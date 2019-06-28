33 Chic But Extremely Comfortable Tops, Bottoms, & Dresses On Amazon

Too often, women are forced to choose between comfort and style. Sometimes, even clothes that appear to be wearable and soft turn out to be scratchy or stiff, which is why doing your online shopping research is so important. Stick with these chic but extremely comfortable tops, bottoms, and dresses featured ahead, however, and you'll never have to choose between looking and feeling good again.

For your most convenient shopping experience ever, all the clothes on this list check a few crucial boxes. First, they're available on Amazon Prime, so you can be wearing them in as little as two days. Second, they're pretty affordable; almost everything costs less than $30, and only one thing costs over $40. Last, each and every piece was chosen with comfort in mind, and have dozens — and in some cases, hundreds and even thousands — of reviews to back up how comfortable they are.

But just because these pieces are affordable and comfortable doesn't mean they skimp on quality, or style. From strappy dresses and flowy skirts to elegant blouses and tailored trousers, these 34 fashionable finds will take you everywhere from the office to cocktails to your best friend's wedding, not just in style, but in comfort, too.

1. This Strappy Dress That Comes in 34 Designs — & Has Pockets Angashion Swing Midi Dress with Pockets $21.99 Amazon See on Amazon Available in 34 prints, including florals, solids, and stripes, this is one breezy dress you'll want to live in all summer long. To add to its comfort factor, it's designed with two front pockets, so you won't even need to carry a bag. Once autumn rolls around, pair it with white sneakers and a denim jacket. Available sizes: S-XXL

2. A Skirt So Sleek, It'll Take You From Business Meetings To First Dates Meraki Standard Women's Rib Maxi Skirt $24 Amazon See on Amazon This is one of those rare pieces of clothing that can look both professional and sexy, depending on how you style it. When you're at the office, wear this ribbed skirt with a long sleeve shirt or crew neck tee. When it's time for cocktails or date night, pair it with a slinky tank. It also comes in light and dark grey, in addition to black. Available sizes: S-3XL

3. The Perfect Shirt To Throw On With Jeans For An Easy, But Still Stylish Outfit LookbookStore Women's Mesh Panel Blouse $19.99 Amazon See on Amazon Toeing the line between chic and casual, this 3/4-sleeve blouse is perfect for when you just want to throw on a pair of jeans. Pair it with sneakers when you're running around throughout the day, then throw on some strappy sandals when dinner rolls around. Choose from over 28 colors and prints, including an array of florals. Available sizes: S-XXL

4. An Extra-Long Cardigan That Pairs Well With Everything From Dresses To Jeans Cable Stitch Women's Open Placket Long Cardigan $79.50 Amazon See on Amazon Throw it on over a pair of jeans, a skirt and blouse, or your favorite bodycon dress: this extra-long cardigan is surprisingly versatile. It's also perfect for travel, since it's long enough to basically double as a blanket. In addition to raving about how comfortable it is, reviewers are calling it "elegant," "warm," and "long and heavy in a good way." Choose from three colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. This Cute Striped Dress That's As Comfortable As Your Favorite Nightgown levaca Short Sleeve Striped Swing Midi Dress $23.99 Amazon See on Amazon Easy, breezy, and equipped with deep pockets: you'll want to live in this dress 24/7. The fabric is soft and stretchy, and the swing hem design ensures you stay cool in the heat. Another great dress that's casual enough for lunch with friends but elegant enough for garden parties, this dress is available in 10 colors. As one reviewer puts it, "Just what I was looking for in a summer dress — cool, comfortable and cute." Available sizes: S-XL

6. A Crisp Poplin Shirt That You Can Style So Many Different Ways Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $19.50 Amazon See on Amazon You can never own too many classic collared shirts. Tuck it into pants, denim cutoffs, or skirts; layer it under sweaters; or let it flow over leggings — the options are endless. This one, which is made of 100 percent cotton, comes in 16 colors and prints, including plaid, polka dots, and pastel stripes. "It’s nice and breathable which makes it comfortable in warm weather," one reviewer writes. Another echoes this sentiment, calling it "lightweight, and comfortable and cool." Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. A More Stylish Take On The Everyday T-Shirt Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 Amazon See on Amazon Another super versatile top, this soft, stretchy pullover looks great on its own, but also pairs perfectly with jackets and blazers since the lack of sleeves prevents bulk. The slouchy fit makes it comfortable and airy, while the turtleneck design gives it a chic touch. Choose from black and heather grey. "Fabric is not cheap or thin. It feels soft and comfortable," says one reviewer. "Great quality and the material is the absolute softest," writes another. Available sizes: XS-XXL

8. This Dress You Might Wind Up Lounging Around The House In TheMogan Casual Draped Soft Jersey Maxi Dress $17.99 $14.99 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, this maxi dress is chic enough to wear to BBQs, beach parties, and resort dinners. But it's also so incredibly comfortable that you might be tempted to buy an extra just to wear around the house. Airy, loose, and made of super soft jersey, this maxi also has pockets and comes in over 30 colors. Available sizes: S-3XL

9. This Summery Dress That Comes in 24 Prints, Including Solids, Stripes, & Gingham ECOWISH Tie Front Swing Midi Dress $22 Amazon See on Amazon "It kept me cool all day in the Texas heat and is super comfortable," one reviewer says about this dress. Others call it "lightweight" "breathable" and "not see through at all." It comes in 24 colors and prints, including floral, plaid, stripes, and gingham. However, reviewers are also quick to note that this dress tends to fit better on women with smaller chests, as it doesn't offer much support and might be a bit revealing. Available sizes: S-XL

10. An Elegant Blouse That's Loose & Fitted At The Same Time Meraki Women's Crepe Wrap Top $25.34 Amazon See on Amazon Go from the office to dinner in this sleek wrap top. Though it's tailored at the waist thanks to the built-in belt, it's also loose and flowy enough to keep you comfortable. Reviewers rave about the quality material that they also note is resistant to wrinkles. "It’s sexy but not too sexy to be inappropriate in professional settings," one customer points out. Available sizes: XXS-3XL

11. This Dress That's Somehow Perfect For Every Imaginable Occasion — & It Comes In 29 Prints Milumia Floral Print Flowy Party Dress $27.99 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for literally any occasion, this flowy floral dress is available in 28 other prints, including solids, stripes, and boho paisley. It's lightweight, airy, stretchy, and breathable, according to customers, who literally can't say enough good things about this dress. Multiple reviewers say they're so obsessed with this dress that they've ordered it in other colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12. These Office-Appropriate Pants Made Of Soft & Stretchy Elastane-Cotton Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Ankle Pant $24 Amazon See on Amazon Though you should definitely stock up on these pants in a few solid colors, they also come in an assortment of chic patterns, including windowpane and medallion. With a high waist and cropped ankle fit, they're easy to style with shoes and tops of all kinds. And though they're totally office-appropriate, they're made of stretchy cotton, so you'll feel as comfortable wearing them as if you were in sweats. Available sizes: 0-20 (short, regular, long)

13. This Classic Wrap Dress That Comes in 28 Solids & Prints Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $39 Amazon See on Amazon This truly stunning dress will take you from board meetings to cocktail parties and even to weddings in both comfort and style. Available in 28 prints and colors — florals, stripes, leopard, to name a few — it's made of a stretchy spandex material that hugs you in all the right places without feeling constricting. In addition to raving about how comfortable it is, reviewers also note that this "timeless" dress "doesn't wrinkle." Available sizes: XS-XL

14. A Chic Striped Turtleneck That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made of a soft, cotton-spandex fabric, you'll get a ton of use out of this fitted but stretchy mockneck top. Available in 11 colors, wear it on its own during the warmer months or under a blazer when it gets cool. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. A Jersey T-Shirt Dress You'll Be Tempted To Sleep In Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $18.50 Amazon See on Amazon You might wind up sleeping or lounging around the house in this super soft jersey dress. Perfect for almost every season — wear it on its own during summer, then style it with a denim jacket in spring and fall — this T-shirt dress features a relaxed fit, V-neck design, and comes in 12 colors. One reviewer says, "This is the second dress I bought because it is so comfortable and all I wanted it for was to wear around the house. Perfect fit, no ironing. Just what I needed for these hot days." Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. These Pants That Look Professional Enough To Wear To The Office, But Are As Comfortable As Your Favorite Sweats Woman Within Plus Size Petite Knit Straight Leg Pant $24.93 Amazon See on Amazon For petites who have a hard time finding bottoms that fit, there are these cozy knit pants that, though perfectly professional, feel as comfortable as your favorite sweats. Stretchy, timeless, and super soft, they come in 18 colors. Available sizes: S (12)-6X (42-44)

17. A Chiffon Blouse With A Dainty Neck That's Lightweight & Flowy Allimy Ruffle Trim Chiffon Blouse $17.99 Amazon See on Amazon This chic chiffon blouse is super comfortable, thanks to its relaxed fit and lightweight fabric. It comes in seven colors and features a ruffle-trimmed neck for a sophisticated touch. "Perfect summer top! It is lightweight and airy, perfect for hot summer days," one reviewer writes. Others call it "elegant," "good quality," and note that it fits true to size. Available sizes: S-XXL

18. This Jersey Dress That'll Take You From Running Errands To Dinner With Your Friends Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon Another jersey dress you won't want to take off, this flowy design will keep you comfortable everywhere you go. It comes in navy, black, and heather grey, and is made of a soft and stretchy rayon and spandex material. And even though it's casual, the cinched waist adds an elegant tailored touch. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. A Pair Of Soft, Stretchy Leggings With A Chic Stirrup Design Daily Ritual Women's Stirrup Ponte Legging $18.85 $15.04 Amazon See on Amazon These high-waisted leggings feature a stirrup design that makes them chicer than most. Made of a soft ponte fabric, they're stretchy, seamless, and easy to pair with pretty much anything. "Got them to wear with a new pair of ankle boots. Love that — because of the stirrups — your pants don't come out of the boot!" one reviewer notes. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

20. The Perfect Everyday Tee Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Boxy Pocket Tee $17 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, there's nothing chicer than a simple crew neck tee and a pair of jeans. This one is made of soft jersey and features a relaxed design that's comfortable, versatile, and cute. One reviewer even went as far as to call it "one of the most comfortable tops that I have ever owned," while another echoes that sentiment, calling it "hands down one of the softest tshirts [sic] ever." Available in seven colors and striped designs, this is one T-shirt worth stocking up on. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. This Fit & Flare Dress For Every Season — & It Comes in 18 Prints Lark & Ro Women's Three Quarter Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress $25.12 Amazon See on Amazon This no-brainer dress will take you from spring to winter in style. Made of a soft rayon and spandex blend, it features a flouncy skirt that looks great on everyone. Wear it on its own during the warmer months, and layer it once it gets cool. Choose from stripes, solids, florals, and dots. Available sizes: XS-XL

22. These Pull-On Dress Pants With A Faux Zipper & Elastic Waist Velucci Womens Straight Leg Dress Pants $79.99 $31.45 Amazon See on Amazon Consider these the perfect pair of dress pants. Featuring a slim-leg fit, frontal pockets, and faux zipper, these pull-on pants are sleek yet comfortable, thanks to the rayon and spendex blend they're made of. They also come in a ton of other colors, including grey and white and red. "They give the Yoga pants butt, but look like skinny dress pants," one reviewer notes. Another calls them "the most comfortable pants I've had in a long time!" Available sizes: S-XXL

23. A Versatile Skirt That Comes in 27 Colors & Designs Allonly A-Line High Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt $21.38 Amazon See on Amazon Buy this skirt in one of the pastel shades for summer, and get it in black or navy for fall. It'll keep you perfectly cool during the warmer months, but you'll stay snug with tights underneath when it gets chillier. It comes in striped, solid, and gingham prints, and features a high waist with an elastic band. "The material is actually much thicker and coarser than I expected; I was expecting a light cotton blend, [but] that wasn't the case. However, it is still very cool to wear, especially during the summer," one reviewer notes. Available sizes: S/M-L/XL

24. This Cozy Cardigan That's Perfect For Travel Lovaru Womens Long Open Front Cardigan $31.88 Amazon See on Amazon Available in 14 different striped and color-blocked designs, this is about to become your new favorite sweater to travel and run errands in. It looks great with jeans and leggings, is lightweight and soft, and, according to reviewers, is made of "great quality." Available sizes: S-XL

25. These High Waist Jeans That Reviewers Call "Stretchy & Comfortable" Vibrant Women's Classic High Waist Denim Skinny Jeans $38.95 Amazon See on Amazon Though these jeans might seem too good to be true — they're under $25, made of quality denim, and comfortable — the come highly recommended from over 1,000 reviewers who gave them five-star ratings. Available in seven washes, including black and neon pink, they feature real pockets on the back, faux pockets on the front, and a non-constricting high waist. "They're super comfortable, not like [stiff] pants but somewhat stretchy, and I could probably sleep in them," says one reviewer. Available sizes: 1-15

26. A Flowy Long-Sleeve Dress Made Of Super Soft Jersey Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve Dress $22.50 $19.13 Amazon See on Amazon Snag another impossibly comfortable jersey dress with this long sleeve design from Daily Ritual. The breezy design is fitted at the top but flares out at the bottom, and it comes in seven colors. Reviewers say it's neither sheer nor clingy, but note that the fabric is soft and comfortable. "Don’t you love those pieces that are comfortable enough for pjs but also pass for regular 'leaving the house' clothes?! This dress is definitely that," writes one fan. Available sizes: 1X Plus-7X

27. A Belted Dress With A Cool Geometric Design LitBud Womens Short Sleeve Belted Dress $25.99 $20.88 Amazon See on Amazon With a built-in belt and featuring a chic geometric print, this will be your new go-to dress for cocktail parties and business meetings. It also comes in a variety of floral designs and features a soft, silky material that'll keep you cool during the warmer months. Available sizes: S-3XL

28. A Wrap-Front Crop Top To Pair With High-Waisted Pants & Skirts VETIOR Women's Short Sleeve Cross Wrap Crop Top $14.99 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for pairing with high-waisted pants and skirts, the cross wrap design offers an elevated take on the classic crop top. Available in 13 colors, it's stretchy, soft, and looks great on women with busts of all sizes. One reviewer notes, "The material is light but really nice quality ... I love that you can control the amount of cleavage shown. There’s not stitch in the middle so you can minimize or increase the cleavage depending on the occasion!" Available sizes: XS-XL

29. These Dress Pants That Come In 43 Designs — & Have Over 2,000 Five-Star Reviews Rekucci Women's Ease in to Comfort Boot Cut Pant $31.99 Amazon See on Amazon These figure-hugging dress pants boast over 2,000 five-star reviews — quite an impressive feat. Available in 43 colors and designs, they're zipperless, so you pull them right on, and feature a sexy bootleg cut that looks great with strappy sandals and stiletto ankle boots. Made with a stretchy, spandex and rayon blend, multiple reviewers say they "fit like a dream." "These pants fit perfectly," shares one. "Seriously, as if a tailor had taken my measurements and custom-made them for me." Available sizes: 2-18 (regular, short)

30. A Breezy Dress That's Perfect For Summer & Tropical Vacations R.Vivimos Halter Deep V Mini Dress $29.99 $21.99 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for summertime, this flowy mini dress features a halter neck, patchwork print, and adjustable drawstring waist. It also doubles as a great beach cover-up and comes in 12 colors. Reviewers call it "cute and sexy," and love that you don't need to wear a bra with it. One customer notes that it "holds the girls in too considering being a DD." Another calls it a "must have for those hot summer days!!!" Available sizes: S-XL

31. This Flowy Pleated Skirt That Reviewers Call "Beautiful & Comfortable" Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt $29.99 Amazon See on Amazon Breezy, flirty, and surprisingly easy to style, this whimsical skirt features an A-line cut and stretchy elastic waist for a fit that looks (and feels) great on everyone. It comes in black, red, light pink, and lavender, and pairs beautifully with everything from T-shirts to oversized sweaters. With a 4.5-star overall rating, it's clear reviewers can't get enough, calling it "beautiful," "comfortable," and "high quality." Available sizes: S-XXL

32. A Stretchy Cotton Camisole That's Essential For Layering Hanes Women's Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra $11.21 $8.25 Amazon See on Amazon Great for layering or chic yoga looks, camisole tank tops are an essential part of any woman's wardrobe. You can even tuck it into a flowy skirt (like the one you just saw) for a ballerina vibe. Made of cotton and spandex, this one is extra soft and stretchy. Get it in six colors. Available sizes: S-XXL