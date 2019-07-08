38 Affordable Fashion & Home Items On Amazon That Are So Chic

Crisp white linen pants. A rich velvet throw to drape over your couch. Classic gold hoops. There are some things that will always be in style, but you don't always have to spend a fortune to score them for yourself. If you know the right places to look, you can find some incredibly affordable, high-quality items in unexpected places — and surprisingly, Amazon Prime is a treasure trove of affordable fashion and home items. However, you'll have to do some digging in order to find them.

If you don’t have hours to spend poring over countless pages of clothing, jewelry, and home goods, we've curated this round-up of some of the chicest items Amazon has to offer. Whether your style is bohemian, minimalist, or a little bit luxe, there are plenty of pieces for your home or your wardrobe to perfectly suit your taste.

While the items on this list look and feel expensive, something they all have in common is their incredible value. In fact, nothing on the list costs more than $40 — but they look much more expensive than that. So go ahead, treat yourself to a piece or two and get ready to count the compliments.

1. These Soft, Textured Throw Blankets You'll Want To Buy In Every Color Bourina Textured Throw Blanket $59.99 $19.99 Amazon see on amazon These knit throw blankets are a great way to instantly elevate any space — use them to add a fun splash of color, layer in texture, and make couches, chairs, and beds look more cozy and inviting. They're available in a wide range of shades to suit any home's decor, from a bright chartreuse or an ocean blue to a warm marigold or a timeless off-white. Each 50-by 60-inch throw has a textured design on one side.

2. A Pair Of Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses That'll Never Go Out Of Style WearMePro Sunglasses $14.99 Amazon see on amazon These classic wire-rimmed sunglasses have a timeless, retro look that pairs beautifully with just about any outfit. These sunglasses are polarized and boast a UV rating of 400 — blocking 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays. The glasses also come with their own protective case to keep them safe when you're not using them.

3. A Floating, Hanging Wall Shelf To Display All Your Favorite Treasures Timeyard Decorative Hanging Shelf $26.99 Amazon see on amazon This rustic floating wall shelf is equal parts decorative and functional — which is especially important if you're working with a relatively small space. The shelf is made of rustic-looking wooden boards attached to sturdy twisted rope, and can easily be installed to your ceiling or wall using any screw, hook, or nail. Use it in your bathroom for toiletries and other essentials, or display plants, photos, and other treasures in any room of the house.

4. These Succulent Planters That Are Tiny Enough To Place On Your Windowsill Ceramic Succulent Pot (4 Pack) $14.93 Amazon see on amazon OK, how adorable are these tiny ceramic succulent planters? With each planter only a bit larger than an iPhone charger cube, you can easily arrange them to create your own unique succulent display. Line them up along your windowsill, arrange them on an end table or dresser, or place a single tiny succulent on your bathroom counter, desk, or nightstand. Each ceramic planter has a tiny drainage hole and its own little bamboo tray. The planters are available in a variety of shapes, including hexagon, square, circle, and triangle.

5. A Set Of Neutral Belts To Match Every Outfit Retro Stretch Belts (Set of 4) $18.99 Amazon see on amazon This set of thin, waist-cinching belts comes in your choice of four neutral shades to complete any look. Each belt is designed in a stretchy, comfortable style that's especially perfect for wearing with high-waisted pants, dresses, or oversized shirts, with a vintage-inspired gold buckle that pairs beautifully with understated gold jewelry. "Love these! The elastic is great because they aren't digging into your ribs when you bend and twist," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported.

6. A Plus-Size Jersey Dress That Can Be Styled A Million Different Ways Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Dress $20.62 $18.86 Amazon see on amazon Simple and sophisticated, this sleeveless jersey knit dress is anything but basic. When styling this comfortable, timeless piece, the possibilities are endless — wear it on its own or belted, with heels or with sneakers, or layered under a blazer or jacket. The super-soft, silky jersey material drapes beautifully, with a subtle V-neck and a curved drop hem. The dress comes in four classic, versatile color options: classic black, army green, heather grey, or bold red. Available sizes: 1X-7X

7. A Pair Of Statement Earrings To Elevate Any Basic Look Statement Drop Earrings $15.90 $11.90 Amazon see on amazon These trendy, statement-making rhinestone drop earrings are a great way to add a lot of personality to an otherwise basic outfit. They come in a wide range of colors and styles — try bold ruby red with gold flecks, classic rhinestone with tons of sparkle, or peachy pink to add a pop of color.

8. A Simple, Elegant Set Of Ceramic Vases Sullivans Ceramic Vases (Set of 3) $30 $24.97 Amazon see on amazon Set up all together, this set of three ceramic vases is an elegant and timeless display that looks great without taking up a lot of space. While the vases come in a three sizes, each one has a 1-inch opening — perfect for a few fresh flowers, dried greenery, or even a candle. The vases are made of waterproof, high-quality ceramic in a neutral ivory hue with a subtle crackled finish.

9. A Timeless Short-Sleeve Blouse That'll Effortlessly Transition From Work To The Weekend Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Shirt $26 Amazon see on amazon Wear this classic, relaxed short sleeve button-down shirt tucked into your favorite high-waisted jeans or pencil skirts, or wear it untucked with leggings for an easygoing, tunic-style look. It's made of 100 percent lyocell — a breathable, soft, and eco-friendly fabric that's made of natural cellulose from wood pulp. This blouse is designed in a flowy, relaxed fit that drapes beautifully and is super easy to style. It comes in seven neutral, versatile colors, from faded chambray to dark olive. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10. These Comfy, Affordable Mules That Come In A Rainbow Of Fun Colors Charles Albert Slip-On Mules $16 Amazon see on amazon These vegan suede mules are a stylish, laid-back shoe. Try them in leopard print with light-wash denim and a fitted white tee, or get a pair in bold red or bright mustard yellow to add interest to a sleek all-black outfit. They have a padded sole and lining, and feature a stacked heel. Available sizes: 6-10

11. These Colorful Plastic Tumblers That Come In 6 Glistening Shades Urmelody Acrylic Drinking Glasses (6-Pack) $30 Amazon see on amazon These colorful tumblers are made of plastic — not glass — but no one would ever know the difference. They're that chic. Each 8-ounce cup is BPA-free, heavy-duty, shatterproof, lightweight, and sure to wow your family and friends during your next gathering. One pack comes with six tumblers of different crystal-like colors.

12. An Elegant Crossbody Bag That's The Perfect Size For Your Everyday Essentials SiMYEER Small Crossbody Bag $88.88 $15.98 Amazon see on amazon Timeless and elegant, this crossbody shoulder bag is the perfect little bag for anyone who doesn't want to carry around a lot. Its compact size is perfect for stashing essentials like your phone, lipstick, wallet, and keys without being too bulky or heavy. The bag has three zippered compartments, making it easy to keep items organized — and it's made of durable, vegan leather with a ton of color options ranging from dusty pink to natural mahogany.

13. This Stylish Gold Stand To Display Your Jewelry Collection Umbra Prism Jewelry Stand $24.99 Amazon see on amazon Not only is this prism-shaped gold jewelry stand a practical way to organize your jewelry collection, it'll look super stylish and sophisticated sitting on your dresser, too. Its elegant, 14-inch tall design includes a rack at the center for earrings, hooks at the top for necklaces and bracelets, and a linen-covered tray for rings, studs, and pins at the base. "My previous jewelry storage system was a nightmare, but now it's a piece of art!" one Amazon reviewer writes.

14. These Versatile, Timeless Pants That You Can Wear Literally Anywhere Skinny Ankle Pant $24 Amazon see on amazon Equal parts modern and timeless, these skinny ankle pants are versatile wardrobe staples you'll be wearing for years. Pair them with pumps and a blazer or cardigan at work, or wear them with a cool graphic tee and sunnies for a laid-back weekend look. They're available in a plethora of color and pattern options, from classic neutrals to fun, vibrant shades. Made of comfy cotton material with a hint of stretch, they're available in a full range of regular, short, and tall sizes. Available sizes: 0-20

15. The Foldable Bins That Make It Easy To Organize Just About Anything Decomomo Foldable Storage Bins (3 Pack) $27.99 $25.99 Amazon see on amazon Snag these foldable storage cubes — and you'll have a stylish, practical storage system for just about anything. Use them in your linen closet for towels, sheets, and pillowcases, or put them near your desk to keep office supplies neat and organized. The cubes are available in a range of neutral color options to suit any home's decor.

16. These Pretty Satin Scrunchies Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5 Pack) $8 Amazon see on amazon These pretty satin scrunchies are much more gentle than a regular hair elastic, so they'll securely hold your hairstyle in place without causing dents, breakage, or snags. Each set comes with four bands — and you can choose from blush, ivory, or black. "These scrunchies are able to hold my super-thick curls in place without a problem," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported.

17. A Tasseled, Woven Throw Pillow Cover With A Chic Bohemian Look Rectangular Throw Pillow Cover $14.99 Amazon see on amazon Neutral and elegant, these tasseled, woven throw pillow covers add a beachy, boho element to any home's decor. In soft, neutral color options like warm grey, ivory, and cream, they pair beautifully with elements of wood, stone, or natural fibers. The covers fit any rectangular 12- by 20-inch throw pillow, with an invisible zipper at the edge to securely close them.

18. A Sleek, Minimalist Lamp For Your Desk, Dresser, Or Night Stand Aooshine Minimalist Table Lamp $39.99 $20.99 Amazon see on amazon This sleek, simple table lamp is 13 inches tall, has a solid wood base, and features a square-shaped linen shade. The linen softens and blurs the light, and the outline of the bulb isn't visible through the shade. It turns on and off using the toggle-style switch attached to the cord, and can be plugged in with either a USB or regular outlet.

19. A Simple, Versatile Jumpsuit You Can Wear Anywhere Daily Ritual Halter Jumpsuit $39 Amazon see on amazon Simple yet sophisticated, this basic halter jumpsuit is easy to dress up or down for any occasion. The jumpsuit has a key-hole halter neck, ends at the ankles, and features an adjustable drawstring at the waist. It's soft and comfortable, and comes in six color options — plus, the wide legged-design helps this to feel more casual. Available size: 2-16

20. This Woven Storage Basket That Can Double As A Large Planter Goodpick Woven Storage Basket $25.47 $23.37 Amazon see on amazon Use this woven storage basket to store blankets — or use it as a planter. The basket is made of woven jute, a natural vegetable fiber that's soft, pliable, and durable. The flexible material means it can easily be folded up when it's not in use, and it can even be washed in the washing machine if it gets dirty.

21. These Trendy Hair Clips In Gold And Silver Gold And Silver Hair Clips (Set Of 4) $12.99 $5.99 Amazon see on amazon The hair accessory trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and this set of large gold and silver barrettes is a great way to refresh your collection. They're made of gold or silver alloy, with hidden, non-slip teeth to keep thick hair secure — and each barrette is a little over 3 inches long.

22. A Set Of Minimalist Pillow Covers To Add Some Color To Your Couch Kevin Textile Pillow Covers (2 Pack) $43.99 $14.98 Amazon see on amazon Available in a rainbow of colors to add the perfect pop to any room, these velvety corduroy throw pillow covers are simple, timeless, and well-made. Both pillows in the two-piece set measures 18 by 18 inches (there are other sizes available at various price points), have a subtle textured design, and come in 10 gorgeous colors — including sage green, primrose yellow, burnt brick, and rich navy blue. They're shed-free, machine-washable, and have a hidden side zipper to ensure they're securely shut.

23. The Perfect Everyday Hoops Gold-Plated Small Hoop Earrings $12 Amazon see on amazon These classic, ear-hugging gold hoops are the perfect accessory for any outfit. Plated with real 14-karat gold, these are a timeless earring that also come in rose gold and silver.

24. A Luxe Velvet Throw That's Under $20 Bertte Plush Velvet Throw Blanket $19.99 Amazon see on amazon Touch this plush velvet throw blanket and you'll want to wrap yourself in it all weekend long. It's perfect for draping over your couch, armchair, or bed, and comes in a full spectrum of vibrant colors like chocolate brown, rich burgundy, and bright ivory. The throw is machine-washable and is made of 100 percent microfiber velvet. "This beautiful blanket was even more impressive in person," one Amazon reviewer raved.

25. A Lightweight Summer Dress You'll Want To Buy In Every Color Yidarton Split Slit Casual Dress $23.99 Amazon see on amazon One of the best things about this casual knit dress is its versatility: Pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a trip to the farmer's market or dress it up with wedges and statement earrings. It's made of a comfortable, lightweight cotton-poly blend that drapes beautifully with a tie belt and a unique split-hem slit. Choose from army green, black, or navy. Available sizes: S-XL

26. These Unique, Handmade Earrings That Literally Go With Everything Lotus Fun Monstera Leaf Earrings $69.99 $17.99 Amazon see on amazon These dainty handmade earrings are designed in the shape of a monstera leaf. Made of solid sterling silver plated in real 18-karat gold, they're lightweight and delicate without feeling flimsy. The long wire hooks are designed to hang far past the ear lobe, giving the earrings a unique look that'll stay in place without a regular earring back.

27. A Set Of Coffee Mugs To Give Your Kitchen A Retro Feel Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Coffee Mugs (Set of 6) $30.99 Amazon see on amazon These fun, colorful retro mugs are so lovely, you'll want to leave them on display in your kitchen even when you're not using them. Made of thick, high-quality ceramic porcelain, they feel sturdy and durable in your hands, and are designed to resist chips and cracks. These mugs hold 15 ounces, and are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

28. A Pair Of Breezy Linen Pants To Make Every Day Feel Like A Vacation Drawstring Linen Pant $23 Amazon see on amazon These classic, on-trend pants are made from 100 percent linen — and feature a relaxed, wide leg. Plus, with an easy elastic drawstring waist and four pockets at the sides and rear, they're literally as comfortable as your favorite sweats. These are available in regular, short, and long sizes with nine classic color options. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29. A Silicone Cooking Utensil Set With Sturdy Wooden Handles Silicone And Beechwood Kitchen Utensils (Set of 7) $26.99 Amazon see on amazon The pieces in this seven-piece cooking utensil set feel so much more expensive than they actually are. Each utensil has a long, sturdy handle made of beechwood — a naturally antibacterial wood — and also feature BPA-free, food-grade silicone, which is a naturally heat-proof material that won't scratch non-stick cookware. The set includes a large serving spoon, a slotted spoon, a spatula, a slotted spatula, a ladle, a spaghetti server, and a scraper.

30. A Simple Button-Down Tank That's Great On Its Own Or Layered Angerella Botton-Down Tank Top $18.99 Amazon see on amazon With its flowy, relaxed cut and cute button-down design, this casual tank is one of those easy go-to pieces you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. Tucked or untucked, on its own or layered — it's the type of versatile, basic staple that never goes out of style. This tank is available in a variety of colors and patterns, from neutral solids like black and white to fun prints of cherries or polka dots. Available sizes: S-XXL

31. This Elegant Pendant Necklace That's Plated With 18-Karat Gold Layered Gold-Plated Pendant Necklace $14 Amazon see on amazon A classic pendant necklace is a great way to make any basic outfit look a little bit more polished, and his 18-karat gold-plated necklace is no exception. The simple design is timeless and elegant, and because it's nickel-free and gold-plated, it won't rust, fade, or tarnish. The pendant has an 27.5-inch gold-plated chain, with a 2-inch chain extender.

32. The Vintage Photo Frame With A Chic Metal Trim JUSTDOLIFE Hanging Photo Frame $16 Amazon see on amazon This vintage picture frame boasts a metal trim and hanging chain, giving it a sleek appearance while it's displayed on your gallery wall. It's shaped like a square and supported by two sides of glass, making ideal for displaying photos, artwork, and even dried flowers. It's also available with a black metal trim, in case that's more suitable for your home decor.

33. A Cute Straw Sun Hat With Built-In Protection From UV Rays Furtalk Sun Hat $17.99 Amazon see on amazon Staying sun smart is one of the most important things you can do for your skin. And thanks to this straw sun hat, protecting your skin from the sun's harsh rays has never felt easier or more stylish. The floppy hat comes with built-in UPF 50 sun protection — that's the highest rating possible, blocking 98 percent of harmful UV rays. The hat features a black ribbon tied around it in a bow, and comes in a variety of neutral color options like beige, khaki, and grey.

34. A Macrame Woven Tapestry To Give Any Space A Boho Vibe Macrame Woven Tapestry $39.47 Amazon see on amazon This gorgeous woven macrame wall hanging is a great way to add a natural bohemian look to your home. It's made of thick, 100 percent cotton rope in a pretty ivory color that works with any color scheme. The hanging measures 20 inches wide and 33 inches long. Reviewers love that it comes with a hook to make installation incredibly easy.

35. This Woven Cotton Tapestry With An Intricate Design Gentle Crafts Macrame Hanging Wall Decor $18 Amazon see on amazon Give your home or office space a vintage feel with this macrame wall decor. It's made with thick, durable cotton that's woven into an intricate design within the tapestry, complete with long fringe lining the bottom. Made with a matching hanger, this gorgeous handmade piece comes ready to use as soon as it arrives at your home.

36. A Turquoise Jewelry Box With An Sleek Marble Finish Rivet Marble Jewelry Box $16 Amazon see on amazon Store your jewelry, keys, or other items in this elegant turquoise jewelry box. Due to its small size, it'll fit right on your nightstand where you can store earrings, necklaces, lip rings, and more. Made of 100% stoneware porcelain that boasts a marble finish and a chic gold accent, this box is sure to be your favorite storage place for many years to come.

37. This Stainless Steel Measuring Set With A Golden Finish STYLED SETTINGS Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons (8-Pieces) $23 Amazon see on amazon Your kitchen will feel instantly updated with this rustic stainless steel measuring set. Offered in both gold and copper tones, this eight-piece collection comes with four metal measuring spoons and cups that'll complement your existing kitchen utensils. Plus, they all stay connected with a sleek metal ring, making them easier to keep track of between meals.