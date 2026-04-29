As an avid traveler and lifestyle journalist, I’ve spent a fair amount of time in Miami — and I’m heading back once again, this time for the Formula 1 Grand Prix from May 1 to 3. While I’ve been to Super Bowls, Stanley Cup finals, and several Olympics, the high-octane F1 will mark my very first race — and I’ll be in the paddock taking in all the action.

Miami is always a good time, but the city comes to life during major events like Art Basel and Swim Week, both of which I’ve experienced over the years. Parties take place all over the city, and, hot tip: Hotel lobbies become an absolute vibe, particularly the 1 Hotel and The Setai. As usual, Miami’s F1 race is expected to attract major A-listers, car enthusiasts, and the world’s elite all over the same weekend. The energy in the city is known to be palpable, and spotting celebs is par for the course. During the day, race attendees — including myself — will be around the Hard Rock Stadium, migrating back to Miami Beach for dinners and late-night party hopping (something Miami arguably does best).

Thanks to the gorgeous beaches, laid-back lifestyle, and incredible hospitality scene, the city has grown to become one of my favorite U.S. destinations. Between the races and trackside lounges, including the swanky Carbone Beach, here’s how I plan to spend a three-day weekend during F1 Miami.

Where I’m Staying

Courtesy of The Setai

No hotel evokes chic luxury on Miami Beach quite like The Setai. The F1 race will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, but the buzz is very much in South Beach, making The Setai — also part of Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts program — the perfect location to hop around.

Asian-inspired minimalism takes center stage here, making the hotel feel like a secluded oasis in an otherwise lively neighborhood. Few hotels capture the feeling of stepping into another world, but The Setai is one of those rare gems. The infinity pond courtyard is arguably the city’s sexiest space, setting a sultry tone that carries through the hotel from its 87 Art Deco rooms to 50 Ocean Suites. Beachfront access and stunning views are part of what makes this property spectacular, but the real luxury here is the detailed service.

Amenities include three climate-controlled pools — a dedicated lap pool, a family-friendly option, and the main center pool, all surrounded by 16 private cabanas. There are several on-site dining options ranging from the Pan-Asian Jaya with Indian and Southeast Asian flavors and the Mediterranean-themed Ocean Grill to contemporary Japanese at Japon. Jaya is also home to the hotel’s legendary Caviar & Champagne Brunch on weekends, with live jazz on Sundays. After breakfast, set your phone to “do not disturb” and book one of the seven individual treatment rooms at The Spa by Valmont, offering facials, massages, and more in a gorgeous, naturally lit space.

Other options in the area I’ve loved are the Kimpton Surfcomber and W South Beach, both beachfront properties with fabulous amenities.

Where I’m Eating

(+) Courtesy of Aviv (+) INFO 1/2

My personal favorite hummus comes from Chef Michael Solomonov’s kitchen at Aviv. Housed inside Miami’s 1 Hotel — a spot I frequent in the city — this restaurant is perfect for an elevated casual dining experience with its upscale Israeli cuisine. Separately, the 1 Hotel lobby is the best daytime hangout for a midday laptop session: There’s cozy seating, coffee from Neighbors Café, and power outlets at nearly every seat.

My best dining experience last year in Miami was at The Living Room by Cipriani — a newly opened lounge concept from the famed Italian restaurant. The dimly lit room with sofa-style seating has an alluring, relaxed vibe to it, guaranteed to attract some boldfaced names during F1 weekend. Start with Cipriani’s signature Bellini, and don’t skip out on the beef carpaccio, risotto, and signature tiramisu.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach

If there’s one essential reservation during F1, it would be the pop-up Carbone Beach presented by Amex. Carbone remains my all-time favorite restaurant thanks to its legendary spicy vodka rigatoni, exceptional wine list, and overall atmosphere. Everything is elevated at this three-night supper club soiree on the sand. Nights begin with a cocktail hour, followed by a multicourse dinner featuring some of Chef Mario Carbone’s favorites. Guests will also catch celebrities and surprise performances — at last year’s Carbone Beach during F1, Jelly Roll popped up onstage for a set on opening night. Tickets are available via Resy.

For a nightcap, head to Bal Harbour at the award-winning Champagne Room at the Four Seasons Surf Club, or the Caribbean-inspired Las’ Lap.

Where I’m Playing

This year’s Miami Grand Prix returns to the Miami International Autodrome, a circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium — which is where I’ll be spending most of my time during F1 weekend. General admission tickets are still available online, but for Amex members like myself, there’ll be elevated access and experiences like the reservation-based Trackside Lounge offering premium viewing points of the track, the air-conditioned Lounge (key in Miami) inside of Hard Rock Stadium with food and beverages, and the two-story Racing Club in the F1 Fan Zone with massage chairs, a beauty bar, and immersive mini-games. I’ll also be exploring the food stalls to try Miami Slice pizza and goodies from Caracas Bakery, and shopping for exclusive merchandise at stores on-site. For those who still want to watch the races but skip the in-person action, Grails Miami in Wynwood offers the city’s best viewing party.

Where I’m Shopping

(+) (+) Courtesy of Miami Design District INFO 1/2

Miami is one of my favorite cities to shop. A go-to is always The Webster in South Beach, a gallery-like experience through multiple rooms offering a curated selection of contemporary labels like Sporty & Rich, locally grown skin-care brand OLIVIAUMMA, and luxury lines like Bottega Veneta. If you’re in need of a last-minute race day ’fit, look no further. Venture out of South Beach to the Miami Design District, a feast for the eyes with unique art and sculptures mixed in with the major designer boutiques. Architecture and interior design are at the forefront of most flagship stores in the neighborhood, like Cartier’s glass facade boutique inspired by a 1909 brooch, the experiential Louis Vuitton men’s store that acts more like a gallery residency, and Dior’s ever-evolving rooftop café.