11 Valentine's Day Gifts From Sephora Beauty Lovers Will Adore
Move over, department stores: There's a new one-stop shop in town. Well, OK, Sephora isn't exactly new — but considering it your go-to store come Valentine's Day may be a novel train of thought. Still, it's one that makes sense; you can buy virtually all of the classic Valentine's Day gifts from Sephora, including perfume, candles, and the occasional glitzy bauble.
There are gift ideas at the beauty retailer that'll make your giftee wonder where you went shopping, too. Take the Vitruvi Quiet Time Diffuser Set for example: The $135 bundle includes an understated white diffuser and a bottle of the brand's relaxing oil blend to drop into it. Once they run out of that bottle, they can always pick up a new one from Sephora, as well; the retailer features a variety of oils from Vitruvi, including specific notes such as calming organic lavender to other blends, like the beach-inspired Pacific.
Or, set your sights on Sephora's designer fragrance selection — if your Valentine is more interested in scents they can wear. Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Maison Margiela all dot Sephora's digital shelves, with more perfumes and colognes arriving all of the time. (Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum, anyone?)
And yes, your giftee may want nothing more than a highly coveted eyeshadow palette or a skincare splurge they wouldn't buy themselves. In that case, Sephora definitely has you covered. Below, 11 Valentine's Day gift ideas from Sephora for that special someone in your life.
Any Dr. Barbara Sturm product will thrill skincare lovers — particularly one of her staples, like this mega-hydrating Face Cream.
Gucci's dramatic red bottle and intense floral perfume make this the perfect gift for fragrance aficionados.
Flower petals, epsom salt, and 240 milligrams of CBD are just a few key ingredients in Lord Jones' relaxing bath soak.
Statement barrettes continue to grow in popularity, including those by Kitsch, a hair accessories brand at the forefront of the trend.
This sleek set bundles together Vitruvi's stone diffuser and its calming Quiet blend, which features a blend of clary sage, geranium, and ylang-ylang.
Buying someone else makeup can feel a bit nerve-racking — but this luxe blend of everyday neutrals and nudes will fit right into any makeup fan's collection.
Slip's silk accessories are gifts that keep on giving; the pillowcase and scrunchies help protect delicate hair, while the eye mask zeroes in on skin.
Yes, *that* La Mer. This value set includes the brand's Cleansing Micellar Water, Treatment Lotion, and Moisturizing Soft Cream.
Fig and florals dominate this minimalist candle — which is housed in a statement-making ceramic vessel your giftee will be sure to reuse after.
A cult favorite, Tom Ford's glitzy body oil doubles up as a moisturizer and perfume, as well.