The Penicillin

For Chicago-based distillery Judson & Moore, this cocktail is one of the most-requested. To make, simply add .75 oz lemon juice and .25 oz Liquid Alchemist ginger honey syrup to a shaker, then 2 oz single malt whiskey. Fill the glass with ice and shake for 30 seconds, then double strain your drink into a coupe glass and top with a dried lemon slice garnish.