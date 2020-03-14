39 Things That Make Your Outfits Look A Lot More Expensive For Under $50 On Amazon

Crisp, freshly pressed seams. Timeless jewelry. The perfect bag. While it’s easy to get swept up in the bolder components of your style, paying attention to small details like these will elevate every outfit you wear. And, although it may seem counterintuitive, looking expensive doesn’t necessarily require spending a lot of money. In fact, you can find things that make your outfits look a lot more expensive for under $50 on Amazon — the challenge is knowing what to look for.

To help get you started, shop this editor-curated roundup ahead; it’s packed with hidden gems from Amazon that will make any outfit look more polished, elegant, or high-end. Some of these items are clothes or accessories that exude effortless sophistication, while others offer ingenious new ways to help keep your existing clothes in pristine condition. However, from buttery-soft leather gloves to a cult-favorite portable steamer, everything you’ll find here does have at least one thing in common: a price tag of $50 or, in most cases, much less.

The best part about buying items that seem expensive, but actually aren’t? You’ll still have plenty of room left in your budget for some actual splurges — and, once you snag that luxe statement jacket or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing, you’ll have all the perfect accessories to flawlessly complete the look.