15 Outerwear Essentials That Will Carry You Through Fall & Into Winter

By Kate Marin
Trench coats, quilted puffers, moto jackets, and statement denim — layering on these seasonal staples is half the fun of fall dressing. As cool weather quickly approaches, we're beginning to reconsider our current outerwear lineup and sort through the wardrobe gaps that need to be filled.

Whether it's a patterned option to make a statement or a classic piece you'll have for years, we've sought out a handful of key pieces that are sure to round out your cool-weather wardrobe. Fit for every budget, you'll be wearing these outerwear mainstays on repeat all season long.

Vintage-Inspired Plaids

Double Breasted Plaid Blazer
$65
Allegra K
Plaid Fill Jacket
$180
Stussy
Black & Grey Houndstooth Dinard Coat
$580
A.P.C.
The Complete Jacket
$350
Dame
Long Plaid Coat
$90
Scoop

Neutrals

Beam Jacket
$198
Wilfred Free
Dorothee Trench
$319
Musier
Faux Suede Moto Jacket
$40
Scoop
The Super Puff™
$250
TNA
Martyrs Jacket
$172
Parisienne Et Alors
Jenna Jacket
$495
RECC Paris
Brown "Car Seat" Shearling Jacket
$3,600
Peter Do

Denim

Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
$24
Scoop
Blue Denim Shadow Trench Coat
$1,015
MM6 Maison Margiela
Oversized Denim Barn Jacket
$36
Free Assembly