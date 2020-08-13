Runway shows are where trends are born but, with the rise of social media, what’s happening outside in between the shows has become just as important. This fall, that will be different — there are far fewer attendees and masks have become an essential part of the uniform. But, there are still tips to glean from 2020's street style outfits, looking to styling tricks from months past and a more pared-back and real take on dressing in the modern moment.

During February's Fashion Week, you saw the first glimpse of many trends that are still going strong now: broad or puffy shoulders, sleek, minimalist neutrals, and head-to-toe leather, just to name a few. But while the term street style is often a term used in reference to style surrounding fashion events or a celebrity’s off-duty attire, at its core, it exists everywhere and simply consists of a few style tricks merged together that you can employ from the comfort of your own home.

So how are those you might usually find outside the shows adapting to the new norm of tuning in from home? And how are they re-thinking about their own interpretations of runway trends? Below, find four trends that, while adapted from the stret style set, are ideal from WFH, too. As you’re getting ahead on your fall wardrobe shopping (the best time to start is before the cool weather actually hits), keep these styling tips in mind to make for your best look yet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Elevated Street Style Tips: Underwear As Outerwear

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Advocating for a trend that’s been on an upwards rise since Spring/Summer 2020 runways, content creator Ellie Delphine’s street style tip leaves plenty of room for customization. “I’m looking forward to sporting my underwear as outerwear again, mainly bras,” she said, adding that with this trend, the more casual the piece, the better. Ellie’s go-to is a bralette underneath a blazer, paired with Bermuda shorts. You can even do a turtleneck underneath the bra for an extra boost. Either way, this combo presents the perfect opportunity for an elevated take on a comfy staple, so consider stepping into the combat boots trend to finish the look off.

Elevated Street Style Tips: Strong Shoulders

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Broad shoulders made their way from the runways of JW Anderson and Max Mara, trickling down to the streets outside. While you can find the style in any variation from dresses to tops, influencer Tamara Kalinic recommends a padded blazer with a cinched waist. “I love wearing blazers with jeans, trousers, or even cycling shorts,” Kalinic said. "When it gets colder, I layer the suit with an oversized coat and a chunky scarf.” Turtlenecks and wide-leg pants have both come back in a big way over the past year and coupled with a cinched blazer, create the perfect statement silhouette.

Elevated Street Style Tips: Go Bright Or Go Home

Getty Images

When it comes to elements that take your street style to new heights, right next to thoughtfully executed layers is stand out color. Whether it’s wearing bright red from head to toe, color blocking, or mixing unusual patterns such as floral, animal print and plaid, the technique instantly calls attention to you. A printed statement jacket over an otherwise solid colored outfit is one of the easiest, but most effective tricks.

Elevated Street Style Tips: '70s Collar

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

One incoming fall trend cosigned by brands such as Saint Laurent and Alberta Ferretti also happens to be an instant outfit game-changer. Content creator Doina Ciobanu says that while her approach to fashion in light of COVID-19 has been more relaxed and mindful, her elevated fall look would typically lean on leather and a ‘70s-reminiscent statement collar. (Pro tip: When paired with a jacket, pulling your shirt collar out over your jacket collar ensures it gets the moment of shine it deserves.)