blues, and turquoises are dominating nail polish releases — so why not get in on the summery trend via press-ons? KISS Gel Nails' glossy finish mimics the look of salon gel nails, too, so no one will suspect you did this manicure all on your own.
Static Nails' vegan and cruelty-free "Reusable Pop-On Manicures" serve as an important reminder to press-on beginners: You can re-apply these nails as many times as you'd like, and customize them to your heart's content. (Though the Peony Round shape is such an everyday staple, you probably won't want to change a thing.)
Hailing from imPRESS' summery Rebecca Minkoff collaboration, Le French Pop is a part of the Wanderlust collection — inspired by vacations around the world and created by Rebecca Minkoff itself.
Jelly nails are one trend that continues to spark joy wherever it goes, and this newer set from SinfulColors offers that *plus* a hefty dose of glitter. Not to mention the fact that popping on bright pink nails feels like personally inviting summer into your life.