While Amazon’s search algorithm is admittedly impressive, the online retailer isn’t exactly the ideal place for passive browsing. If you don’t already know what you’re looking for, you can easily miss out on some of the best home, fashion, and beauty deals online right now. Which is a shame, because many of these pieces are the kinds of things that, once you discover them, you'll wonder how you were ever able to live without. Luckily, this list features 37 of the most gorgeous finds on Amazon — and somehow, they all cost just $40 or less.

The items on this list span Amazon's home, beauty, and fashion categories, but there is something they all have in common (beyond their budget-friendly price cap of $40). All the pieces and products on this list look and feel much more elevated than your typical Amazon buy. From their quality materials to their high ratings, these items represent the best of what Amazon has to offer.

So, whether you’re updating your home, buying a gift for a loved one, or discovering new and exciting ways to pamper yourself, you’re sure to find something on this list that you can get excited about. And thanks to Amazon’s seamless checkout process and speedy shipping, you can likely have it delivered in a matter of days. So go ahead and keep reading — it’s time to discover what you’ve been missing out on.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Luxuriously Soft Throw Blanket You'll Love Snuggling Up In Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 Amazon See on Amazon Made of luxuriously soft, sumptuous faux fur, this best-selling throw blanket has earned over 4,600 glowingly positive reviews on Amazon, earning an overall rating of 4.6 stars. Use it to layer textures on your bed, throw it over a chair, or add a cozy, inviting element to your couch. It's available in a range of 17 stylish colors to suit any style of home decor, ranging from rich, warm chocolate to deep, elegant plum.

2. A Set Of Stunning White Pots To Display Your Plant Collection POTEY Ceramic Flower Pots (2-Pack) $36 Amazon See On Amazon This adorable set of planters includes two matching pots in different sizes that are perfect for your small plants. Made of durable handmade ceramic with a matte black glaze, each pot has a drainage hole and an optional mesh disc to keep soil from falling through. Plus, each planter comes with a separate subtle-looking drip tray for it to sit on. Impressively, these planters have a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon — a near-impossible feat.

3. These Rustic-Style Wooden Trays With So Many Possible Uses Bison Home Goods Wooden Serving Trays (Set of 2) $40 Amazon See on Amazon It's a good thing these shabby-chic wooden trays come in a set of two, because the possible uses for them are basically endless. Set one on your coffee table to hold books and magazines; place one in your kitchen to display fruit or baked goods; or use one to catch stray crumbs when you're enjoying a much-deserved breakfast in bed. Made of smooth, solid wood with sturdy stainless steel handles, the trays come in two different sizes that are designed to nestle together neatly when stacked.

4. A Classic Pair Of Ankle Boots In The Season's Hottest Print find. Kitten Heel Animal Print Ankle Boots $40 Amazon See on Amazon Snake-print footwear is everywhere this season, and these sleek, expensive-looking ankle boots are the perfect way to embrace the trend. Their sensible kitten heel makes them practical for everyday wear, while their pointed-toe design feels anything but boring. Wear them to work with a turtleneck and pencil skirt, or throw them on with some faded denim and a simple white tee for an effortlessly chic off-duty look. Available sizes: 5-10.5

5. An Organizer For All Your Makeup, Skin Care Products, & Brushes AMEITECH Makeup Organizer $27 amazon see on amazon Beauty lovers know the struggle all too well; as your cosmetics collection grows, keeping it neat and organized becomes increasingly difficult. Luckily, this popular makeup organizer is here to help. It's designed to rotate 360-degrees, giving you easy access to all your products. Plus, it's customizable: the shelf at the top has removable dividers for smaller products like lipstick, and the height of the middle shelves can be adjusted to best suit your needs.

6. A Visually-Pleasing Essential Oil Diffuser That'll Make Your Home Feel Like A Spa Anthun Essential Oil Diffuser $28 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a fan of aromatherapy, you'll want to place one of these essential oil diffusers in every room of the house. Unlike many diffusers, this one has an elevated, decorative look, thanks to the pretty textured design and faux wood base. Plus, it also doubles as a colorful LED lamp: let the seven colors rotate, or choose one that best suits your mood. Additionally, it's super quiet, easy to clean and use, and holds enough water to continuously mist for five hours.

7. The Soft, Smooth Cotton Robe That Every Woman Should Own MAXMODA Lightweight Robe $33 Amazon See on Amazon Slip on this luxuriously soft, lightweight robe after a hot bath, light a candle, and curl op on the couch with a good book — it's all the relaxation you'd get at the spa, but in the comfort of your own home. Made with smooth, breathable cotton with a healthy dose of stretch, it's comfortable enough to wear during any season — and it even has pockets. Choose from 11 colors and prints, including a cozy, winter-perfect plaid and dainty polka dots. Available sizes: S-XXL

8. A Modern, Stylish Way To Store & Display Your Jewelry Nakko Modern Jewelry Organizer $26 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this chic jewelry organizer a practical way to store your favorite earrings, rings, and necklaces, but it also doubles as an elegant decor piece for your dresser, vanity, or shelf. The minimalist, modern design features a row of hooks and two bars to hang earrings, studs, and necklaces, while a sturdy faux marble tray is there to catch rings and hold other smaller pieces.

9. A Gorgeous Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Built-In Cheese Knives MaxMoxie Bamboo Cheese Board and Cutlery Set $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whether it's a gift for yourself or someone else, this solid bamboo cheese board set is sure to be put to good use. It has everything you need to create the perfect charcuterie spread: The board itself is perfectly sized to lay out cheese, meats, bread, and fruit, with two small dishes in the corners for sauces and spreads. The board's hidden drawer stores four (included) stainless steel utensils for spreading and cutting, as well as two slate labels and pieces of chalk to label your different cheeses.

10. A Soft, Shaggy Rug That Feels Exactly Like Real Sheepskin Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Rug $20 Amazon See on Amazon Use this soft, faux sheepskin rug to add a cozy, inviting vibe to any space. Place it in your bedroom, office, living room, closet, or bathroom; the Scandinavian-chic look works well with almost any type of decor. Choose from seven gorgeous colors, ranging from classic black and white to pink, navy, and light blue.

11. A Versatile Jersey Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down find. Elastic Waist Jersey Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon Simple yet sophisticated, this easy jersey dress is a worthwhile addition to any wardrobe. It can easily be dressed up or down for just about any occasion — think of it as the perfect blank slate to showcase your more fashion-forward accessories. The silky-soft jersey material feels great against your skin, whether you wear it on its own or layered under your favorite fall jackets. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

12. A Set Of Brass Candlesticks In A Modern Geometric Design Minimalist Brass Candlesticks (Set of 3) $40 Amazon See on Amazon The antique brass look of these simple, stylish candlesticks contrasts beautifully with their minimalist geometric design; they're an easy way to add a cool, modern look to any space. The candlesticks come in three different heights, creating a visually striking set when placed together on your table, shelf, or mantle. Designed to fit any standard tapered candle, these also make an excellent gift.

13. A Luxurious Silk Scrunchie You'll Want To Buy In Every Color LilySilk Charmeuse Scrunchy $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will this silk scrunchie add a pretty, feminine touch to an otherwise basic ponytail, but it's also an effective way to fight breakage and frizz. Plus, it'll never leave a stubborn dent in your hair when you take it out, according to users, and it feels like a chic accessory when you're wearing it on your wrist. Made of real 100% mulberry silk, this one comes in several gorgeous colors and prints — good luck narrowing it down to only a few.

14. This Best-Selling Cookbook From Instagram's Favorite Millennial Chef Dining In: Highly Cookable Recipes: A Cookbook by Alison Roman $18 Amazon See on Amazon Since it came out, people can't stop raving about this cookbook by The New York Times and Bon Appetit food columnist (and Instagram's viral recipe creator) Alison Roman. From the easy, approachable recipes to the author's witty writing, countless reviewers swear this is the best (or only) cookbook they've ever truly used. "I feel like I'm cooking with this fascinating woman who's about my age but is super grounded, sensual, and funny, who's seen the good and bad in life and knows how to create a feast," commented one reviewer.

15. A Set Of Gorgeous Tinted Glasses To Dress Up Your Next Dinner Party Godinger Old Fashioned Glass Cups (4-Pack) $25 Amazon See On Amazon Vintage-inspired embossed details make these tinted glass cups stand out — they're a pretty (and practical!) way to add a vibrant pop of color to your kitchen shelves. Use them on a day-to-day basis for juice and water, or to spruce up your next dinner party table. Even better, they come in a range of vintage-inspired shapes, from old-fashioned cups (pictured) and highball glasses to regal-looking goblets and flutes.

16. A Classic Pair Of Slip-On Loafers — & They Come In Six Colors ENN ARDOR Pointed Toe Mule $40 Amazon See on Amazon Simple, versatile, and stylish, these sleek, backless mules are the ideal pair of shoes to slip-on and go. Elegant gold hardware gives these loafers a sophisticated touch, and the buttery vegan leather feels authentically rich and supple. Get them in six colors, including brown, black, and gold. Available sizes: 6-11

17. A Shimmer-y Liquid Eyeshadow From Lady Gaga's New Makeup Line HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been looking to experiment with the bold, colorful makeup looks we've been seeing everywhere lately (thanks, Euphoria), this shimmering lilac eyeshadow from Lady Gaga's new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, is an excellent place to start. The long-wearing, liquid-to-powder shadow is impressively buildable and blendable, while the formula promises a smear-proof, fallout-free finish. Purple is a universally complementary shade that looks great on any eye color, but this shadow is also available in five other stunning shades.

18. A Dainty, Delicate Gold Choker That's Perfect For Everyday Wear Fettero 14-Karat Gold Plated Necklace $12 Amazon See on Amazon Dainty and delicate, this minimalist choker necklace looks equally chic on its own or layered with other jewelry. Plated in real 14-karat gold and packaged in a pretty pink gift box, it makes for an excellent gift, too. "This necklace has endured showers, jogs, and the fact that I'm a mom of a little girl who likes to grab at things," one reviewer reported. "It's one of the best purchases I've ever made for the price tag!"

19. A Luxuriously Soft Sleep Mask Made Of Real Mulberry Silk YANSER 100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made of authentic, high-quality mulberry silk, this pretty eye mask will make you feel pampered every night (and on the plane, and when you're napping). It comes in a pretty box with its own matching drawstring travel pouch, making it a great option to give as a gift, too. Plus, since silk is extra-gentle on skin, it won't leave any crease lines like other sleep masks tend to do.

20. The Only Reusable Travel Cup You'll Ever Need To Buy KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup $29 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this reusable coffee cup a great way to cut down on waste, but its premium-quality construction means you'll be able to use it for years. Lightweight and durable, the cup itself is made with tough, tempered soda-lime glass, while the lid is made of sturdy BPA-free polypropylene. It's also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and it comes in a variety of sizes and minimalist designs.

21. A Stylish, Compact Organizer To Hold Your Jewelry When You're Traveling bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Just because you're traveling doesn't make accessorizing any less important. With this nifty jewelry organizer, you can bring as many pieces as your heart desires without having to worry about them getting lost, tangled, or damaged. The organizer has all the right pouches and holders to keep any type of jewelry organized, separated, and secure. When it's not in use, it folds up like a wallet, with a powerful magnet ensuring it stays firmly shut.

22. A Sleek Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Comes With A Reusable Filter ovalware Pour Over Coffee Maker $34 Amazon See On Amazon Coffee lovers are known for having strong opinions about their beverage of choice, and they're generally not very shy about making their thoughts known. That's why it's worth paying attention to the overwhelmingly positive feedback this pour-over coffee maker has garnered: Reviewers have written that it consistently delivers a great-tasting brew. Made of non-porous, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass, it quickly and easily produces three cups of coffee at a time. It also comes with a stainless steel mesh filter you can use time and again instead of single-use paper filters.

23. An Eco-Friendly Set Of Farmhouse-Chic Dish Towels MEEMA Recycled Cotton Dish Towels (Set of 4) $22 Amazon See on Amazon This set of dish towels is made with 80 percent recycled materials — who knew sustainability could look so stylish? Each of the four towels has a unique print that complements the others, so they'll look totally chic hanging in your kitchen. Made of strong, durable cotton, they're generously sized and easy to clean in the washing machine.

24. An Authentic Leather Tote With Plenty Of Space For All Your Essentials BAISHILIN Soft Leather Tote $29 Amazon See on Amazon Made of genuine, high-quality leather with a vintage-inspired design, this sturdy tote is perfect for everyday use. You can carry it as a handheld, over the shoulder, or crossbody bag, since it has an adjustable strap and sturdy handles. The slim pocket in the center is great for keeping your essentials separate, while the two roomy interior compartments have enough space for a sweater or small laptop. Between the front and the interior, the bag also features four more small pockets, including one with a zipper.

25. This Luxurious Shower Oil From A Cult-Favorite French Pharmacy Brand Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're someone who has dry skin or a condition like eczema, this ultra-hydrating shower oil is definitely worth checking out. A French pharmacy favorite, reviewers swear by this body cleanser to combat dry, flaky skin (making it an especially great pick for the colder weather). Its gentle formula was designed to protect your skin's natural barrier, and it's also hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and free of dyes, preservatives, and parabens, making it a great choice for sensitive skin types. Plus, its huge size will last you ages.

26. A Set Of Beautiful Porcelain Plates That Are Perfect For Pasta Dinners YALONG Porcelain Plates Set (4-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon The slightly curved edges make this stackable set of plates perfect for pasta, stir fry and other mess-prone dishes that are served with lots of sauce. They're made of lightweight but sturdy porcelain that's safe to put in the microwave and dishwasher. The four 7-inch plates feature different yet complementary patterns in white and blue — the fun designs will add a vibrant look to any table. (And while you're at it, snag the matching set of bowls too!)

27. A Pair Of Minimalist Earrings You'll Wear Everyday Minimalist Bar Earrings $15 Amazon See on Amazon These chic post earrings are a stylish alternative to your everyday studs. The simple, minimalist design goes with everything: if you have multiple piercings, they pair wonderfully with other earrings, but they look equally as cute worn alone, too. They're made of high-quality sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, and are hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive ears.

28. A Luxurious Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Your Hair & Skin Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $37 Amazon See on Amazon Sleeping on a silk pillowcase is gentler on your skin than a regular cotton pillow, and it's also an effective way to fight frizz and minimize hair breakage. Made of 100 percent mulberry silk, this luxurious silk case is just as effective as its better-known competitors, at a mere fraction of the price. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous array of 21 colors, ranging from classic neutrals like white and navy to rich, vibrant hues like mint green and plum.

29. A Set Of Eight High-Quality Essential Oils Radha Beauty Pure Essential Oils (Set of 8) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're new to essential oils or simply need to stock up, this best-selling set is an excellent choice. The set consists of eight 10-milliliter bottles of pure, 100 percent natural essential oils, including lavender, lemongrass, peppermint, and rosemary. Amazon reviewers can't stop singing its praises; it has over 10,200 glowing reviews, earning an overall rating of 4.2 stars.

30. An Ultra-Nourishing Overnight Mask For Your Lips C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm $10 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't get enough of this ultra-nourishing overnight lip balm, calling it "a little tube of magic," a "game changer," and "the holy grail." Formulated with a rich, shea butter base, it's specially designed to stay on your lips for up to eight hours, soothing and hydrating the dry, cracked skin on your lips as you sleep.

31. A Pretty, Pastel Loaf Pan That'll Make You Want To Bake Kate Spade Loaf Pan $20 Amazon See on Amazon Like all the pieces in Kate Spade's gorgeous "Willow Drive" collection, this loaf pan features eyelet-inspired details that give it a delicately pretty, country-chic look. Made of sturdy, high-quality stoneware that's glazed in a pretty pastel blue, it's oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. If you're not a fan of the blue, all the pieces in this collection are also available in classic white or a warm, muted grey.

32. A Stylish & Affordable Pair Of Classic Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon With their slightly oversized square shape and classically glamorous tortoiseshell frames, these polarized sunglasses will always feel stylish. A UV rating of 400 means they'll effectively block 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays, and they come with their own drawstring carrying bag and cleaning cloth. "They are actually polarized — which is unheard of for the price," one reviewer reported.

33. This Nourishing Rose Oil For Your Skin, Nails, & Hair Rose Multi-Use Oil $14 Amazon See on Amazon This nourishing multi-use oil smells like a fresh bouquet of roses. Use it on your hair, face, body, and nails — it's enriched with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, sweet almond oil, and apricot oil. Loaded with natural antioxidants, the lightweight formula absorbs into your skin quickly and won't clog your pores.

34. A Chic Color-Blocked Wallet With Tons Of Space Pomelo Best Color Block Wallet $20 Amazon See On Amazon The striking, color-blocked design, simple gold hardware, and pretty tassel detail add visual interest to this elegant vegan leather wallet. The oversized design features a roomy zippered compartment for cash and other essentials, with plenty of slots for all of your cards — and it's even big enough to fit a smartphone.

35. This Genius Accessory That Turns Your Hair Tie Into A Bracelet Athleisure By Maria Shireen Hair Tie Bracelet $35 Amazon See on Amazon Once you own this innovative bracelet, you'll wonder how you ever survived without it. Designed with a subtle ridge to hold your ever-present hair elastic, it's a chic, elevated way to avoid an indented mark on your wrist. Lightweight and durable, it's available in five different metal finishes, including rose gold, yellow gold, and silver.

36. A Solid Wood Hair Brush With Real Boar Bristles Bsisme Boar Bristle Hairbrush $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made of solid wood with real boar bristles, this sturdy paddle brush feels so much more expensive than it actually is. Boar bristles spread the natural oils from your scalp through the rest of your hair, creating a conditioning effect that results in smooth, shiny strands. "I'm amazed at how much cheaper this brush is than more expensive ones I have bought and it works ridiculously better," gushed one reviewer.