59 Impressive Things Under $75 On Amazon

A lot goes into picking a great gift. The right item needs to be well-made, practical, and priced within your budget, and ideally, it’ll be something your recipient will be genuinely excited to unwrap. Finding a gift that checks all the boxes can be surprisingly tricky, and as it turns out, the people you’re most intent on impressing tend to be the very same ones who are most difficult to shop for. Not to worry, though — often, finding the perfect present just takes a bit of inspiration, which is where this editor-curated list of 60 impressive gifts under $75 on Amazon comes in.

This edit truly has something for everyone, whether you’re shopping for your hip niece, your travel-obsessed boss, or your mother-in-law who loves to cook. Even if you’ve been too busy to pick something until the very last minute, there’s no need to panic. Almost every gift featured is eligible for free Prime shipping, which means if you’re a member, you can have it shipped to your doorstep in a couple of days, or even hours. And since every item on the list costs just $75 or less, there’s no need to worry about budgeting, either — in fact, you’ll likely have enough money left over to treat yourself to a little something, too.

Curious? Just keep reading.