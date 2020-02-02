I always like to joke that coats are to New York what cars are to where, well, everywhere else. We spend most of our time during the winter shuffling about from point to point, trying our damndest to stay warm and stylish simultaneously. And with a handful of East Coast winters now under my belt, I've racked up a couple of stylish plus-size coats that check both of those boxes.

Plus-size outerwear used to be tricky to shop. Years ago, my qualm was shape. I have a broad shoulders, and shied away from parkas or puffers that added bulk. So in high school, I'd shrug into a threadbare brown peacoat from my local Ross until my mom forbade me from stepping foot outside the house with it again. As I grew older, I grew more sensible. I went to school in Washington, D.C., where my little poly-blend coat just wouldn't do. So I spent my first student newspaper paycheck on a Betsey Johnson number with waist snaps and a ruffled yoke, breaking my own no puffer vow.

These days, I do what I want — fashion shouldn’t have rules, and I certainly don’t like adhering to them. But I do tend to pick puffers with some sort of nipping at the waist — or even a self-tie — to maintain my silhouette. However, when it comes to special occasion outerwear, I choose what makes me happy (and warm). My closet contains lots of faux fur, lots of shiny finishes, and a peacoat that my mom would actually be proud of. See the coats that I own and am longing for below.

Plus-Size Coat: The Investment Piece

This coat is, quite literally, one of the most perfect pieces that I've ever laid eyes on. The streamlined tailoring, the simple quartet of buttons, and the long length is just... *chef's kiss*. I'd love to style this with a cashmere sweater for ultimate Ivy League prepster vibes. Plus, it's made of 80 percent merino wool, so it's nice and toasty. But act fact — there are only a couple of sizes left as it's limited-edition.

Plus-Size Coat: The Weekend Piece

Whenever I have brunch plans or some task that requires me to look somewhat presentable on Saturday or Sunday, I reach for this cropped number. It's so shiny, and the fleece-lined pockets come in handy while I wait impatiently for the Q train. I don't like carrying huge handbags around on the weekend, so I'd team the piece with a Balenciaga hip pack. Hands-free is the way to be!

Plus-Size Coat: The Sunday Morning Coat

You can't go wrong with a classic camel coat. This one, also by Addition Elle, is what I wear for Sunday morning church service. I usually pair it with a pretty high-necked dress, like the turtleneck knit one below from Eloquii.

Plus-Size Coat: The Going Out Coat

I've already talked about my disdain for going out — or any social activity, really (What can I say? I'm an Aquarius). But when I step out, I step out. I love the look of a fierce faux fur topper, like this one from Simply Be, teamed with a great pair of jeans and a sick bootie.

Plus-Size Coat: The Warm Coat

So nice, I had to buy this one twice. This one stands out with its sheen and cocoon-inspired silhouette. Add a silk-lined beanie and my trusty YSL Loulou Bowling Bag, and I'm good to go.