The Zoe Report
Shutterstock

15 Essential Fall Sweaters For Every Budget

By Kate Marin
Share

Fall is just around the corner, which means it's once again time to stock up on our favorite layering essential: sweaters. Whether you're shopping on a budget or ready to invest in pieces you'll wear for seasons to come, there are plenty of covetable options at every price point to get you through fall feeling your best.

From shrunken cardigans to chunky crewnecks, we're breaking down our favorite sweaters to stock up on this fall (including some styles under $50 from Walmart.com). Add-to-cart now or bookmark for later — you won't want to miss out on these must-have fall finds.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Off-the-Shoulder Eyelash Sweater
$20
Dreamers by Debut
Shrunken Longsleeve Cardigan
$98
Wilfred Free
Thin Cotton Rib Pullover
$185$74
GANNI
Cutout Detail Turtleneck Sweater
$34$23
Scoop
Clara Cardigan
$106
Musier Paris
Spa Dress
$178
Wilfred Free
Pointelle Long Cardigan
$38$26
Scoop
Camu Sweater
$139
Paloma Wool
Marl Cardigan
$248
Live the Process
Bebe Sweater in Cobalt
$395
Sandy Liang
Green & Pink Wool Grunge Sweater
$295
Marc Jacobs
Balloon Sleeve Pullover
$24
Time and Tru
NONNA Pearl Cardigan in Chamomile
$357
giu giu
Jo Cashmere-Blend Sweater
$720
Khaite
Grey 'La Maille Cavaou' V-Neck Sweater
$460
Jacquemus