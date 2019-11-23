12 Chic Basics From The Ba&sh Black Friday Sale To Add To Cart Now

Given the nature of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s no better time to shop for the specific items you’ve been eyeing all year. But rather than look through your closet to see what's missing, every wardrobe could use more chic, basic pieces. And with ba&sh’s Black Friday sale starting well before other retailers, it's the perfect time to peruse deals with an open mind.

With the French fashion brand's Black Friday sale already in full swing, you have from now until Dec. 2 to get 30 percent off of nearly everything on its site. You better act fast though — ba&sh has been known for its effortlessly cool pieces that can be worn for everyday occasions. And with that in mind, there’s no doubt that these pieces will sell out fast.

From casual dresses to timeless staples, ba&sh’s Black Friday selection has no shortage of stylish options to choose from. In case you need a starting point, the $255.50 Azure Sweater will be a piece you live in for the rest of the season. Layer it underneath the $301 Darcy Puffer along with the $185.50 Volda Pants for a look that can handle even the coldest of climates.

If you’re looking for another sweater to add to your regular rotation, you won’t go wrong with the 80 percent wool Nagora Sweater, $269.50. Style this classic piece with a pleated midi skirt for the office or with tailored shorts and tights for a night out with your friends.

Ba&sh’s Bony T-Shirt is on sale for $52.50. If you want to a handful of these simple tees, now’s the time to do it. Or, if you want to wear something that feels slightly dressier than a plain T-shirt, the brand’s Zoe Sweater is available for $136.50 and will look great with a high-waist mini skirt or a pair of jeans.

Looking for dresses? Ba&sh’s Black Friday sale has you covered there, too. The $304.50 Chamba Dress is the perfect style for any occasion. Wear it on its own with a wide belt for weekend brunch or underneath a heavy outer layer like the $487.50 Barnarbe Coat. Of course, you could also wear something that feels a little unexpected like the Sam Dress — which now costs $192.50 — with a pair of cool knee-high boots or a pair of sneakers.

Scroll down to see more stylish must-have basics from ba&sh’s Black Friday sale.