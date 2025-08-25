Picture this: A dreamy escape where you’re completely immersed in rustic charm, luxe comfort, and incomparable views of the majestic deserts, canyons, and red mountains synonymous with America’s Southwest region. In TZR’s 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Southwestern Hotel/Resort, properties like Amangiri in Utah, Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Colorado, and The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician in Arizona snagged the top honors, along with 12 additional worthy resorts. While each winner on this list possesses a unique draw to guests, there are some clear through lines: pools that beg you to dive in, culinary experiences that stay with you long after check-out, and wellness experiences designed to reinvigorate the body and mind.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.