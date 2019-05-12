14 Non-Flashy Engagement Rings For The Low-Key Bride

Technically speaking, the perfect time to get engaged is any time. However, there are certain parts of the year, such as spring, when the milestone occasion seems to occur more often than others. And whether or not you’re expecting to be engaged to your significant other in the coming months, this season has a way of getting everyone in the mood to browse for rings they’d love to have on their fingers. While that could include bold and unconventional styles, if you happen to be looking for non-flashy engagement rings, you’ve come to the right spot.

Not to say there’s anything wrong with the glitz and glamour of intricately designed rings — or even large single stone settings — but as you probably know, an engagement ring is an extension of you and your style. And if you’re the type of person who falls on the minimalist end of the spectrum, why not opt for a ring that reflects that?

You’ll be happy to find that there are plenty of understated engagement rings on the market today — and they're just as breathtaking as their over-the-top counterparts. From smaller diamonds and dainty bands to timeless solitaire designs and non-traditional stones, these rings may be considered low-key, but they easily deserve a spot on your radar.

If you want something that feels delicate and timeless, you can’t go wrong with the $420 AUrate Three Stone Diamond Bezel Ring. This dainty ring is made with solid 14k gold and features three conflict-free diamonds. On the other hand, if you want a style that’s bound to catch everyone’s attention (without being flashy), Katkim’s Grand Crescendo Flare Ring, $3,800, will do exactly that. After you say “I do,” this ring will look particularly cool with an added band.

Perhaps your heart is set on a single stone setting, such as the Silverlake Diamond Solitaire from Love Vérité, which features a classic east-west set emerald diamond and costs $4,425. Just in case you’re still leaning on the non-traditional side, Vrai & Oro’s Oval Rose Signet is a cool, modern, and unexpected option .

For some, non-flashy engagement rings might entail opting out of the traditional diamond altogether. In which case, KINN’s Pearl Dome Ring, $275, is a sleek and simple option that looks as if it was passed down generations. Another unexpected stone is opal, and the $1,100 Bookend Ring from Renna is practically the definition of understated.

If you’re ready to start adding more low-key styles to your inspiration board, scroll down to see more non-flashy engagement rings.