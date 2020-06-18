The Zoe Report
20 High-Waisted Denim Shorts That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

By Savannah Sitton
Out of all the summer staples, jean shorts are arguably one of the most universal. With so many different denim styles like Bermuda, cut-offs, and boyfriend shorts to choose from, high-waisted denim shorts often tend to be the most popular. The core piece can suit crop tops, bodysuits, and even work over swimwear.

But shopping for denim shorts isn't always easy — between vintage cuts that don't always translate IRL, non-stretch materials that end up riding up, or sizing that feels all over the place, finding the right pair can be tricky. Ahead, you'll find a few options in classic cut-off fashion as well as longer versions like Bermuda or mid-thigh iterations that offer more coverage. Conveniently, longer pairs of denim shorts were huge on the trend last summer and are proving to hold up this season — just size up for a roomier fit. For a more casual pair, Agolde's criss-cross shorts have a trendy waist-band detail that adds an extra polished element to any shrunken shirt.

Still, if you're not trying to splurge on an off-duty pair you won't get too much mileage out of, old faithful's like Zara or even Levi's offer solid quality with a reasonable price-tag.

And as it continues to more important than ever to focus on allocating your dollars to Black brands and designers, invest in something hand-made from Samaria Leah Denim; the designer repurposes vintage denim, cutting distressing and altering for one-of-a-kind pieces that will have onlookers asking where you got them non-stop. Likewise, Mariah di'Ane makes custom creations out of up-cycled jeans so you can revel in the fact that you're sporting denim that's one of a kind. Ahead, 20 pairs of denim shorts to shop ASAP.

Lexi
$150
Samaria Leah
Criss Cross Short
$168
Agolde
Cai Shorts
$128
Edwin
Play By Play Barrow
$88
Blank NYC
Bite High Rise Frayed Jean Shorts
$191
Denim x Alexander Wang
Hi-Rise Straight Denim Shorts
$35.90
Zara
Indigo Upcycled Denim Shorts
$55
Studio One Eighty Nine
The Cody High Rise Rigid Cut Off Shorts
$98
Boyish
Colour-Blocked Denim Shorts
$570$285
Heron Preston
Snatched Waist Shorts
$62.50
Nichole Lynel
Cut Off Shorts
$215
Jordache
Hi Rise Denim Shorts
$29.90
Zara
The Bombshell Short
$99
Good American
70s High Rise Shorts
$195
Re/Done
Jade Shorts
$85
Mariah Di'ane
Rib Cage Shorts
$79.50
Levi's
Tidal Short Bask
$189$139
Nobody Denim
High Rise Shorts
$150
Askk NY
501 High-Rise Denim Shorts
$69.50
Levi's
High Rise Vintage Short
$128
Joe's Jeans