Out of all the summer staples, jean shorts are arguably one of the most universal. With so many different denim styles like Bermuda, cut-offs, and boyfriend shorts to choose from, high-waisted denim shorts often tend to be the most popular. The core piece can suit crop tops, bodysuits, and even work over swimwear.

But shopping for denim shorts isn't always easy — between vintage cuts that don't always translate IRL, non-stretch materials that end up riding up, or sizing that feels all over the place, finding the right pair can be tricky. Ahead, you'll find a few options in classic cut-off fashion as well as longer versions like Bermuda or mid-thigh iterations that offer more coverage. Conveniently, longer pairs of denim shorts were huge on the trend last summer and are proving to hold up this season — just size up for a roomier fit. For a more casual pair, Agolde's criss-cross shorts have a trendy waist-band detail that adds an extra polished element to any shrunken shirt.

Still, if you're not trying to splurge on an off-duty pair you won't get too much mileage out of, old faithful's like Zara or even Levi's offer solid quality with a reasonable price-tag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

And as it continues to more important than ever to focus on allocating your dollars to Black brands and designers, invest in something hand-made from Samaria Leah Denim; the designer repurposes vintage denim, cutting distressing and altering for one-of-a-kind pieces that will have onlookers asking where you got them non-stop. Likewise, Mariah di'Ane makes custom creations out of up-cycled jeans so you can revel in the fact that you're sporting denim that's one of a kind. Ahead, 20 pairs of denim shorts to shop ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.