The One Pair Of Boots You'll Rely On For Comfort ( & Style) This Fall

Finding footwear that is both practical and chic can be a daunting task — so much so that you may even be tempted to forgo style altogether and continuously grab for sneakers more than any other pair of shoes you own. While ultimately this choice is yours, just know that you don't have to throw fashion to the wind for the sake of wearability and that there are plenty of options out there. But as fall approaches and the temperature begins to drop, so does your selection to choose from. Luckily, comfortable fall boots are incredibly easy to find if you know how and where to look.

When it comes to hunting down the pair that's right for you, instead of combing through page after page on your favorite e-tailer, it's best to know what it is that you're looking for to narrow down the search. Chances are, the most comfortable design will have a low heel, a thick platform, or maybe even both. If you're browsing in store, check to see if there's a cushioned insole, as this will provide additional support that can oftentimes make up for a higher arch. The material should also be taken into account; the stiffer the leather, the longer it'll take to break them in, and ultimately the less comfortable they'll be in the beginning.

This proves to be true if you take the structured combat style into consideration or even slip the occasional western boot into the mix, as narrow toes can be tricky regardless of the heel height. Both are designed to wear nicely over time, but in the event neither are your style, ahead is a comprehensive list of alternatives that fit the bill just as well.

1 Rubber Boots (That Aren't Your Mother's Galoshes) Chloé Chloé Betty Rubber Boots $485 See on Net-A-Porter It seems like it wasn't until recently that the world's most practical boot was revamped into something you actually wanted to wear even after the rain stopped. Thanks to Chloé's fully functional design, gone are the days of lugging around a second pair of shoes to the office. The rubber exterior is perfect for inclement weather while the platform sole and manageable block heel lend to its comfortability.

2 Western Boots, But Make It Fashion Tibi Rowan Boots $1,150 see on tibi Western boots were huge for spring and the same seems to be true for fall. But between the (often) sharp toe and slender silhouette, breaking them in might not be of interest to you. Allowing you to skip that step all together, Tibi's Rowan boots, in particular, have a roomy top and strategically placed pyramid-shaped heel that work together to keep your feet comfortable.

3 Grunge-Inspired Motorcycle Boots Ganni Distressed Leather Motorcycle Boots $565 See on Moda Operandi A new silhouette for fall, GANNI's motorcycle boots are one of many great options if you're looking for something a little less traditional. They're designed from distressed leather for a worn-in feel and the wide top makes for an easy fit. Plus, the substantial block heel is squared off for ample support and offers a slight lift to keep ankle-baring hemlines from dragging as you walk.

4 Luxe Ankle Boots BY FAR Este Boot Brown Satin $499 See on BY FAR As mentioned, material matters when seeking out comfort and if not leather, satin seems like an equally polished option. BY FAR's highly coveted Este boot is reimagined with a lustrous high-shine fabric that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. The silhouette itself is made with comfort in mind, but the soft exterior adds to the wearability.

5 Utilitarian Boots Nicole Saldana Christina Boots $435 See on Nicole Saldana Utilitarian boots are typically pretty durable and can be styled a multitude of ways. Pair that with stretch-knit uppers, and the result is just as comfortable as you would expect. Nicole Saldana's Christina boots have a loafer-like vamp with a cushioned insole and a gripped sole for traction. It hugs the ankle in a flexible fit that's suitable for everyday wear.

6 Second-Skin Boots Acne Studios Logo Sock Boot $590 See on Farfetch By design, sock boots are meant to be more flexible and forgiving than traditional styles. Taking this notion just a step further, Acne Studio's version is made from buttery leather with a high vamp and a short cylindrical heel that you can commute in.

7 Trend-Driven Boots Intentionally Blank PG Moo Boots $250 See on Intentionally Blank Embracing a trend and seeking comfort doesn't have to be mutually exclusive. In fact, Intentionally Blank's PG Moo boots offer the best of both worlds. They're set atop a walkable heel and feature elasticated trims along the side for "ease in fit and comfort in walking," per the product description on the brand's website. It doesn't hurt that the bold cow print doubles as a neutral.

8 City-Friendly Hiking Boots Ganni Sporty Hiking Boots $410 See on Moda Operandi Whether you're scaling the side of a mountain, trekking through the city, or out and about somewhere in between, follow the style set's lead and invest (yes, invest) in a pair of fashion-forward hiking boots. GANNI's colorful take is quite literally designed with comfort in mind and looks just as good with a free-flowing frock as it does with relaxed denim.

9 Practical Platform Boots Miista Carlota Brick Boots $400 See on Miista Platforms might not appear to be the most viable option in a sea of flat boots, but it's this extra lift that keeps your feet from tiring after constant wear. Miista's Carlota design is made with bendable leather and a padded interior to ensure you'll want to wear them all day long.