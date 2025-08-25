(Travel)

TZR 2025 Readers’ Choice: Best Southeastern Island Hotel

Where the waves roll in and the sweet tea never runs dry — which hotel tops the list?

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

Craving an idyllic and indulgent island getaway sans passport? TZR’s Readers Choice Awards for Best Southeastern Island Hotels will certainly deliver – and then some. From the sugar-soft sands of Florida’s Gulf Coast to the charming barrier islands of the Carolinas, the following winners are pure coastal magic. Think barefoot luxury at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys, timeless elegance at The Cloister on Sea Island, and oceanfront indulgence at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Each winner on this list promises a truly unique escape that blends laid-back island vibes with five-star sophistication, making them the kind of places you’ll dream about long after your tan fades.

The Cloister

Sea Island, GA

Opal Sands Resort

Clearwater Beach, FL

