50 Ways To Make Your Home Look Way Better With Almost No Effort

When it comes to home improvement, it often seems like you’ve got two choices: Spend a lot of money, or invest a lot of time. With the 50 items below, however, neither is true. Each one of these clever products can make your home look way better in an instant with almost zero effort involved.

Sometimes, all it takes is a small change of perspective to yield big results at home. Overwhelmed by clutter? Nothing an attractive set of floating storage shelves or a tabletop cosmetics organizer can’t fix. Notice a little wear on your walls? There are peel-and-stick tiles and wallpaper for that. Or maybe your decor feels a little outdated. Don’t be ashamed of it — accentuate it with some kitschy, farmhouse-chic accessories and accents,

You can always make simple tweaks to give your home an immediate and remarkable refresh; the products below are proof. Plus, with two-day Prime shipping, you won’t even have to wait — these items can be yours right away (just in time for that weekend decorating project you had in mind). Bottom line: Home improvement doesn’t have to equal home makeover. It can be much less extreme but with nevertheless amazing results. Let these 50 low-effort solutions on Amazon show you the way.

1 A Set Of Macrame Plant Hangers To Make Your Space A Little Greener Amazon Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Turn any room into your own personal greenhouse with these delightful macrame plant hangers. Simply place your plotted plants inside — choose from large and medium sizes in three different colors — and hook them from the ceiling, your curtain rods, or windows. Just as suited for the outdoors as they are inside, these stylish macrame hangers are sturdy enough to suit a variety of greenery and could not provide a simpler way to add instant atmosphere to your environs. What’s more? You get three for just $15. Can’t beat that!

2 This Non-Slip Shower Mat Made Of Eco-Friendly Bamboo Amazon GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat $30 See On Amazon This best-selling bath mat is both stylish and functional. Made of eco-friendly bamboo with a smooth, hand-sanded finish, the mat comes in three sizes to optimally fit any space, in your choice of either black or the natural color pictured. Due to its vented design and bamboo construction, it won’t grow mildew or mold like a typical bathmat can, so it’s much more hygienic. What’s more, it dries super quickly, and its nine non-slip pads will ensure you don’t slip when getting in and out of the shower. It looks chic, too, in a very modern, minimalist way — your bathroom will instantly feel more spa-like with this mat.

3 A Cozy Fleece Blanket That Comes In So Many Stylish Patterns Amazon Eddie Bauer Home Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket $24 See On Amazon With smooth brushed fleece on one side and plush popcorn fleece on the other, this reversible throw from Eddie Bauer will add such a cozy vibe to your living space when draped over your sofa or loveseat. It also boasts a rare 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon based on reviews from over 5,000 shoppers who love how thick, cozy, and warm it is. Available prints: 27

4 This Waterproof Bathroom Organizer That Saves *So* Much Space Amazon Vitviti Countertop Organizer $25 See On Amazon This countertop organizer couldn’t be more bathroom-friendly: It’s made of waterproof resin, contains slotted holes at the bottom to ensure your items stay dry, and comes with four anti-slip foot pads that keep it where you want it. The staggered storage slots hold a variety of toiletries — from your electric toothbrush to your razors to your daily cleansers and serums — so your sink area remains clutter-free. Plus, the sleek marble design adds a touch of sophistication to your bathroom decor. What’s not to love?

5 A Textured Accent Rug Made Of Natural, Handwoven Fibers Amazon Safavieh Handmade Chunky Textured Premium Jute Accent Rug $22 See On Amazon Bring a beach-chic vibe to any spot in your house with this chunky, handwoven accent rug. Reversible, borderless, and made of sustainable jute fibers, the runner comes in 12 easy-to-match shades like, each one just as intriguing to behold as it is to touch. While the accent piece is sure to earn you tons of compliments, no one will believe you scored such a distinctive find on Amazon, or that you paid $22 for it.

6 5 Glass Jars That Make Your Bulk Foods Look Good — & Taste Fresh Amazon Le'raze Glass Canisters with Airtight Bamboo Lid (Set of 5) $35 See On Amazon Now here’s a sleek, effective way to keep your cooking ingredients organized and fresh. These stylish kitchen canisters are made of durable borosilicate glass and come topped with airtight bamboo lids. The jars are stackable, so you’ll have an easier time managing kitchen clutter, and the see-through finish means you can display your ingredients with style. Plus, you get five of them for $35, which is a pretty good deal for such high-quality organizers.

7 These Gorgeous Linen Curtains That Filter Out Sunlight Amazon FantasDecor Natural Linen Curtains (2 Panels) $36 See On Amazon These lovely, double panel curtains are made of open-weave linen that drapes gracefully to the floor. They’re just thick enough to filter out the sunlight and keep your living area private, but still light enough to lend a gentle aesthetic to the room. Available in four sizes (if you’re unsure, it’s best to choose the one that’s roughly two to three times the width of your curtain poles at home), the drapes come with a dainty, ruffle pocket at the top that fits most rods. Conveniently, the curtains are also machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and slow to fade. Available colors: 7

8 A Modern Matisse Print That Comes Already Framed Amazon Haus and Hues Framed Matisse Print $30 See On Amazon If you’re an abstract art lover, this reprint of a leaf cut-out by the legendary Henri Matisse is for you. The beige color scheme pictured will fit in with practically any space, but there are actually 10 color varieties to choose from, with prints by other classic artists like Picasso and Mondrian. Each piece of art comes in a gorgeous black or natural oak frame, with hardware and a hanging guide to make installation a breeze. The $30 price tag only goes to show that customizing your space with the art you love doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor — at least not in this case. Available styles: 10

9 This Unique, Brass-Plated Tray For Displaying Your Small Treasures Amazon Umbra Prisma Tray $16 See On Amazon Made of brass-plated wire and lined with soft, beige linen, this geometric-shaped tray serves as both an organizer and unique display piece for the accessories you love most. It also boasts a super high 4.8-star rating on Amazon and comes in either brass or nickel to complement your nightstand, vanity, or dresser. You can also use this in an entryway to hold keys and other small trinkets, or in a living room to hold a candle and small succulent.

10 A Rustic-Looking Wall Organizer For Your Snail Mail & Keys Amazon Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder $24 See On Amazon Always losing your keys? Same. This mounted mail holder provides a centralized place for you to store them so you always know where they are — conveniently hanging by the door — and lets you stash your outgoing mail so you remember to grab it on your way out. You can use the other hooks (there are eight total) to hang your coat, hat, and other accessories, and the little ledge for extra storage or even displaying a small plant. The organizer’s dark wood finish gives off a delightful retro-country vibe that’ll immediately spruce up your entryway, too.

11 A 3-Piece Bedding Set With Lovely Embroidered Details Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover Set (3 Pieces) $48 See On Amazon A three-piece duvet cover set for less than $50? Believe it. This Bedsure duvet cover is made of soft, breathable microfiber and features a tufted embroidery pattern that instantly elevates your bedroom decor. It also comes with eight hidden tie closures to help you maintain its smooth appearance, as well as two matching pillowcases. The duvet cover is hearty enough to stick with you through the colder months, though its overall look will lend itself well to the summer, too. Best of all, it’s easy to wash and care for. Available colors: 5

12 These Vintage-Inspired Nightlights That Go On & Off Automatically Amazon GE Plug-in LED Vintage Night Light (2 Pack) $16 See On Amazon Add a hint of bucolic charm to any spot in your home with this set of two vintage-inspired night lights. Each plug-in light comes with a stylish hood and cage, with a long-lasting, LED lightbulb inside that’s cool to the touch but emits a warm glow. Thanks to light-sensing technology, the night lights automatically turn on after dark and off when the sun rises, so you only get light when you need it. The lights are also flexible enough so that you can position each one to either cover the entire outlet it’s plugged into, or free up room for other electronics. Though petite in size, these accent lights make an absolutely radiant impression — and you can get two for just $16.

13 A Beautiful Woven Basket That Holds — & Goes With — Anything Amazon INDRESSME Cotton Rope Basket $32 See On Amazon With over 20,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this popular woven basket serves as a household catch-all for just about anything: clothes, crafts, toys, games, blankets, towels, or throw pillows. It’s made of soft, cotton rope with a neutral, two-tone design that goes with anything, and features two built-in handles that make it easy to tote. Though sturdy enough to stand on its own, this flexible basket is easy to fold up and stash when you’re not using it, but it’s perfect for when you need a little extra storage without compromising the chic look of your living space.

14 These Floating Wall Shelves That Give Your Space An Ultra-Modern Vibe Amazon SODUKU Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $23 See On Amazon Honestly, there’s so much you can do with this versatile pair of wall shelves. Whether you’re planning to hang them in the living room, office, bathroom, or kitchen, these mounted shelves — which currently boast over 15,000 positive ratings on Amazon — free up space and let you store your toiletries, office supplies, food ingredients, and other small accessories in an aesthetically pleasing way. Each set comes with two wooden boards, a removable towel holder, and a pack of eight screws for easy installation. Plus, the chic, modern design makes the shelves look like they’re floating. Available colors: 5

15 This Self-Adhesive, Marble Paper To Give Any Surface A Refresh Amazon d-c-fix Grey Marble Decorative Self-Adhesive Film $13 See On Amazon Peel and stick: That’s all it takes to effectively use this decorative, self-adhesive film for your kitchen. Apply the marble-patterned paper to any flat, rundown surface — from cupboards and furniture to countertops and shelves — to give it a stunning upgrade. Sturdy and water-resistant, the self-adhesive vinyl conveniently comes with gridlines on the back to help you decorate as precisely as possible. Once you’ve finished, you won’t believe how elegant the results are — and nobody will guess it’s not real marble.

16 A Set Of Apothecary Jars For Your Cotton Balls, Hair Ties, & More Amazon Tbestmax Apothecary Jars (3 Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you want a stylish and efficient way to store your cotton balls, cotton swabs, hair ties, and more, try this three-piece set of apothecary jars. Though they look expensive — practically identical to glass — the jars are actually made of durable plastic, so they’re less likely to break and won’t cost you as much. Each one comes topped with a snug lid and rounded handle, charmingly akin to an old-timey general store display jar. Practical and eye-catching, the canisters are guaranteed to conserve space, spruce up your countertop, and make bathroom clutter a thing of the past. You’re welcome.

17 This Geometric-Shaped Wine Rack That Holds Up To 7 Bottles Amazon FOMANSH Countertop Wine Rack $24 See On Amazon Wine connoisseurs, rejoice. This free-standing wine rack is a stylish and affordable way to display your favorite blends. With its chic, honeycomb design and stainless-steel construction, the durable wine rack comes in your choice of gold or rose gold and holds up to seven standard wine bottles at a time. Keep it in the kitchen, on your at-home bar, or nestled in the wine cellar. In any case, you can’t beat the incredible presentation.

18 A Set Of Stylish Fabric Bins For All Your Organization Needs Amazon DECOMOMO Storage Bins (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon This set of fabric storage bins is a best-seller for a reason — actually, plenty of reasons. First and foremost, you get three for just $25. Moreover, with their soft, cotton fabric construction, hard-bottom interior, and lovely faux-leather handles, the bins are just as decorative as they are practical. They’re also able to hold a lot — laundry, shoes, towels, blankets, you name it — while you’re using them, and still fold up easily and out of the way when you’re not. Available styles: 23

19 A Trio Of Candle Holders That Make Any Space Feel More Elegant Amazon Urban Deco Taper Candle Holders (3-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Create a magical ambience at home with this three-pack of staggered candle holders. Inspired by Nordic minimalism and available in a variety of elegant colors like white, gold, silver, and the black matte pictured, each of these handmade candle holders features a lovely iron finish and comes with a secure, round base and protective mat for safety. They fit most tapered candles, and cast the dreamiest glow when lit.

20 This Pretty Little Pot That Doesn’t Even Need A Plant To Look Good Amazon Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter Pot $30 See On Amazon Made of hardy stoneware in a striking geometric pattern, this dainty planter serves as the perfect accent piece for your windowsill, coffee table, desk, or greenhouse. Choose from five easy-to-match colors and three sizes to find the the perfect pot for your space. No matter where you set it, and regardless of what’s inside (if anything), this lovely planter is guaranteed to stand out.

21 This Crystal Carafe To Set On Your Nightstand Or Bathroom Counter Amazon Lefonte Crystal Bedside Night Carafe Pitcher and Tumbler Glass Set $24 See On Amazon Bedtime is about to get a lot more luxurious with this carafe and tumbler set on your nightstand. Made of exquisite, lead-free crystal, the 16-ounce carafe and matching cup are ideal for housing water on your bedside table — although more than a few Amazon reviewers use it in the bathroom for mouthwash — and nest elegantly together until you’re feeling parched. This set is sturdier than you might expect, too, so it’s less likely to break, and features an ornate, antique-inspired pattern that’s absolutely lovely to look at.

22 A Beautiful Jewelry Box With 2 Tiers & 40 Compartments Amazon BEWISHOME Jewelry Organizer Box $33 See On Amazon This compact jewelry box contains multitudes — as in, two identical, velvet-lined dividers with 40 compartments to hold your necklaces, rings, bracelets, watches, and earrings. Available in black, gray, or white, the faux-leather organizer also comes with a convenient, metal snap closure and built-in mirror for trying on jewelry. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better way to store, transport, and display your tiniest treasures. Available colors: 3

23 This Sleek Charging Station To Keep Your Devices Organized & Powered Up Amazon Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station $32 See On Amazon Consider this clever bamboo stand a one-stop charging dock (power supply not included) for all of your handheld devices. Suitable for holding up to six electronics at a time — including your smartphone, tablet, and earbuds — the station creates an efficient and organized space for juicing up your gadgets. Its magnetic base allows for easy, in-and-out charging and is wide enough to keep your cords out of the way and untangled. For just $32, you couldn’t ask for a better space (and life) saver.

24 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Look Like The Real Thing Amazon Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles (3 Pack) $28 See On Amazon Want the romance of relaxing by candlelight, minus the fire hazard? Try this three-pack of flameless glass candles with LED bulbs. Each one is made of real wax and comes with a gently flickering, 3-D flame that looks so convincing, no one will believe it’s battery operated. You can also put the candles on a timer or turn them on and off with the accompanying remote. Available in five different colors like the stunning gold pictured, these Art Deco-style candles will bring just as much style and ambience to your living space as their flaming counterparts. Available colors: 5

25 These Handwoven Storage Baskets You Can Use For Practically Anything Amazon HOSROOME Bathroom Storage Organizer Basket (Set of 2) $29 See On Amazon These handwoven baskets serve as ideal holders for your smallest essentials. Keep them in the bathroom to store your toilet paper or soaps, on top of your vanity to hold hair products and brushes, or in your pantry for everything else. Available in three goes-with-everything colors and made of durable imitation rattan, these storage baskets serve endless uses that well surpass their just-under-$30 price tag.

26 A Chic Velvet Ottoman With Hidden, Built-In Storage Amazon Ornavo Home Modern Round Velvet Storage Ottoman $60 See On Amazon This stylish ottoman is a footrest, padded seat, coffee table, and storage compartment all in one. Made of luxe, velvet upholstery and available in a range of warm colors like black, emerald green, and the pretty pink pictured, this versatile ottoman looks way more expensive, and is so much more functional, than its $60 price tag suggests. Its chic, metal legs provide a sturdy base for either sitting or serving, and when you’re not resting your feet on the ottoman’s cushioned lid, you can flip it over to use as a table. Clever! Available colors: 7

27 This Set Of 4 Throw Pillow Covers In Vibrant, Easy-To-Match Colors Amazon MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4) $33 See On Amazon If your throw pillows need an upgrade, this set of four throw pillow covers are just what you need, no matter your style of decor. Featuring a whimsical color-block pattern and a soft, polyester velvet finish, these colorful pillows are as comfy as they are eye-catching. The clever chain stitching and hidden zipper makes it harder to tell the pillow insert apart from the cover, while the vibrant piping allows the pillows to maintain their shape. Pretty and practical, these covers are sure to outlive their $33 price point, too.

28 A Waterproof Shower Curtain That Makes A Stylish Statement Amazon YoKii Boho Moroccan Fabric Shower Curtain $21 See On Amazon Not only does this shower curtain look incredible (there are four distinctive color patterns to choose from in five different sizes), but it features a special water-resistant technology that makes it dry super quickly. In fact, you don’t even have to use a liner with it. For as durable as the fabric is, it’s also super soft to the touch. The weighted hem keeps it in place to ensure your protection and privacy, too. How is it less than $25? Available styles: 4

29 This 2-Pack Of Storage Containers That Fit Conveniently Under Your Bed Amazon storageLAB Underbed Storage Containers (2 Pack) $31 See On Amazon What does it look like underneath your bed? If you’d rather not answer that, here’s what it could look like: neat and organized — the ultimate space-saver — thanks to this pair of under-bed storage containers. Featuring a sturdy bottom and sides, strong handles, and two thick zippers, these containers can hold up to 20 articles of clothing each — or one large comforter. What’s more, they’ll make your room instantly feel so much bigger. There’s never been an easier way to utilize all of that space under where you sleep.

30 A Set Of Stylish Corner Shelves For Making The Most Of Your Space Amazon TuoxinEM Corner Shelf $25 See On Amazon If space is tight and you’re seeking a clever (and chic) way to maximize storage, look no further than this freestanding corner unit. The plastic, three-tier shelves are slim enough to fit into tiny nooks and crannies in your home, but sturdy enough to hold a variety of essentials — paper towels, room spray, plants, books, spices — that might look out-of-place elsewhere. It also comes with three colors and two sizes to choose from, and includes easy-to-follow instructions for assembly. Available colors: 3

31 This Farmhouse-Chic Towel Holder That Looks Like A Step Ladder Amazon MyGift Hand Towel Storage Ladder $25 See On Amazon A hanging towel holder that resembles an old-timey country step ladder? If you’re at all into the rustic farmhouse aesthetic, you simply won’t be able to resist this storage rack. Featuring three ladder rungs, a hanging rope, and a charming, faux-distressed finish, this towel rack comes in four neutral colors that will fit seamlessly into your bathroom or kitchen, and with four keyhole brackets so you can easily mount it to the wall. Available colors: 4

32 These Decorative Faux Palm Leaves That Look Real (& Last Forever) Amazon windiy Artificial Areca Palm Leaves (8 Pack) $14 See On Amazon The great thing about this eight-pack of palm leaves is that you can display them right alongside your favorite flowers or tropical plants, and they’ll look every bit as lifelike. No one will guess that they’re made of plastic and iron wire — or that you scored them for a steal on Amazon. Designed to resemble tropical Areca palm leaves, these bendable, V-shaped palms look just as lovely as a standalone arrangement as they do spread out among various plants and floral arrangements throughout your home. Plus, they’ll never wilt, so you can reuse them multiple times to create all kinds of striking green displays.

33 A Waterproof Table Cloth That’s As Pretty As It Is Functional Amazon Laolitou Waterproof Tablecloth $20 See On Amazon Featuring a lovely embroidery pattern with dainty, dangling pompoms, this cotton linen tablecloth might look fragile, but couldn’t be more durable. Its waterproof coating makes it resistant to spills and fading, and just as suitable to use outside as it is in your kitchen or dining room. It also comes in a range of sizes and pretty patterns, like the light brown plaid pictured, that totally belie how tough it is. Available styles: 6

34 The Best-Selling String Lights That Make Your Outdoor Space Feel So Inviting Amazon Brightown 50ft Outdoor String Light $39 See On Amazon Turn your patio area into a charming French bistro with these outdoor string lights. Available in five color schemes and a range of sizes (25 feet to 100 feet), these dimmable lights feature tiny, energy-saving bulbs and waterproof technology that can take on any weather. They’re also lightweight, portable, and easy to install. Available colors: 5

35 A Set Of 8 Clear Organizers For Your Pantry & Fridge Amazon Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (Set of 8) $25 See On Amazon If you’re wondering whether you’re going to like this set of eight pantry organizers, look no further than its tough-to-beat 4.8-star score on Amazon. For just $25, these stackable, plastic organizers will help you conserve precious space in your pantry, fridge, or freezer — they can withstand a range of temperatures from -20 to 50 degrees — and improve the presentation of your beverages and produce. They’re also durable, conveniently transparent, and feature built-in handles that make them easier to manage and place.

36 This Unexpectedly Chic Toilet Paper Roll Made Of Rustic Wood Amazon Autumn Alley Farmhouse Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder $20 See On Amazon Designed to resemble a distressed barn door, this farmhouse-chic toilet paper holder will make a charming addition to your bathroom. Its solid wood construction ensures longevity while the sturdy metal roller is attached to deep brackets to keep your TP in place without complicating changing rolls. Plus, it comes with all the hardware you need to make mounting it to your wall a breeze.

37 These Clever Stick-On Tiles That Give Your Space An Entirely New Look Amazon Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Sheets) $28 See On Amazon If you have a few unaddressed cracks and blemishes on your walls at home, or simply want to give your space a new look, these peel-and-stick backsplashes are the solution. They come in six neutral colors and instantly stick to your smooth, hard surfaces — no glue necessary. Specifically designed for your bathroom or kitchen, these eco-friendly tiles are both heat- and moisture-resistant, so you won’t need to worry about them crumbling or falling off. Plus, you get ten sheets for less than $30. Don’t let a little wear around the house freak you out — not with this easy, DIY life-saver at your disposal. Available colors: 6

38 A Beautiful Wooden Bowl For Your Fruit, Trinkets, & More Amazon THY COLLECTIBLES Handmade Wooden Bowl $39 See On Amazon The amazing thing about these wooden serving bowls is that no two are alike. Handmade by artisans, each bowl has its own distinct style, but all of them were made from reclaimed stumps of cedar trees and possess a non-toxic, lacquered finish. Perfect for displaying fruit or serving salads and appetizers, these unique bowls come in a range of sizes, and can even be placed by your door to store things like coins and keys.

39 This Set Of Kitchen Canisters With A Vintage, Country-Inspired Design Amazon Barnyard Designs Decorative Nesting Kitchen Canister Jars with Lids $35 See On Amazon Keep your flour, sugar, coffee, and tea organized with this set of nesting jars. Featuring a delightful, country-inspired design theme, the metal canisters are charmingly staggered in size and come in over 10 eye-catching colors to complement your kitchen decor. With air-tight lids to keep your consumables fresh, the canisters also boast a hard-to-top 4.8-star Amazon rating, as well as thousands of rave reviews.

40 A Clever & Attractive Way To Store Your Go-To Kitchen Essentials Amazon AUAM 10" Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Organizer $20 See On Amazon This lazy Susan turntable creates the perfect base for your most-used kitchen spices, oils, and condiments. It’s so versatile, though, it could just as easily serve as a display tray for your prettiest beverage sets, or, as a vanity organizer for your cosmetics, creams, and perfumes. Made of genuine acacia wood and available in a range of sizes, this durable tray is guaranteed to last a lifetime. Maintenance is a cinch, too. Simply wipe it down dry from time to time — just don’t soak it in water.

41 A Sleek Cosmetics Organizer With Over 20,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display $34 See On Amazon Made of clear, tenacious plastic, this tabletop cosmetics organizer features three large drawers, four smaller drawers, and 16 compartments for your lipstick, mascara, nail polish, and more. It also comes in seven distinctive colors, though the classic clear option, pictured, is a foolproof option for any space.

42 This Multipurpose Tray With A Gorgeous Marble Finish Amazon HighFree Marble Stone Decorative Tray $30 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your vanity, mantle, coffee table, or countertop with this handmade, marble stone tray. With rust-proof metal handles and a non-slip base, this tray is just as functional as it is handsome, and comes in three different shades of marble like the emerald green pictured. Whether holding your drinks or your jewelry, this sturdy serving tray brings an unmistakable elegance to any setting or activity. Available colors: 3

43 An Indoor/Outdoor Lantern With Scandi-Chic Vibes Amazon Kate Aspen White Lantern $5 See On Amazon These vintage-inspired lanterns are so charming and detailed (the faux-distressed effect is absolutely delightful), it’s astonishing they’re going for just $5 a pop. Each one comes with a metal frame, gorgeous glass paneling, and a removable lid for inserting a single tea light. Buy them in bulk – they’re available in sizes from small to extra-large — to line the aisles or entryway of a special event, or spread them out throughout your home to add a subtle hint of whimsy.

44 A Set Of Ultra-Soft, Turkish Towels Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon BOSPHORUS 100% Turkish Cotton Blanket Set (Set of 6) $69 See On Amazon Colorful, absorbent, and shrink resistant, this set of six Turkish towels is made of 100% cotton and comes in seven distinctive color schemes. The brand guarantees that they’re lighter and quicker to dry than your typical American, terrycloth towel, too — and that they even get softer with each wash. Because they’re so absorbent and fast to dry, they make great beach towels, too.

45 This Sleek, Mounted Coat Rack To Hold All Of Your Outdoor Essentials Amazon Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Farmhouse Coat Rack $21 See On Amazon Looking for a space-saving alternative to your bulky coat tree? Try this mounted coat rack instead. It comes with five metal hooks on a farmhouse-chic wooden panel that conveniently holds all of your everyday, outdoor essentials. With over 16,000 positive ratings on Amazon, the coat rack is a hit among customers for how lightweight and easy to assemble it is.

46 This Trio Of Mini Marbled Planters For Your Succulents Amazon Dsben Small Marble Pattern Ceramic Planter (Set of 3) $19 See On Amazon Could these ceramic planters be any more delightful? Available in three distinctive styles including marble, pictured, these planters are designed to showcase your smaller succulents and look good wherever you put them, from your desk to your windowsill. Each pot conveniently comes with a built-in drainage system and an attractive bamboo saucer at the base, too. Maybe the best part: You get three for less than $20. Available styles: 3

47 A Set Of 3 Nesting Trays Made Of Gorgeous, Natural Wood Amazon Comfify Rustic Wooden Serving Trays with Handle (Set of 3) $37 See On Amazon Add some rustic charm to your kitchen and living room decor with these wooden serving trays. Available in blue, white, and brown (pictured), these biodegradable trays are made of natural paulownia wood and boast a smooth, slightly worn finish. They come in sets of three — for less than $40, that’s a veritable steal — and can be used for a variety of household purposes, from serving your guests to decorating your coffee table. Plus, with their clever nesting design, they stick together and save you space. An absolute must-have to amp up the comfy factor of your home. Available colors: 3

48 This Fluffy, Faux-Fur Rug That Looks & Feels Amazing Amazon Ashler Home Deco Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug $22 See On Amazon One look at this faux-sheepskin rug and you can just feel how luxurious it is. Chances are, though, you’d never guess that it’s so affordable, and neither will anyone else. Made from artificial Mongolian fur and boasting a durable, leather-like base, the rug comes in 18 vibrant colors and a range of sizes to complement and elevate your favorite rooms in the house. Easy to maintain and wash, this rug will provide you with so much wear, you just might want to stock up. Available colors: 18

49 A Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum At A Pretty Amazing Price Amazon ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner $128 See On Amazon Robot vacuums are one of the best ways to make your home look better without any effort, but the most popular models tend to cost upward of $300. That’s what makes this ILIFE vacuum such a steal — it can be yours for less than $150, thanks to Amazon. Specifically designed to clean hair, dirt, and other debris from your hard-surface floors, this handy robot vacuum knows its way under your furniture and can give you up to 100 minutes of run time. You can program the battery-powered vacuum to run on its own or operate it with the included remote control. It’s also self-charging and senses when to avoid bumps and falls. Maintenance is also a breeze; you just need to replace its filter every month. Before long, this sleek little gadget just might become your new best friend.