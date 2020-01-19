While there’s no denying the appeal of structured power suits and high-waisted denim, everyone has days that call for something a bit more relaxed. Luckily, fashion’s love affair with comfort has inspired a whole range of elevated looks that are soft and unrestrictive, making it wholly unnecessary to wear anything you’re not comfortable in. Case in point? There are hundreds of comfortable, flowy pieces on Amazon that are so chic — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as reading through this edit.

Ahead, you’ll find an editor-curated selection of the best comfortable-yet-stylish clothing Amazon has to offer. This list includes everything from timeless basics to fashion-forward party dresses; soft, stretchy knits, silky-smooth jersey, and airy, breathable cotton all make regular appearances. Whether your style is classic or hip, edgy or glam, you’re sure to find at least one thing to get truly excited about. And, if you’re a Prime member, you won’t have to wait long to start wearing your new comfy-chic pieces — since most of them are eligible for free Prime shipping, you can have them delivered to your doorstep in as little as two days.

So what are you waiting for? Start shopping — and prepare to field compliments everywhere you go.

1. A Fun, Flowy Maxi Skirt In The Season's Chicest Print Women's Maxi Leopard Skirt Print $14 Amazon See on Amazon Swingy and stylish, this on-trend maxi skirt is just begging to be twirled. Made of a crisp, lightweight material that swishes beautifully as you move, the A-line skirt has a comfortable elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring. Wear it with a fitted turtleneck or a slouchy sweater for work, or try it with a faded band tee for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: S-XL

2. A Soft, Stretchy Dress That's Perfect For Work, Date Night, & All Your Semi-Formal Occasions GUTGS Women's Plain Casual Belted Midi Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon Between work days and weekends, this knit midi dress is sure to get plenty of wear. A pretty bow at the waist and flouncy layered ruffles at the hem add visual interest to the otherwise simple design, while the soft, stretchy material ensures all-day comfort. "Looks and feels more expensive than it is," one reviewer wrote. Choose from an assortment of solid colors and floral prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

3. A Lace-Trim Tunic That Pairs Well With Skinny Jeans Or A Skirt FISOUL Long Sleeve Lace Trim Tunic $18 Amazon See on Amazon Light and airy with a delicate lace trim, this long sleeve tunic will look equally gorgeous paired with skinny jeans or a pretty skirt. It features a tapered cut that hits around your waistline at the front, with 3/4 sleeves and a relaxed fit. To round out its comfortable, breathable design, it's constructed of a durable blend of polyester and cotton. Available sizes: Small to X-Large

4. A Boho-Chic Tunic Dress That's Surprisingly Versatile Happy Sailed Women Button Tunic Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon Pair this flouncy tunic dress with leggings and ankle boots when you're running around town, or throw on a pair of chunky platforms for a effortless weekend look; it's the type of piece that you can wear anywhere, all year round, depending on how you style it (including to the beach as a coverup). Cut in a oversized babydoll silhouette, the boho-chic design features roomy patch pockets and a row of buttons down the front. Choose from a variety of styles, ranging from classic black to a playful pink leopard print. Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Chic Pair Of Palazzo Pants That Work For Any Occasion Geckatte Womens Casual Palazzo Pants $17 Amazon See on Amazon Between the high rise, waist-cinching tie belt and flowy wide legs, it's hard to pick a favorite feature of these effortlessly chic palazzo pants — and that's not even to mention the fact that they have pockets. Made of a lightweight, breathable fabric and sold in a range of chic color options, they're easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. Available sizes: S-XL

6. A Simple, Versatile Dress That's As Comfortable As A Nightgown Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size V-Neck Dress $13 Amazon See on Amazon There's a lot to love about this simple, sleeveless shift dress — it's great for all four seasons and it's easy to dress up or down, but what really makes it shine is its unbelievable comfort. Made of silky-smooth jersey that feels luxuriously soft against your skin, it's like a far more stylish version of your favorite comfy nightgown. Available sizes: 1X-7X

7. A Wide Leg Jumpsuit (With Pockets!) That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down BCBGeneration Women's Culotte Jumpsuit $27 Amazon See on Amazon A effortlessly chic shape that you can easily dress up or down, you'll find yourself reaching for this breezy culotte jumpsuit time and time again. It's cut in a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette with an ankle-grazing length and a simple scoop neckline. Dainty ruffles at the sleeves add a fun, feminine detail, while roomy patch pockets ensure everyday practicality. Available sizes: XS-XL

8. The Buttery Soft Jersey Dress You'll Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $15 Amazon See on Amazon Wear this silky soft jersey dress under a cozy flannel or jean jacket one day, then the next, dress it up with a statement belt, stacked bangles, and a chunky platform heel. Versatile, affordable, and — best of all — incredibly comfortable, it's the type of go-to staple piece that's worth buying in every color. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. A Soft, Laid-Back Jumpsuit That Proves Shapeless Clothing Can Be Chic Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuits $23 Amazon See on Amazon Easy and breezy, this artsy-chic jumpsuit can be styled so many different ways. Layer it on top of a striped crewneck or a classic fitted turtleneck; wear it under a cozy duster or a sleek leather moto jacket; or throw it on over a bikini for laid-back beach days. With a relaxed, flowy design that's cropped just above the ankle, it has halter straps, a plunging neckline, and — last but not least — two deep, roomy pockets. Available sizes: S-XL

10. A Classic Button-Down Blouse Made Of Eco-Friendly Tencel Goodthreads Women's Tencel Boyfriend Shirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon Effortlessly cool and about as versatile as it gets, this classic button-down shirt is a staple that belongs in every closet. Cut in a relaxed, menswear-inspired fit, it's made of tencel lyocell, a breathable, durable fabric that's considered to be the holy grail of sustainable fabrics by popular eco-conscious brands like Reformation. Chose from a variety of denim washes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Versatile Jersey Dress That Won't Wrinkle In Your Suitcase Daily Ritual Women's Empire-Waist Maxi Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon An empire waistline and full, floor-sweeping skirt add to the elongating effect of this classic maxi dress. Versatile, comfortable, and extremely travel-friendly, it looks equally as gorgeous on its own or belted, whether you pair it with sneakers, sandals, or chunky heels. Made of soft, smooth jersey that feels silky against skin, it's available in a range of rich colors, including navy, wine red, forest green, and more. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12. A Fun, Flowy Maxi Skirt That You Can Wear All Year Round Exlura Womens High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $16 Amazon See on Amazon Shirring at the waist ensures this pleated maxi skirt has plenty of movement, and the playful polka-dot print only adds to the fun. Styled with an elasticized waistband and roomy hidden pockets at each side, it's perfect for work, date night, and everywhere in between. Wear it with a cropped tank and sandals during summer, then style it with a turtleneck bodysuit and ankle boots once the weather gets cold. Available sizes: S-XXL

13. A Flowy Maternity Dress That'll Make You Feel Like A Greek Goddess Daily Ritual Women's Maternity Maxi Dress $10 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like a goddess in this flowy maxi dress — but, just as importantly, you'll also feel incredibly comfortable. Made of rich, luxuriously soft jersey, the dress has a classic empire silhouette with shirring at the bodice to ensure it drapes gracefully over your bump. A simple knotted detail adds an elegant touch to the plunging neckline, and the sleeveless straps are thick enough to pair with any type of bra. Available sizes: M-XXL

14. A Playful, Feminine Update On The Classic Crewneck Tee Defal Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt $15 Amazon See on Amazon A fun, feminine take on the classic crewneck tee, this easy short-sleeve top is made up of three tiered ruffles, creating a playful babydoll effect that'll keep you comfortable and cool on warm, spring and summer days. Choose from a range of colors and styles, including sleeveless and long-sleeve versions. Available sizes: S-XXL

15. Your New Favorite Dress For Just About Any Occasion Amoretu Women Tunic Dress $19 Amazon See on Amazon A fun, flirty staple you'll reach for all year round, this flouncy tunic dress is sure to become a new favorite. With its voluminous blouson sleeves and pretty tiered ruffles, the relaxed, boho-chic design is easy to dress up or down for any occasion, whether you're wearing it on its own to a party or with tights and boots for a day at work. Available sizes: S-XXL

16. A Pair Of Trend-Forward Culottes That Work In All Four Seasons Michael Stars Women's Clarissa Cropped Culottes $105 Amazon See on Amazon A chic self-tie belt adds polish to these soft, cozy culottes from Michael Stars — wear them to work with a tucked-in turtleneck or a slinky silk blouse, or pair them with a pretty cami and heels for a night out with friends. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton and modal, the relaxed, flowy silhouette sways beautifully as you move. Available sizes: XS-L

17. A Boho-Chic Tunic Dress With Intricate Floral Embroidery Floerns Women's Embroidered Floral $26 Amazon See on Amazon Feminine flared sleeves and delicate floral embroidery give this breezy mini dress a retro-chic, '70s-inspired feel. While the relaxed style is perfect for casual outings, it can easily be dressed up with the right accessories — try pairing it with camel over-the-knee boots for a flirty party look. Available sizes: XS-XL

18. An Elegant Chiffon Blouse With Gorgeous Billowy Sleeves AlvaQ Women V-Neck Chiffon Blouse $9 Amazon See on Amazon Billowy balloon sleeves add visually striking volume to this gorgeous V-neck blouse — it's a fun, fahion-forward staple that'll pair beautifully with all the jeans, cords, and skirts that are already in your closet. "I absolutely love this shirt!!" one reviewer gushed. "The colors are beautiful and the fabric is very light and breathable." Available sizes: S-XXL

19. A Fun Pair Of Polka Dot Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down cupcakes and cashmere Women's Cropped Pants $18 Amazon See on Amazon Playful polka dots make these Cupcakes and Cashmere pants so fun, whether you pair them with a cozy turtleneck sweater, a sleek silk blouse, or a crisp cotton tee. Cut of breathable rayon twill, they have a cropped ankle and high waist that's cinched with a pretty tie belt. Available sizes: XS-L

20. A Timeless A-Line Skirt With A Retro-Chic Vibe Belle Poque Women's High Waist A-Line $10 Amazon See on Amazon Channel Audrey Hepburn with this classic A-line skirt; with its high waist, full, flowy skirt, and pretty bow detail, it looks like something straight out of the classic style icon's closet. Try pairing it with a striped tee, a crisp blouse, or a sleek, fitted turtleneck — when it comes to timeless staples like this, the potential styling options are virtually endless. Available sizes: S-XXL

21. The Soft, Simple Dress You'll Want To Own In All Six Colors Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size V-Neck Dress $22 Amazon See on Amazon When you don't have time to spend agonizing over your outfit, you'll be glad to own this simple jersey dress. Throw it on with tights and pumps for work, or wear it under a cool statement jacket for a night out with friends. Silky smooth and buttery soft, it has long sleeves, a subtle V-neckline, and a flared, swingy skirt that hits right at the knee. Available sizes: 1X-7X

22. An Elevated Version Of Your Favorite T-Shirt — With Almost 2,000 Glowingly Positive Reviews LookbookStore Women's V-Neck $20 Amazon See on Amazon Breezy bell sleeves trimmed with a trio of sheer mesh panels give this otherwise simple top a stylish, elevated look. Pair it with your jeans to dress them up a notch, or tuck it into a pencil skirt for an easy work outfit. It's available in 28 different prints, ranging from classic solid colors to vintage-inspired florals. Available sizes: S-XXL

23. A Travel-Ready Jersey Dress That's Super Easy To Style Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon Another easy, versatile jersey dress, this one can easily be dressed up by adding a statement belt at the cinched waist. It's the perfect comfy dress for travel, work, and even lounging around at home. Choose between black, navy, or a charcoal heather grey — or just admit you're going to buy all three. Available sizes: XS-XXL

24. A Pair Of Crisp Linen Pants That Are The Definition Of Sophisticated Ease Amazon Essentials Women's Drawstring Linen Pant $11 Amazon See on Amazon It shouldn't come as a surprise that these crisp linen pants simply exude relaxed elegance — after all, light, airy linen is the material of sunset cruises, breezy beach vacations, and dinners al fresco. Available in a range of chic sun-bleached shades, they're cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with a drawstring waist and pockets at the back and sides. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25. A Versatile Maxi Dress That Comes In 26 Different Prints Milumia Women's Plus Size Slit Hem Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon Guaranteed to bring in tons of compliments, this cold-shoulder maxi dress can work for so many different occasions, from dinners al fresco to weddings, cocktail parties, and more. Fun and flirty without being over-the-top, it's available in a variety of eye-catching prints. Available sizes: 0X-4X

26. The Most Comfortable Pair Of Work Pants You'll Ever Own Boston Proper Women's Palazzo Pant $70 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to chic, polished pieces that don't sacrifice comfort, it doesn't get much better than these knit palazzo pants. Sleek and sophisticated, their clean lines and substantial material means they're easily polished enough for work, while plenty of stretch, a relaxed fit, and a pull-on waist ensure they're comfortable enough to lounge in. Available sizes: XXS-XL

27. A Top-Rated Mini Dress That Comes In 36 Chic Prints Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Dress $13 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this pretty mini dress, giving it over 1,300 glowingly positive reviews. It's cut in a classic, feminine A-line silhouette with a cinched waist, fluttery short sleeves, and a neat row of buttons from the V-neckline to the hem. "Every single time I wear this dress, I get compliments on it," one reviewer wrote. "People are always so surprised when I say I got it from Amazon!" Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Fun, Feminine Top Made Of Airy Linen Tencel BB Dakota Women's Ruffle and Ready Linen Tencel Top $35 Amazon See on Amazon Dainty ruffles at the sleeves and hemline add feminine flair to this pretty short-sleeved top — relaxed and breathable, it's an easy way to update your basic jeans-and-tee uniform. It's made of a soft, smooth blend of viscose and elastane, with a relaxed, slouchy fit and a slightly cropped length. Available sizes: XS-L

29. A Soft Jersey Dress That You Can Wear Anywhere, Anytime Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress $15 Amazon See on Amazon There's so many ways so wear this classic sleeveless dress — pair it with a denim jacket and retro sneakers for an effortlessly cool look, or add a belt, earrings, and heels when you want to dress it up. Made of silky smooth, buttery soft jersey, the simple design features a scoop neckline, a cinched waist, and a curved, dropped hem. Available sizes: 1X-7X

30. These Pajama-Soft Culottes That Are Surprisingly Easy To Dress Up iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants $14 Amazon See on Amazon Even if you're the type of person who chose your entire wardrobe based on comfort, these flowy culottes will likely stand above the rest. The rich, smooth jersey of which they're made creates a beautiful drape — try dressing them up a bit with gold sandals and layers of jewelry for a Hamptons-chic vibe. "Haven’t taken off since I put them on," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: S-XL