As more and more skin care brands expand their reach into body care, the cult-favorite body butter and oil brand Mutha continues to do the opposite. Two new Mutha skin care products arrived on Oct. 28 following its July expansion into the face category — and widening its overall beauty scope even further. Meet the No.1 Serum and Up All Night Eye Cream, both of which are now available for pre-order on Mutha.com.

And both are going to make fans of the luxe skin brand quite happy, since neither a serum or an eye cream have ever been offered from Mutha before. The additions also usher in a new core formulation blend for the brand, appropriately dubbed "Muthaload"; it consists of bio-fermented hyaluronic acids, rice kefiran, and a rice peptide complex made from — you guessed it — rice peptides as well as soy-derived glutamic acid. A complicated process, this high-tech approach makes the ingredients easier to recognize by your skin, and therefore absorbed and put to use with less inflammation. (In short: familiar-seeming ingredients can make for happy skin.)

Fortunately, the products don't feel complicated. The $140 Mutha No.1 Serum is a product that's bound to be well received by those already slathering on the brand's luxe face oil, since it has a thicker-than-average serum texture. However, it'll also fit the bill if you're oil-adverse, since the milky formula sinks into skin in a matter of minutes, leaving behind a plump and moisturized finish.

The same goes for the $90 Up All Night Eye Cream, a peach-tinted formula that vanishes into skin with a few well-placed pats, despite being incredibly rich. Use it on mornings when you were, in fact, up all night. Coffee extract helps shake off dark circles from the inside out, while the faint mica shimmer reflects light for a brightened, wide-awake look — which makes it a strong option for those who love a natural-looking highlight.

So, you may as well consider this new launch the very first skin-makeup hybrid for the brand, too. Shop the two new Mutha products on the beauty brand's website, below, as well as at Bergdorf Goodman starting this November.

