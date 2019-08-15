34 Comfortable Pieces Under $40 Going Viral On Amazon

Many of us are willing to tolerate minor discomforts when dressing for a party, a special date, or an important presentation. But when it comes to actual everyday wear, priorities change. Soft knits, flowy dresses, and crisp, cotton basics are essential for building out a well-rounded wardrobe, as these are the clothes you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. If your collection of chic-yet-comfy staples could use an update, check out this list of the most comfortable pieces under $40 going viral on Amazon.

Though you'll find an assortment of clothes, shoes, and accessories ranging from jersey dresses to slouchy jumpsuits to soft, silk scrunchies, the pieces on this list all have a few key things in common. First, each one is extremely comfortable, yet stylish enough to wear just about anywhere. Second, everything costs just $40 or less — that leaves plenty of room in your budget to splurge on fun, statement-making pieces for special occasions. Last, every item has hundreds (or in some cases, thousands) of glowing five-star reviews, so it's a safe bet to assume you'll love them too.

Scroll on to discover 35 stylish and comfortable fashion pieces on Amazon that reviewers are obsessing over now.

1. A Fun, Flirty Sundress That Comes In 33 Different Colors & Prints Angashion Button-Down Midi Dress $21.99 Amazon See On Amazon People can't stop raving about this simple, classic midi dress, which has accumulated almost 1,400 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon. One of the best things about this piece is its go-anywhere versatility; pair it with heels and gold hoops for a night out, or with sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual daytime look. The dress has two roomy pockets and comes in 33 different colors and prints, including florals, polka dots, solids, and stripes. Available sizes: S-XXL

2. Loose Linen Pants That Will Be Your New Summer Uniform IXIMO Relaxed Linen Pants $39.99 Amazon See On Amazon Lightweight and breathable, these versatile linen pants are a sophisticated way to stay cool in the summer heat. Wear them with a classic striped tee and sandals when you're running around town, or pair them with a pretty silk cami, wedges, and statement earrings for dinner or a night out with friends. Made of 100 percent linen, they have big, roomy pockets at each side, a comfortable elastic waist, and a relaxed, ankle-length cut. Choose from five neutral colors: hemp, white, black, brown, or charcoal. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3. A Stylish Tote Bag That Fits Everything You Need To Take Deubea Faux Leather Tote Bag $15 Amazon See On Amazon Take this faux leather tote bag anywhere — it has a main roomy compartment and one small side pocket and can accommodate everything from notebooks and an iPad to your wallet and small toiletries. It comes in more than 40 shades that include neutrals like tan and brown and punchier colors like aquamarine and dark pink.

4. A Bodycon Dress That's Soft & Stretchy BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $22.99 Amazon See On Amazon Upon first glance, this bodycon dress is pretty simple — but elegant ruching and an asymmetrical, tulip-style hem make it anything but boring. Though it hugs your figure, it's made of a soft and stretchy material that doesn't feel suffocating or tight. It comes in a sleeveless version as well, and it's available in over 10 colors. Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Super Soft Relaxed Knit T-Shirt SheIn V-Neck T-Shirt $14.99 Amazon See On Amazon You'll want to stock up on these relaxed V-neck tees in all 25 colors. Constructed of a soft and breathable knit fabric, they feature a deep V-neckline and slouchy rolled-up sleeves. As one reviewer put it, it's the perfect "loose comfortable shirt that still [looks] decent enough to wear in public." Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. A Cute Everyday Dress You'll Reach For All Year Long OUGES Button-Down Skater Dress $24.87 $17.96 Amazon See On Amazon This simple button-down dress is one of those easy wardrobe staples you'll want to buy in more than one color. From its versatile midi length to its deep, roomy pockets, it's the kind of everyday basic you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. Pair it with sandals and a floppy sun hat in the summer, then come fall, layer it under cozy cardigan with tights and booties. Available sizes: S-XXL

7. Silky Pajamas That Come In Over 15 Tropical-Inspired Prints Floerns Print Pajama Set $21.99 Amazon See On Amazon Stay stylish as you sleep with these silky soft pajamas. The two-piece set consists of boxer-style shorts with an elasticized waist and a relaxed, short sleeve, button-down pajama top. Choose from a variety of fun prints, including pink flamingos, dainty vintage-inspired florals, and bold, tropical palm leaves. Available sizes: XS-XL

8. A Luxurious Silk Scrunchie That's Gentle On Your Hair LilySilk Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $9.49 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this luxe silk scrunchie add a touch of polished sophistication to your basic everyday ponytail, but it will never break or damage your hair like a regular elastic can. Made of 100 percent mulberry silk, it comes in a rainbow of gorgeous colors, including champagne, powder blue, orchid, and black polka dots.

9. A More Stylish Alternative To Sweatpants Daily Ritual Tencel Tie-Waist Jogger $24.42 $23.20 Amazon See On Amazon For a more polished alternative to sweats, there are these soft, slouchy joggers. They're made of tencel lyocell, an eco-friendly, naturally breathable material made from wood pulp, and they have an elastic waist and basted rear pockets. Choose from bone white, grey, asphalt, navy, olive, or dusty rose. Available sizes: 4-16

10. A Sparkly Pair Of Cuff Earrings That Work Every Outfit PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon Need a pair of sweet, stylish earrings that you can wear with everything? These 14K gold-plated cubic zirconia cuff earrings are huggie studs that add a little dazzle to T-shirts and jeans and provide understated sparkle when you're decked out and looking fancy. They come in white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold.

11. A Breathable Knit Maxi Dress That's As Comfortable As Your Favorite Nightgown Verdusa Knit Maxi Dress $24.99 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to comfort, it doesn't get much better than this soft knit maxi dress. Made of silky-smooth, stretchy rayon, it features a relaxed silhouette, roomy pockets, and knee-high slits at each side. Whether you're running errands or relaxing at the beach, it's the perfect summer dress to slip on and go. Choose from a variety of fun colors and prints, including vibrant solids, flirty florals, and horizontal stripes. Available sizes: XS-XL

12. A Flirty Sundress You Can Dress Up Or Down BTFBM Mini Sundress $24.99 Amazon See On Amazon This flirty little sundress will take you from day to night without missing a beat. Pair it with white sneakers and a denim jacket for an afternoon of errands, then dress it up with strappy sandals and delicate jewelry for a night out on the town. Made of a soft, woven material, it has a deep V-neckline, tie waist, and ruffled wrap design. Color options include a blue floral print, or black, yellow, or red with polka dots. Available sizes: S-XL

13. A Simple Striped Tee That Will Never Go Out Of Style MAKEMECHIC Striped Crewneck Tee $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon A contrasting ringer-style trim adds a fun update to this classic striped tee. This versatile staple looks great styled so many different ways: wear it on its own, under a denim jacket, or layer it under your favorite blazer for an office-appropriate look. It's made of soft, breathable, 100 percent cotton and comes in five different color options. Available sizes: S-XXL

14. An Unbelievably Soft Hoodie With A Worn-In Feel Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie $28 Amazon See On Amazon Voluminous sleeves add serious style points to this otherwise simple hoodie. Made of a soft, modal-cotton blend with a hint of stretch, its simple, minimalist design and solid color scheme make it look far more elevated than your typical fleece hoodie — but don't worry, it's still just as comfortable. Choose from a rainbow of colors, including cream, dusty pink, black, and slate. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. These Fitted Joggers That Combine Leggings & Sweats Starter Jogger Sweatpants $25 Amazon See On Amazon These classic, sporty joggers from Starter make it easy to see why the athleisure trend has remained so popular. Made of soft, cozy fleece, they have an easy drawstring waist, roomy pockets, and tapered legs. Pair them with a fitted white tank and a denim jacket, and and you'll look effortlessly cool no matter where you're headed. These pants come in ten colors, including black, heather grey, and navy. Available sizes: XS-XL

16. Strappy Elastic Sandals That Won't Cause Blisters SANDALUP Elastic Flat Sandals $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon These popular sandals have accumulated over 1,900 positive Amazon reviews, earning an overall rating of 4.3 stars. And it's not hard to see why — with their criss-crossed, stretchy elastic straps, they're super easy to take on and off, and they won't give you blisters after hours of walking. Choose from a variety of colors, including brown, black, grey, and white. Available sizes: 5-11

17. A Closet Staple Worth Stocking Up On Zanzea Batwing Sleeve Oversized Blouse $19 Amazon See On Amazon This relaxed batwing sleeve top is perfectly slouchy and cool, with an off-shoulder casual appeal that pairs beautifully with jeans, leggings, and skirts. It has an exaggerated rounded collar with a hemline that falls shorter in the front and longer in the back. And if you're looking to stock up on a few, you can choose among 25 colors like orange, yellow, wine red, and khaki. Available sizes: S-5X Large

18. A Casual Jersey Dress That You Can Still Dress Up Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Dress $19 Amazon See On Amazon This soft, sleeveless jersey dress is one of those easy, versatile pieces you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. Wear it on its own in the summer, then, when the weather gets cold, layer it under a cozy flannel or long cardigan with tights and booties. Made of super soft jersey knit, it has a subtle V-neckline and curved, dropped hem. Choose from classic black, heather grey, olive green, or a deep, rich red. Available sizes: 1X-7X

19. A Versatile Denim Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff Riders By Lee Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to classic, versatile pieces that will never go out of style, a denim jacket is about as good as it gets. This one has a tailored silhouette that gives it a more sophisticated look, and a generous dose of stretch makes it just as comfortable as it is stylish. Throw it on over a sweet floral sundress, pair it with skinnies and a retro graphic tee, or layer it over a cozy turtleneck on a chilly fall day. Choose from five denim washes, including black and white. Available sizes: S-XL

20. A Statement Blouse With Mesh Panels & Bell Sleeves LookBookStore Mesh Panel Blouse $21 Amazon See On Amazon This is the kind of statement blouse that you can easily throw on and wear comfortably over anything — from jeans and trousers to shorts. The blouse feels like loungewear, but boasts unique details like three-quarter bell sleeves with mesh panels and a deep V-neckline that elevate your look in an instant. It comes in more than 20 shades and patterns like stripes, florals, and leopard print. Available sizes: S-XXL

21. Pants That Look Like Jeans, But Feel Like Leggings Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jegging $28.50 Amazon See On Amazon These soft, stretchy jeggings look just like real jeans, but feel as comfortable as your favorite leggings — in other words, they're the perfect pair of pants. Pick from three different inseam options to find your perfect length, and choose from seven different washes, including dark denim, black, and white. Available sizes: 0-20 (short, regular, long)

22. A Relaxed Linen Jumpsuit That's Breathable & Soft Hulaha Relaxed Linen Jumpsuit $26.99 Amazon See On Amazon The culotte-style legs give these slouchy linen overalls an of-the-moment vibe. Simultaneously casual yet stylish, they're made of 100 percent linen that's lightweight, breathable, and soft. Pair them with a white tee, a tight tank, or even a bikini, and choose from four colors: black, army green, khaki, or sandy beige. Available sizes: one size fits most

23. An Easy-Breezy Jumpsuit With Pockets PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit $25 Amazon See On Amazon Getting dressed in the morning doesn't get easier than this: a one-piece jumpsuit — with pockets — that is as comfy as it is stylish. This cotton and polyester blend jumpsuit has long pants and features a drawstring waist and wrap-style top with a V-neckline. It comes in 12 different shades and styles that include short sleeves, long sleeves, and and tank top. Available sizes: S-XXL

24. A Cropped Crewneck Tee With A Stylish Twist Detail Romwe Plus Size Front Twist Crop Top $15.99 Amazon See On Amazon The ribbed texture and twist detail add interest to this otherwise basic cropped tee. It looks great with just about anything; wear it with faded, distressed boyfriend jeans one day, and a long, flowy skirt the next. The twist detail and cropped length also make this the perfect top to pair with all your high-waisted bottoms. Available sizes: 0X-3X

25. A Two-Pack Of Essential Jersey Tanks Daily Ritual Sleeveless Jersey Tunic (2-Pack) $29.53 $25.02 Amazon See On Amazon Basic but versatile, these sleeveless jersey tunics are sure to earn a regular rotation in your everyday wardrobe all year long. They're made of a soft, silky jersey knit that feels lightweight and breathable, while the loose, extra-long design makes them perfect for wearing over leggings. These classic, simple shirts are sold in a pack of two — choose from navy blue or charcoal grey. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. Breathable Sneakers That Are Supportive, Yet Soft COODO Breathable Knit Sneakers $21.99 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to comfortable footwear, these chic, simple knit sneakers are truly the gold standard. They're made of a breathable, soft, stretchy knit material that molds to the shape of your foot, which means no more blisters, no more red marks, and no more sweaty, stinky feet. Since the material is so stretchy, they're especially great if you have wide feet or bunions, or if your feet are two different sizes. Available sizes: 6-11

27. Leggings That Feel Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Performance Legging $18 Amazon See On Amazon Thick, stretchy, and substantial, these performance leggings may end up becoming your new favorite. They're made of a four-way stretch material that wicks away moisture and feels lightweight without being see-through. The simple, sporty design features a wide waistband, flatlock stitching, and a 27-inch inseam. Choose from six colors, including a bold grey camo print. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Super Soft Terry Pullover That Feels Like Luxury Against Your Skin Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Pullover $28 Amazon See On Amazon For a more polished alternative to the standard hoodie, there's this lightweight hooded pullover. That doesn't mean it's not just as comfortable as your favorite old sweatshirt, though — it's made of a worn-in terry material that feels super soft again your skin. Choose from a variety of neutral colors, including heather grey, black, olive green, and even a chic striped print. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29. This Cozy, Playful Update On Bermuda Shorts Spowind Activewear Lounge Bermuda Shorts $20 Amazon See On Amazon If the words "Bermuda shorts" bring to mind visions of bright 1980s shorts with tropical prints, this modern update on the warm weather classic will change your tune. These cotton and spandex blend shorts feature a comfy elastic drawstring waistband, casual pockets, and they're cut closer to the body than roomier vintage Bermuda shorts. They come in four neutral shades: charcoal, light grey, navy blue, and black. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30. These Racerback Tank Tops That You Can Layer With Any Outfit Boao Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) $27 Amazon See On Amazon These crop tank tops have a racerback design with a scoop neck front — the perfect basic to wear alone on a scorching hot day or to layer beneath blouses, dresses, and sweaters. The lightweight top is made from a soft and stretchy cotton and spandex blend and you'll get four tops in each package, which is amazing value. Choose among seven color combos that range from neutrals like white and beige to bolder shades of rose red and purple. Available sizes: S-L

31. A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings Daily Ritual High-Rise Skinny Stretch Jeans $32 Amazon See On Amazon If you're the type of person who can't stand the stiff, restricting feeling of traditional denim, you'll love these soft, skinny jeans. With plenty of spandex, these jeans stretch to fit you and come in a bunch of different washes including a weathered gray, dark wash blue (pictured above), light wash blue, and black. Best yet, you can choose from three different lengths and a full range of sizes so you can find a comfortable fit for you. Available sizes: Women's 24-32 (short, medium, and long)

32. A Kaftan-Style Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Lazy Summer Days Kidsform Kaftan Maxi Dress $20.59 Amazon See On Amazon You'll love slipping on this easy, breezy kaftan-style maxi dress for a day at the beach, an afternoon at the park, or even a long day of traveling. It looks effortlessly cool no matter how you style it, and the relaxed, flowy silhouette makes it comfortable enough to lounge around the house in. The dress is meant to be oversized, with a wide neckline that falls off the shoulder and an asymmetrical hemline with slits on each side. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33. A Simple Tank That Comes In 25 Different Colors & Prints Angerella Botton-Down Tank Top $18.99 Amazon See On Amazon Pair this simple, versatile button-down cami with shorts or a skirt during the summer, then layer it under an open cardigan or flannel shirt when the weather gets cold. It comes in 25 different prints and solid colors, including stripes, florals, polka dots, and tie-dye. Available sizes: S-XXL