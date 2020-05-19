Slathering on lotion while in the shower may seem like an unnecessary step in your routine, but the benefits of a body conditioner for skin are actually quite impressive. In fact, we should all be treating the skin beneath our necks just as we do our complexions, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tiffany J. Libby. "Moisturized skin is healthy skin, and [it] is better at protecting against environmental pollutants," she says. That’s why we’ve been loving the buttery, in-shower body conditioners from Kiwi Botanicals — they make it a no-brainer to keep skin hydrated. Think of using them in a similar way you would use conditioner for your hair. Just massage in a generous amount while in the shower, and then rinse off for unbelievably soft skin. There's also the added bonus these products are clean, made sans sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and more of the stuff we can do without. Ahead, five more very good reasons to always keep — and use — a body conditioner in your shower.

Your Skin Absorbs More Moisture When It’s Wet

Just like a sponge, your skin is able to soak up moisture better when it's moist. "Skin is much more permeable when it’s wet," says Libby. "That means it allows better absorption of products and a higher concentration of actives to reach the skin at deeper levels." That's where in-shower body conditioners come in. "They're formulated to be hydrophilic, or literally water-loving, moisturizers," says New York City board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur. "Special molecules in the moisturizer are attracted to the water on wet skin. When they meet, they bond together forever and create a layer that holds water on top of the skin."

Body Conditioners Take Seconds To Apply

Working cream into parched skin can take quite a bit of elbow grease. But when your skin is slick, moisturizer glides on like butter and even allows you to cover hard-to-reach places, like the backs of the knees. After cleansing with your regular body wash, scoop out a generous amount of conditioner and spread it over your body from décolletage down. Allow the formula to sink in for a few seconds before rinsing off.

It Soothes Stressed And Tired Skin

The link between stress and skin reactions, such as hives, psoriasis, and eczema, is real. Whenever we’re feeling particularly tense, we reach for the Kiwi Botanicals Soothing Body Conditioner spiked with manuka honey and chamomile. "Chamomile is most well known for its soothing effects," says Libby. "Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help to calm and quell irritated skin conditions and reduce stress on skin." To sweeten the deal, it’s also packed with superfood ingredient manuka honey, which has been used for centuries for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating benefits.

There's Zero Chance Of Greasiness

Because you're rinsing away the excess product, you're not going to feel greasy or sticky afterward. In fact, your skin will have already soaked up all those moisturizing benefits, so it will feel super silky. How does that work, you ask? "New formulas of in-shower lotions are crafted to react with wet skin and create a thin layer of moisturizer by adhering to the cells, so they're not going to wash off," explains Marmur.

It'll Keep Inflammation At Bay

"Dryness is the most common cause of itchiness and inflammation and can even lead to cracks in the skin that may allow for bacteria and pathogens to enter, causing infection," says Libby. "Conditions like eczema or atopic dermatitis are results of a damaged skin barrier, and a mainstay for treatment is hydrating, repairing, and protecting the skin barrier." Look for an in-shower body lotion with emollient-rich ingredients, like restoring shea butter and moisture-binding manuka honey, to help your skin look and feel its healthiest. Kiwi Botanicals' Nourishing Body Conditioner checks off all the boxes.