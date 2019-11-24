35 Chic Accessories With Glowing Amazon Reviews That Make Great Gifts

When you're shopping for someone who's into fashion — whether it's a stylish mother in law or your most label-obsessed best friend — picking out the perfect present can be quite the challenge. When in doubt? Go with a great accessory. While clothes are hard to choose for someone else, accessories like jewelry, scarves, and small leather goods will always be appreciated (and more importantly, used). That's exactly where the 35 products on this list come in. Ahead, you'll find a selection of chic accessories with glowing Amazon reviews that will make great gifts for every person on your list. Not only are they super stylish, but they're practical, too.

To make your gift-shopping experience practically seamless, all of the products on this list are available for purchase on Amazon (that means fast, free shipping and a one-click checkout process). What's more, all of these items have dozens (and in some cases, hundreds or even thousands) of glowing reviews, so you can feel confident about the quality of the item you're buying. Last, you'll find accessories for every type of person at a wide range of price points — so whether you're looking to totally splurge out or stay under $15, you're bound to come across at least a couple of chic gift ideas.

1. A Pair Of Chic, Satin Mules That Are Perfect For Holiday Dressing The Drop Women's Essen Bow Pointed Toe Flat Mule Sandal $50 Amazon See On Amazon A statement mule, like these darling slides, are the perfect shoes for holiday dressing — and by extension, holiday gifting. They have a low heel and padded footbed, which makes them comfortable, while an oversized satin bow sets them apart from your average pair. The mules also come in pink satin, black suede, and tan suede, if you don't love the merlot color pictured here. Available sizes: 6-11

2. Dainty Little Studs In A Fun Range Of Shapes PAVOI 14K Gold Plated CZ Simulated Diamond Earrings $15 Amazon See On Amazo Dainty gold studs will never not be in style, which makes these delicate moon-shaped studs a gift that'll be worn for years. Made of allergy-friendly 14 karat gold, they're decorated with cubic zirconia to make them sparkle. The studs are also sold in other shapes and metal finishes, like rose gold lightning bolts and white gold halos. Though they'll look great on their own, they're perfect for layering with other earrings if your gift recipient has multiple piercings.

3. A Luxe Pair Of Cashmere Gloves At An Amazing Price Fishers Finery Women's 100% Pure Knit Ultra Plush Cashmere Gloves $38 Amazon See On Amazon Everyone could always use a new, cozy pair of gloves when the cold weather rolls around, which makes this this super soft, 100% cashmere pair a perfect gift for anyone on your list. They also come in black, navy, cream, and eggplant, aside from the cappuccino color pictured) "Can one be in love with a pair of gloves? Apparently so. Upon examination, each stitch was found to be perfect with no flawed areas," reported one reviewer.

4. Fuzzy, Fleece-Lined Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House/Outdoor Slippers $24 Amazon See On Amazon Know someone who always wears their slippers to get the mail? This fleece-lined pair will keep their feet warm inside, but can also be worn outside, thanks to their waterproof, non-slip soles. The oh-so plush slippers also have memory foam cushioning for added comfort, and they're sold in five pretty pastel colors, including light pink and mint green. Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Classic Black Clutch That Doubles As A Shoulder Bag Hoxis Envelope Clutch/Shoulder Bag With Chain $24 Amazon See On Amazon A classic black clutch is like the LBD of your accessories closet. This $24 version has a chic envelope shape and a gold chain strap if you want to wear it as a shoulder bag. Get it in other colors, like brown, blue, and sand, too.

6. An Oversized Cashmere Scarf That's Also The Perfect Travel Blanket HOYAYO Cashmere Wool Shawl Wrap $30 Amazon See On Amazon An oversized cashmere scarf is a timeless, practical gift that's bound to be appreciated (and worn) by anyone. This one is big enough to double as a blanket while traveling, and comes in 14 different colors. Almost 90% of Amazon reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating. "Very nice quality for the price," commented one shopper.

7. A Dainty Silver Ring With A Timeless Knot Design Sac Silver Sterling Silver Knot Ring $10 Amazon See On Amazon Neither too big nor too small, this silver knot ring is will look great stacked with other rings or worn on its own. Don't love silver? It's also available in gold, black, rose gold, and two-toned. Plus, for only $10, it's hard to think of a better gift. Available sizes: 2-12

8. The Ultimate Pack Of On-Trend Pearl Hair Clips Pearl Hair Clips (12-Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Barrettes — and more specifically, pearl barrettes — were the hottest hair trend of 2019 (and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere). So gift the style-lover in your life this 12 pack that features pearl barrettes in various shapes and sizes. 90% of reviewers gave this hair clips a perfect five-star rating. "These are the best value, best quality, most quantity for the price!" raved one happy customer.

9. A Pretty Floral Hair Scarf & Scrunchie In One Chan Luu Women's Neckerchief Scrunchie $45 See On Amazon What do you get when you mix a hair scarf with a scrunchie? The perfect hair accessory, that's what. Sold in an assortment of colors and patterns, all of which are made of 100% silk, it couldn't be easier to create a gorgeous, slightly retro hairstyle using this two-in-one accessory.

10. A Four-Pack Of Cozy-Chic Wool Socks JOYCA & Co. Womens Multicolor Warm Wool Socks (4 Pairs) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Nobody can ever have too many socks — especially when they're this cute. Made of cotton and wool (and a little bit of spandex for added stretch), these cozy socks are so warm, plush, and thick — but they're also breathable, moisture-wicking, and non-itchy, so they'll keep your feet comfortable and cool while helping you feel snug. They come in packs of three or four in so many cute winter-inspired prints, like reindeer, foxes, owls, and snowflakes. Available sizes: one size (fits women's shoe sizes 5-9)

11. A Holographic Makeup Bag So You Can See Everything Inside F-color Holographic Makeup Bag $10 Amazon See On Amazon The see-through design of this holographic makeup bag isn't just cute: it's practical, too. This way, you can see everything that's inside, so you'll never have to dig around for your lip balm on a cramped plane or train again. You can also get the holographic bag with a purple or gold zipper, too.

12. Sparkly Cuff Earrings That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for the jewelry minimalist on your list, these teeny gold hoops are dotted with glittery cubic zirconia for a diamond-like sparkle. They also come in white gold and rose gold, and they'll look equally perfectly paired with other earrings or worn on their own. "They look far more expensive than they are, almost like little platinum and diamond hoops," reported one reviewer. Over 1,000 other Amazon shoppers gave these a perfect five-star rating.

13. A RFID-Blocking Card Holder To Attach To Your Keychain Woogwin Slim RFID Credit Card Holder $9 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this credit card holder look sleek, but it also has RFID-blocking technology to prevent would-be credit card and identify thieves. It also has a clear slot for your ID on one side, a coin and cash purse, and a convenient gold keychain. Choose from over 25 colors and leather finishes.

14. A Simple Gold Necklace With An Engravable Bar WISTIC Stainless Steel Gold Plated Necklace With Engravable Bar $18 Amazon See On Amazon Simple enough to go with any outfit and anyone's unique sense of style, this classic gold necklace (which is also available in white and rose gold) has an customizable bar that you can engrave with any name, date, or phrase. Made of real stainless steel with an adjustable chain, it's also allergy-friendly and made of anti-tarnish materials. "It comes in a delicate box which makes it a perfect gift as well," noted one reviewer.

15. A Chic Organizing Pouch For Jewelry & Other Small Goods Brouk and Co. Duo Travel Organizer for Cosmetics and Jewelry $48 Amazon See On Amazon These vegan leather organizers have a compartment with two pockets and a ring/earring mat for your jewelry, so they're perfect for travel. You could also use them for makeup, skin care products, and other small goods, too — and they're so chic, they could almost be worn as a clutch. Choose from seven colors.

16. A Faux Fur Scarf In An Assortment Of Fun Colors SakkasFaux Fur Wrap Around Loophole Scarf $14 Amazon See On Amazon This fun, furry scarf is perfect for the person on your list who loves experimenting with bold looks. It's made of super soft, thick faux fur, and it's sold in fifteen different colors.

17. A Classic Leather Belt To Finish Off Every Outfit Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a classic black belt — and though this one looks expensive and is totally versatile, it costs just $15. It comes in two shades of brown, as well as black (pictured), all of which feature a gold double-O buckle. Available sizes: XS-XL

18. A Classic Chain Bracelet That Will Always Be Trending Reoxvo 18k Gold Plated Chain Necklace $15 Amazon See On Amazon When gifting jewelry, it's a good idea to go with something classic — like this chain-link necklace. It'll look great with casual and formal outfits alike, it'll suit just about anyone's style, and it comes in different link sizes — all of which feature a lobster clasp closure.

19. A Stylish Carry-All Tote For Those Trying To Go Green BAGGU Ripstop Tote $32 Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight, carry-all tote from BAGGU is perfect for folks who are trying to eschew plastic bags. It folds up into nothing, is easy to wash, and has a fun, funky print. Who said going green was all about canvas totes?

20. A Blue-Light Block Pair Of Glasses With A Chic Cat Eye Look SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $20 Amazon See On Amazon These blue light-blocking glasses can help prevent headaches and eyestrain caused by staring at phones, TVs, and computer screens. But their slight cat eye shape and metal frames make them more stylish than most. "My eyes aren't strained anymore!!!" raved one reviewer, while many others simply wrote, "They really work."

21. A Simple, Cozy Beanie Made Of Cotton & Cashmere The Drop Women's Julie Ribbed Beanie Hat $25 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a blend of cotton, cashmere, viscose, and nylon, this beanie is as stylish as it is warm. Reviewers say it feels like real, pure cashmere, and that it's not itchy or scratchy, unlike so many other hats. Choose from four colors.

22. A Chic Printed Cape That's Perfect For Travel MELIFLUOS Women's Shawl Wrap Ruana Cape $37 Amazon See On Amazon Because it's basically big enough to double as a blanket, this is the perfect accessory for travel. Whether you call it a shawl, a poncho, or a cape, you're bound to fall in love with a few of the 35 colors and prints it comes in.

23. A Cute Round Bag With An On-Trend, Croc-Embossed Effect Canteen Purse Circle Crossbody Bag $28 Amazon See On Amazon Available in small and large sizes, this stylish, round bag features the trendiest effect of the season: croc-embossed leather. It can be worn as a shoulder bag or a hand bag, and it comes in three colors. "It’s so much fun to carry around. And it holds basically everything," reported one reviewer. Another wrote, "This is such a unique and cute bag. It appears to be good quality and it is so roomy! I can fit so much in this bag."

24. An Oversized Scarf In A Classic Tartan Print Bess Bridal Women's Plaid Blanket Winter Scarf $12 Amazon See On Amazon Warm and cozy, this oversized scarf can be styled a bunch of different ways. It's also big enough to double as a blanket for travel, and it's sold in over 30 cozy-chic plaid prints. One reviewer commented, "I love this thing. I LIVE in it. It's great as a scarf, very warm, not itchy. I can throw it over my lap when I'm on the couch watching TV, I can roll it into a ball and use it as a pillow, I can use it to warm up and cozy up on an airplane, and I can pull up one end over my head as a hood if it gets rainy or windy. Very useful and functional piece."

25. A RFID-Blocking Wallet With Room For A Phone, 18 Cards, & More Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Wallet $15 Amazon See On Amazon Has there ever been a better, more smartly designed wallet than this? Probably not. Made with RFID-blocking technology to prevent digital theft, it has 18 credit card pockets, two spacious zippered pockets (big enough to fit an iPhone), and a clear ID slot on the inside. The bifold wallet also looks gorgeous: made of vegan leather, it's sold in over 40 colors — hard to believe it costs just $15.

26. A Timeless Everyday Tote At A Can't Beat Price Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote $16 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to believe this tote costs just $15. Made of vegan leather, it's timeless, elegant, and perfect for everyday commuting. It's sold in an endless assortment of colors, and its spacious main pocket is roomy enough for a laptop and a spare change of clothes.

27. An Elegant Silk Scarf That Comes In Tons Of Gorgeous Prints RIIQIICHY Women's' Silk Satin Scarf $9 Amazon See On Amazon Available in over 25 gorgeous prints, the ways you can use this scarf are practically endless. In fact, silk scarfs have become so popular, The Zoe Report even referred to them as "the new red lip." This one is so soft and high-quality, it has almost entirely perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. Pick one up for every woman on your list.

28. A Classic Chain Bracelet That Everyone Should Own Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Mesh Chain Bracelet $22 Amazon See On Amazon Whether it's worn on its own or layered with other bangles, this classic mess chain bracelet belongs in every woman's jewelry collection. Made in Italy using real sterling silver, it also comes in rose gold and yellow gold finishes. "It's a very pretty bracelet, looks more expensive than it is!" wrote one reviewer. Another commented, "I put this on the day it came and haven't taken it off. That means several showers, lotions, anything that touched it, same shiny beautiful bracelet."

29. A 10-Pack Of Sheer Socks To Transform Your Heels AOASK Sheer Ankle Socks (10-Pairs) $9 Amazon See On Amazon These sheer socks are perfect for wearing under dress pants, but you can also use them to transform any heel or strappy sandal into a totally different looking shoe. Sold in a 10-pack, they're also available in other colors.

30. Statement-Making Earrings That Come In So Many Colors — For Just $10 KELMALL Golden Raised Design Statement Earrings $10 Amazon See On Amazon The perfect statement-makers, these fun, glitzy earrings are perfect for holiday parties and pairing with all your jumpsuits, pant suits, and LBDs. They also come in silver, black, red, rose gold, and more, in different shapes, too.

31. A Best-Selling Fedora That Can Be Worn All Year Round Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $17 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling fedora can be worn with just about any outfit, anytime of year. Choose from 16 colors, ranging from red and bright yellow to neutrals like black, navy, and brown.

32. Simple, Affordable Sunglasses That Look Expensive WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses $15 Amazon See On Amazon With over 600 perfect five-star reviews, these polarized sunglasses are an Amazon best-seller. They have an on-trend round shape and come in an assortment of lens colors — including green, pink, and blue — and are made of sturdy, quality materials. Nobody will believe you bought them for just $15 on Amazon.

33. A Dainty Rose Gold Necklace With A Unique Opal Setting PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Round Created Opal Necklace $13 Amazon See On Amazon Available in rose, yellow, or white gold, this dainty necklace will look perfect on its own or layered with other chains. The opal setting adds a unique touch, while the lead-free, nickel-free, hypoallergenic metal means it won't irritate sensitive skin. "This is my second PAVOI necklace I've purchased in the last couple years and I'm always so impressed with the price, the quality, and the service I've seen," commented one reviewer. They add, "They both arrived in fabulous packaging that could easily be gifted straight after arrival."

34. A Chic Silk Scarf That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways GERINLY Silk Hair Scarf $9 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a variety of different leopard prints and colors, this fun silk scarf can be used so many different ways. Tie it around your neck, head, ponytail, or handbag. Reviewers report that it's "wonderful quality" and "very expensive looking."