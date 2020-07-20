38 Cheap But Expensive-Looking Finds On Amazon

As any stylish woman will tell you, looking expensive and actually being expensive are two very different things. We all want to fill our homes and closets with the best of the best, but unless you’re lucky enough to have an unlimited shopping budget, price will factor into at least some of your purchasing decisions. That said, it is possible to have an impeccable wardrobe and gorgeous home regardless of your budget. The key is balancing those well-deserved splurges with more affordable picks that still look and feel elevated. Believe it or not, you can score tons of those cheap-but-expensive-looking finds on Amazon, no less — but sorting through the fluff to find them requires some serious time and effort.

To save you the trouble, check out this editor-curated roundup instead, which features some of the most elevated home and fashion pieces that you can buy on Amazon. From a hand-blown crystal wine decanter to the perfect everyday tennis bracelet, everything on this list rings in at less than $30 — but looking at them, you’d never guess it (and neither will your friends!).

Oh, and the best part about embracing these budget-friendly picks? It’ll free up so much room in your budget for that must-have bag you’ve been eyeing.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Gorgeous, Stackable Ring Encrusted With Tiny, Sparkling Stones PAVOI 14K Stackable Ring Eternity Bands $14 Amazon See On Amazon How gorgeous is this dainty eternity band? Made of hypoallergenic sterling silver and encrusted with a sparkling row of tiny cubic zirconias, reviewers swear it regularly gets mistaken for a genuine diamond ring — even when it’s stacked right next to the real thing. Choose from rhodium, rose gold, or yellow gold plating, or buy the set of all three and wear them together. “I pair it with my Tiffany’s ring and it looks like they belong together,” one reviewer wrote.

2. The Perfect Crossbody Bag For Everyday Use — & It Comes In 19 Colors 153corp Simple Shoulder Crossbody Bag $18 Amazon See On Amazon Consider this the perfect everyday crossbody bag. Made from buttery vegan leather with gleaming gold hardware, it’s incredibly versatile and expensive-looking, and has plenty of space for all the essentials without excessive bulk. Plus, it comes in so many gorgeous colors — stick with a neutral tone like camel or beige or go with bold fuchsia to add a fun pop of color to your everyday look.

3. The Slow-Burning Scented Candle Reviewers Are Obsessed With Lulu Candles | Lemon Biscotti $15 Amazon See On Amazon It's impossible to overstate just how enthusiastic reviewers are about these scented candles — of the 8,000 shoppers who left feedback after buying one, over 90% left a positive rating, and more than 5,000 wrote a glowing five-star review. The candles are hand-poured in the USA using slow-burning soy wax, and come in a range of unique, delicious scents, such as Pineapple Evergreen and Cedarwood-Infused Mango.

4. The Chicest Way To House Your Jewelry When You Travel misaya Travel Jewelry Box $17 Amazon See On Amazon This travel-friendly jewelry box is a must for anyone who spends a lot of time away from home. Made of supple vegan leather and lined with a soft, suede-like fabric, it's a great way to transport your jewelry safely and keep it organized during your trip. Despite being only a bit larger than an iPhone, its interior compartment is surprisingly spacious, with various hooks and compartments for necklaces, earrings, rings, and more.

5. An Upgraded Version Of A Classic Jade Roller Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Roller & Massager $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the soothing, de-puffing, and circulation-boosting benefits of a traditional jade roller, you need to try this vibrating facial roller, pronto. It's made with a genuine rose quartz stone and works like a regular jade roller, but the battery-powered vibrations maximize its effects. Plus, it also comes with a special attachment that's specifically designed to sooth and invigorate tired, puffy eyes.

6. A Pair Of Oversized Sunnies That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Really Are Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses $15 Amazon See On Amazon A little bit retro, a little bit futuristic, these cat-eye sunglasses are sure to bring in compliments. Reviewers say they're "sturdy," "expensive-looking," and "really, really stylish," giving them an exceptional average rating of 4.5 stars. Plus, they even come with a keychain, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a brightly colored carrying case made of soft, supple vegan leather. Choose from four colors: black, blue, red, or tortoise.

7. These Colorful Turkish Towels That Are Stylish, Packable, & Much More Absorbent Than Terry Exclusive District | Turkish Towel $17 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love these Turkish towels. For one, they're stunning; With their vibrant colors and fringed trim, they'll look so stylish displayed in your bathroom. Turkish towels are made of a smooth cotton fabric that's much thinner and more absorbent than traditional terry, so they're much more compact and faster to dry than most other towels. This makes them great for small homes with limited storage, and ideal for stashing in your tote for beach days and weekend trips.

8. The Slide-On Loafers With The Unbeatable Price Tag Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule $23 Amazon See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of loafers, and these mule-style slip-ons are an excellent, affordable option. Their gleaming gold buckles and vegan leather construction give them a polished, expensive-looking feel, while their flat heel and foam-cushioned insoles ensure they're quite comfortable, too. You can't go wrong with the classic black version, but it's also worth picking up a pair in the statement-making leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

9. A RFID-Blocking Wallet That's Super Spacious — & It Comes In Tons Of Pretty Colors Travelambo Womens Walllet $15 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to imagine a better wallet than this one. Featuring 18 card slots, an ID slot, and two large zippered compartments roomy enough to fit an iPhone, it has space for all of the essentials and way more. Plus, it's made with a RFID-blocking material to protect your sensitive information from potential identity thieves, and its zippered pockets ensure cash and other items won't slip out, either. Factor in the stylish design and the 43 chic color options, and it's no wonder over 5,000 shoppers left it a glowing review.

10. One Of The Most Versatile (& Chic) Things You Could Buy For Your Home Goodpick Cotton Rope Basket $24 Amazon See On Amazon This color-blocked storage basket has so many uses — it's perfect for storing blankets, pet accessories, fire wood, toys, and more, and can also be used as a rustic-chic planter or laundry hamper. Made with 100% durable cotton rope, it's soft and flexible to fold up when it's not in use, and can even be thrown in a garment bag and machine-washed when it gets dirty.

11. A Classic Tennis Bracelet For Everyday Wear PAVOI 925 Sterling Silver Tennis Bracelet $15 Amazon See On Amazon This sparkling tennis bracelet will add an elegant touch to virtually any outfit. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, the premium-quality cubic zirconia "diamonds" with which it's encrusted are perfectly sized to be impactful, yet totally convincing. "Absolutely stunning bracelet," one reviewer gushed. "Amazing quality and beauty. I love the ease of just slipping it over my hand and then easily pull to tighten — it's brilliant!"

12. This Rust-Proof Bathtub Caddy With A Chic, Minimalist Look AmazonBasics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you love taking baths, you need this wire bathtub caddy. It's ideal for holding practical essentials like body wash and a razor, but you can also use it to amp up your next spa night by bringing in a wine glass, candle, and book for a long, luxurious soak. It's made of rust-proof stainless steel with a gleaming chrome finish and has an adjustable design that can expand or contract to fit any size bathtub.

13. An Impressively Intricate Hand-Woven Rattan Purse H Stars Handwoven Round Rattan Bag $26 Amazon See On Amazon Everything about this hand-woven rattan purse exudes carefree summer style. It'll pair perfectly with oversized shades and a floppy straw sunhat, and has plenty of space for the essentials without feeling bulky or getting in the way. Other highlights include a long crossbody strap, a sturdy button-style metal clasp, and a zippered inner pocket to keep smaller items separate. "A lot of bag for the price! The purse is high-quality and has a lot of detailing," one reviewer noted.

14. A Rotating Makeup Organizer That's Easy To Customize AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 Amazon See On Amazon If keeping your vanity neat and organized feels like a never-ending battle, it's worth investing in this rotating makeup organizer. Made of clear, hard plastic that's durable and easy to clean, it not only rotates a full 360 degrees, but can also be customized: The dividers in the top shelf can easily be rearranged or removed altogether, and the height of the middle shelves can also be adjusted.

15. The Most Versatile Accessory You Could Own Satin Square Hair Scarves and Wraps $9 Amazon See On Amazon Classic, chic, and so versatile, this gorgeous satin scarf can be tied around your head, neck, ponytail, or handbag, or even worn as a top. Reviewers, for their part, certainly approve — based on feedback from almost 1,500 people, it has a near-perfect rating of 4.7 stars. And, it comes in over 40 gorgeous, colorful prints.

16. Two Long-Stemmed Wine Glasses With A Cool, Iridescent Look E-liu Red Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Blown of lead-free crystal with a stunning iridescent finish, these gorgeous wine glasses are sure to be a hit, whether you buy them as a gift for yourself or someone else. Featuring long, elegant stems and sturdy thickened bases, their large Burgundy-style bowls help them bring out the more delicate flavors in Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Nebbiolo, and other lighter, full-bodied wines.

17. The Perfect, Classic Leather Belt Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 Amazon See On Amazon A classic leather belt — like this one — is an absolute must for every woman's wardrobe. Made of supple vegan leather with a gold, double-O buckle, the timeless accessory will instantly pull together so many outfits, from jeans and T-shirts to flowy maxi dresses. If you're not interested in classic black, be sure to check out the other styles it comes in — with sophisticated options like snake print and weathered camel brown to choose from, you're sure to find at least one option you love.

18. A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Feels Super Luxurious & Plush Ashler Home Deco Sheepskin Fur Rug $21 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to ways to add luxurious texture to your space, it doesn't get much easier than this faux sheepskin rug. A best-seller on Amazon with a near-perfect, 4.6-star rating, it's sumptuously soft and fluffy, and comes in a wide range of versatile shapes, colors, and sizes. The white is perfect for a classic Scandinavian design aesthetic, while the brighter hues — like turquoise, purple, or baby blue — are a bit more playful.

19. A Set Of Satin Pillowcases With Over 8,000 Glowing Reviews Bedsure Satin King Size Pillow Case $13 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these silky satin pillowcases, which are conveniently sold in an affordable pack of two. They've garnered more than 8,000 glowing reviews, resulting in an exceptional overall rating of 4.5 stars. It's not hard to see why they're so popular: Like silk, satin is gentler on your skin and hair (that means no more breakage, tangles, and pillow lines from forming as you sleep), but it's much more affordable. These pillows are available in over 20 gorgeous colors, making it easy to find a set that complements your bedroom.

20. A Floppy Lace Sun Hat That Exudes Carefree Summer Style FURTALK Summer Beach Sun Hat $23 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing screams "summer" like this floppy sun hat. Throw it on with a pretty dress and some oversized sunnies, and you'll be ready for picnics in the park, an afternoon on a boat ... you get the idea. The simple, timeless hat is made of knitted cotton lace, and has a hidden ribbon inside that can be tightened to adjust the fit. Choose from black, beige, or khaki versions, each trimmed with a thin brown leather cord.

21. A Set Of French-Style Steak Knives With Fun, Colorful Handles Chopmate Steak Knife Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon The colorful handles on these steak knives make them pretty enough to display — and doing so will be super simple, since the set of six knives comes complete with a sturdy wooden storage block. Inspired by traditional Laguiole-style steak knives, each knife has the same curved handle and 4.5-inch stainless steel blade the iconic French cutlery is known for.

22. A Chicer (& More Hygienic) Alternative To Traditional Fabric Bathmats GOBAM Shower Mat Bath $30 Amazon See On Amazon At first it might seem odd that this bath mat is made of solid bamboo — but there are actually several reasons that it's better than traditional fabric bathmats. For one, bamboo is among the most sustainable natural materials on the market, and it's also naturally antibacterial and quick-drying, so it's unlikely to become slimy or harbor mold and mildew over time. Plus, it looks much more stylish; The modern, natural look will complement many different styles of bathroom decor, whether you go with the natural wood finish pictured above, or you prefer the black version in which it comes.

23. A Space-Saving Wine Rack That's Both Practical & Attractive Urban Deco Wine Rack $28 Amazon See On Amazon This wine rack will not only keep your wine stash neat and accessible, but will also look amazing doing so. Its modern geometric design and luxe metallic finish will complement many different styles of home decor, from minimalist to glam to mid-century modern. Designed to hold up to seven bottles of wine, reviewers love how it's sturdy, compact, and easy to clean.

24. The Perfect Pair Of Dainty, Everyday Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon With enough sparkle to feel special, yet subtle enough for everyday wear, these cuff earrings are practically perfect. Amazon reviewers certainly seem to think so, anyway — in more than 2,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans say they're "stunning," "well-made," and "look like real diamonds." Plated in your choice of genuine 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold, they come beautifully packaged in a premium jewelry box, and are lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic.

25. A Set Of Versatile Glass Storage Jars With Airtight Glass Lids Mini Glass Apothecary Jars (Set of 3) $25 Amazon See On Amazon The possible uses for these apothecary jars never seem to end. Put them in the bathroom to hold cotton balls, Q-tips, and floss picks; Keep them on your vanity for makeup sponges and eye pencils; Or use them to store candies, nuts, spices, and tea in the kitchen. The three-piece set comes with one small, one medium, and one large jar, each made of glass with an airtight glass lid.

26. A Hand-Blown Crystal Wine Decanter That Doubles As A Work Of Art WBSEos Wine Decanter $25 Amazon See On Amazon There's no denying that this hand-blown crystal decanter is gorgeous. But beyond being the perfect eye-catching centerpiece, it's an ideal way to aerate your wine, which can help improve the taste, and it also makes it super easy to pour. Reviewers can't seem to say enough good things, noting that it comes beautifully packaged and would make an excellent gift.

27. A Set Of Stylish Marble Planters For All Your Succulents Greenaholics Succulent Plant Pots $20 Amazon See On Amazon How adorable are these tiny succulent planters? Designed with a chic marble finish and built-in drainage holes, each one measures just over 3 inches tall — the perfect size for a single succulent, cactus, or herb. They're sold in a set of three pots in different colors, and have a near-perfect average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon. "These little marble pots are beautiful and functional," commented one reviewer. "They have a mesh cover to keep soil in, a drainage hole and even a bamboo tray."

28. A High-Tech Alternative To Standard Facial Mists UrChoice Nano Facial Mister $13 Amazon See On Amazon You'll look so fancy whipping out this high-tech facial mister. But beyond just looking cool, it's actually really useful for refreshing your face throughout the day (you'll be especially grateful to have it on-hand during long flights and hikes). Using ultrasonic vibrations and sold in pink or white, it emits a cool, fine mist with the press of a button, can be charged with a USB (the cord is included in the box), and has a 30 milliliter tank that can be used for 10, 60-second mists on a single charge. It also turns off automatically after a minute has a cool light-up function to indicate when it's fully charged.

29. A Stunning Crystal Carafe That Comes Complete With A Matching Drinking Glass Godinger Bedside Night Carafe $18 Amazon See On Amazon Fill this gorgeous crystal Godlinger carafe with water and keep it on your bedside table, or the one in your guest bedroom — the carafe comes complete with a matching crystal drinking glass, making for a convenient (and attractive) way to quench your late-night thirst. It's also ideal for holding mouthwash in the bathroom, and comes perfectly packaged to wrap up and give as a gift.

30. A Super Soft Pajama Set Adorned With Pretty Lace Amazon Brand - Iris & Lilly Women's Pajamas Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon Sleeping in something pretty will instantly elevate your whole bedtime routine — and given that this cute pajama set is so soft and unrestrictive, you won't have to sacrifice a hint of comfort, either. The two-piece set includes a lace-trimmed V-neck cami and matching bottoms, both made of a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and elastane. "I LOVE the lightweight, silky feel of this fabric," wrote one reviewer. "It is extremely soft and breathable. It’s the closest thing to feeling like I have nothing on that I’ve ever felt." Available sizes: 0-16

31. A Warm Tartan Throw Sold In Seven Cozy-Chic Prints Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket $25 Amazon See On Amazon This tartan throw blanket will instantly up the cozy factor in virtually any space. If you're not a fan of the one pictured above, be sure to check out the other prints and patterns it comes in — between various plaids, checks, and a nautical-chic anchor print, you're sure to find at least one option you love.

32. A Swarovski Crystal Necklace For Less Than $20 (!!!) PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Choker Necklace $15 Amazon See On Amazon A single solitaire-cut Swarovski "diamond" gives this necklace a touch of sparkle even minimalists will appreciate. Because its design is so subtle and versatile, it's the kind of piece you'll never want to take off, whether you wear it on its own or layer it with other necklaces. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, its dainty 18-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender.

33. A Gorgeous Decorative Bowl For Fresh Fruit & More NIFTY Mesh Copper Fruit Bowl $18 Amazon See On Amazon With its sculptural design crafted from gleaming copper mesh, this decorative fruit bowl is both pretty and practical. Rounded edges give it a cool, textural look, while double-layered mesh walls make for minimal touch points and plenty of airflow — both ideal qualities for ripening and storing fresh fruit. Of course, the bowl doesn't have to be for fruit; Measuring 10 inches in diameter with a 3-quart capacity, it's the ideal size for displaying mini pumpkins, decorative orbs, and other seasonal decor.

34. A Pack Of Five Reusable Grocery Bags Made Of Durable Cotton Mesh HotShine Mesh Bags (5-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Despite being relatively simple in design, there's something chic about these reusable grocery bags, with their bright colors and fishnet-style cotton mesh construction. Sold in a pack of five, they're surprisingly spacious and strong enough to hold up to 40 pounds at once, yet compact enough to stash in your purse when they're not in use. Plus, they can also double as stylish, lightweight totes — they're especially great for beach days, since they're easy to machine-wash and won't hold onto sand.

35. A Sleek Electric Bottle Opener That's Both Practical & Cool Secura Electric Wine Opener $24 Amazon See On Amazon This electric wine bottle opener uses a powerful motor to remove virtually any cork with the push of a button. Sure, it's not exactly necessary, but it's so much faster and easier than doing it by hand, and it's also a great way to impress guests when you're entertaining. Besides, between its modern, minimalist design and the way it lights up as it's sitting on its sleek charging stand, it'll look so sophisticated displayed on your counter. It even comes with a foil cutter!

36. A Pretty Silk Sleep Mask Sold In Eight Stylish Colors & Prints J JIMOO Natural Silk Sleep Mask $8 Amazon See On Amazon This luxurious sleep mask will bring new meaning to the term "beauty sleep." Because it's made with 100% mulberry silk, which is exceptionally soft and gentle on your skin, it won't leave behind crease lines like some sleep masks do. Reviewers say it does a great job of blocking out all light, and love how the strap can be adjusted to ensure a comfortable fit. Plus, it comes packaged in a pretty box with a matching drawstring carrying pouch, so it would also make a classy, foolproof gift. Choose from seven lovely colors and a black and white striped print.

37. A Brass-Trimmed Glass Organizer That Looks Like An Antique Levilan Antique Beauty Jewelry Case $30 Amazon See On Amazon This vintage-inspired glass organizer is an easy, practical way to store your jewelry collection — and it doesn't hurt that it'll look totally gorgeous sitting on your dresser, shelf, or vanity. It's made up of three deep, rectangular drawers trimmed in gold-toned brass details, with clear glass sides that make it easy to see inside.