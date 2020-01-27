Move over, department stores: There's a new one-stop shop in town. Well, OK, Sephora isn't exactly new — but considering it your go-to store come Valentine's Day may be a novel train of thought. Still, it's one that makes sense; you can buy virtually all of the classic Valentine's Day gifts from Sephora, including perfume, candles, and the occasional glitzy bauble.

There are gift ideas at the beauty retailer that'll make your giftee wonder where you went shopping, too. Take the Vitruvi Quiet Time Diffuser Set for example: The $135 bundle includes an understated white diffuser and a bottle of the brand's relaxing oil blend to drop into it. Once they run out of that bottle, they can always pick up a new one from Sephora, as well; the retailer features a variety of oils from Vitruvi, including specific notes such as calming organic lavender to other blends, like the beach-inspired Pacific.

Or, set your sights on Sephora's designer fragrance selection — if your Valentine is more interested in scents they can wear. Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Maison Margiela all dot Sephora's digital shelves, with more perfumes and colognes arriving all of the time. (Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum, anyone?)

And yes, your giftee may want nothing more than a highly coveted eyeshadow palette or a skincare splurge they wouldn't buy themselves. In that case, Sephora definitely has you covered. Below, 11 Valentine's Day gift ideas from Sephora for that special someone in your life.