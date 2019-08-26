We’ve all been there: You’ve been eagerly awaiting the delivery of a much-anticipated online order, only to have your hopes dashed when you realize the garment you ordered doesn't fit, is poorly made, or simply looks nothing like it did in the picture. Shopping online is a great way to expand your wardrobe without ever leaving your couch, but the inability to actually see, touch, or try on the clothes you’re considering can make even the simplest purchases feel like a shot in the dark. Luckily, there are tons of pieces under $30 on Amazon that look good on everyone — at least, according to the thousands of glowing reviews they’ve accumulated.

When scouring Amazon for hidden gems, your fellow online shoppers are an invaluable resource. And Amazon reviewers in particular are notorious for being brutally honest, so if hundreds or even thousands of them are raving about an item's quality and fit, it's probably worth considering.

If you don't have hours to spend on Amazon unearthing these cult-favorite treasures for yourself, don’t despair, because the work has already been done for you. Whether they’re wearable interpretations of the season’s hottest trends or tried-and-true staples that will never go out of style, all of the pieces on this pre-curated list have earned an almost cult-like following of devoted fans. Better still, everything costs just $30 or less, which means you won’t need to limit yourself to one or two pieces. So go ahead, add some of your favorites to your cart, and get ready to open a package that will actually leave you feeling satisfied.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 A Comfortable Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $22.99 See On Amazon While this knit bodycon dress is simple, the ruched detailing and asymmetrical tulip-style hem set it apart from most other casual T-shirt dresses. The soft, stretchy cotton blend material means the dress is incredibly comfortable, and it's fully lined, so it'll never be see-through. Wear it with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual daytime look, or dress it up with heels at night. Choose from sleeveless or short sleeve styles in a variety of colors. Available sizes: S-XL

2 Earrings That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings $13.95 See On Amazon Subtle and sophisticated, these sparkling earrings pair well with just about any outfit. Designed with a barely-there shape that lightly hugs your earlobe, they're plated in real 14-karat gold, and their tiny cubic zirconia gemstones look convincingly like diamonds. Wear them on their own for a classic, minimalist look, or, if you have multiple piercings, try pairing them with other gold hoops in various sizes.

3 A Soft Crew Neck Tee That's Perfect For Cute, Casual Looks Amazon YunJey Round Neck Triple Color Block Stripe T-Shirt $49.99 $15.99 See On Amazon A bold, color-blocked design offers a fun update on this classic crewneck tee. It's made of a soft, breathable cotton-poly blend and has a loose fit with a slightly longer back, making it a cute choice to pair with leggings. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

4 A Summery Dress That's Perfect For Any Occasion Amazon Angashion Button-Down Midi Dress $21.99 See On Amazon When it comes to styling this summery sun dress, the possibilities are endless. Pair it with wedges and a floppy sun hat for a girls' weekend in wine country, wear it with white sneakers and a denim jacket for an afternoon of errands, or dress it up with heels and earrings for a night on the town. Choose from 29 colors and prints, ranging from vintage-inspired florals to multicolored stripes. Available sizes: S-XXL

5 An Everyday Tote For Under $15 Amazon Dreubea Vegan Leather Tote $15.55 $14.09 See On Amazon If you're ready for a new everyday bag, you'll love this buttery vegan leather tote. For something so inexpensive, the bag looks surprisingly luxe; it's simple, sophisticated, and large enough to fit extras like your laptop, or even a change of clothes. Plus, it has a roomy interior pocket to stash smaller valuables, and is available in a glorious array of 44 vibrant colors.

6 A Breezy Linen Jumpsuit That's The Definition Of Easy Summer Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit $21 See On Amazon This chic linen jumpsuit exudes the perfect balance of sophistication and ease. Pair it with sandals or sneakers for a more casual daytime look, then dress it up with heels once cocktail hour rolls around. The easy, breezy silhouette makes it incredibly comfortable, and the drawstring waist adds a dainty, tailored touch. Choose from seven great spring and summer colors when you order. Available sizes: 0 — 14

7 A Versatile Blouse That's Casual, Yet Elevated Amazon luvamia Women's Casual V Neck Blouse $26 See On Amazon This V-neck top has breezy bell sleeves that make it feel more polished than a regular T-shirt, while the sheer mesh panels dress it up a bit so you can wear it on nights out. Choose from 44 different colors and prints, including classic neutrals and vintage-inspired florals. Available sizes: S-XXL

8 A Soft, Stretchy Swing Dress You'll Wind Up Living In Amazon MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress $27.99 $18.87 See On Amazon Even the most comfort-conscious women are sure to be impressed by this simple T-shirt dress. Made of a stretchy rayon/spandex blend, it's soft, stretchy, and super breathable thanks to its flowy hem. Though it's certainly a perfect summer dress, you can also wear it through fall by styling it with tights and a cropped jacket. Choose from over 20 basic colors and floral prints. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

9 A Pack Of Classic V-Neck Tees No Wardrobe Is Complete Without Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $18 See On Amazon It's never a bad idea to stock up on basic T-shirts; they're the kind of easy, versatile staple no wardrobe is complete without. These classic V-neck tees are sold in a packs of two, and they come in a ton of fun designs (stars, stripes, camouflage) as well as muted basic colors. To make them even more comfortable, the soft cotton material has a hint of spandex for an added bit of stretch. Available sizes: S-XXL

10 The Ultimate Summer Accessory Amazon Lanzom UPF 50 Straw Sun Hat $15.99 See On Amazon Everyone knows being sun smart is the most important beauty secret of them all — which is why this straw sun hat is such a no-brainer. In addition to the wide, sun-blocking brim, the hat comes with built-in UPF 50 sun protection, the highest rating possible, blocking out 98 percent of harmful UV rays. It's perfect for beach days, backyard barbecues, festivals, and other summer activities, and it comes in a ton of light and dark colors.

11 These Best-Selling Yoga Pants With Over 5,000 Rave Reviews Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants $24.99 See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants have accumulated a cult-like following of devoted fans on Amazon, with over 6,400 positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Their soft, substantial material wicks away moisture, and they even have a sturdy side pocket for your phone. Choose from over 30 colors, including a few space dye options. Available sizes: XS-XL

12 A Breathable Summer Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Amazon BELONGSCI Women Outfit Sleeveless Shoulder Bandage Waistband Sexy V-Neck Wide Leg Long Jumpsuit with Belt $26.99 See On Amazon Pair this easy, breezy woven jumpsuit with flat sandals and a floppy straw hat during the day, then, dress it up with chunky earrings and strappy sandals for a summer evening out. The simple, wide leg silhouette is comfortable and easy to style, whether you opt for a solid color or a bold, statement-making print. Plus, the ties at the shoulders are functional, making it easy to adjust for the perfect fit. Available sizes: XS-XL

13 A Top-Rated Jumpsuit That's Extremely Effortless Amazon URBAN K Racerback Jumpsuit $30 See On Amazon Whether you wear it casually or formally, this racerback jumpsuit from URBAN K is a no-brainer. Just pair it with your shoes of choice — maybe a belt — and you'll look effortlessly put-together. The material is stretchy, breathable, and easy to dress up or down, plus the racerback design keeps the straps on your shoulders. Choose between navy blue, red, mocha, or black. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

14 A Denim Jacket That's Actually Comfortable Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic denim jacket — and this one, unlike most of the stiff styles out there, is soft, stretchy, and comfortable. Choose from six washes, including black, white, and dark and light denim. Available sizes: S-XL

15 A Two-Pack Of Basic But Necessary V-Neck T-Shirts Amazon Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon You can never have too many classic V-neck T-shirts. Sold in a pack of two, these classic tees come in a variety of color and patterns, including fun pineapple and palm tree prints. Perfect for pairing with just about anything — from blazers and sweaters to leggings and jeans — they're made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and spandex that'll keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16 A Long & Cozy Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Other Colors & Prints Amazon Nemidor Plus Size Maxi Dress $49.99 $27.99 See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this easy maxi dress is like a blank slate just waiting to be accessorized. Style it with strappy sandals and layered necklaces for a pretty, feminine look, or pair it with chunky stacked heels and bold, bright jewelry when you want a little bit more edge. The dress has a babydoll-style silhouette with a scoop neck, short sleeves, and a relaxed, flowy skirt — it even has pockets. Available sizes: 14W-26W

17 A Breezy Shift Dress With Fun, Flirty Bell Sleeves Amazon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $37.99 $26.99 See On Amazon Statement-making bell sleeves add visual interest to this otherwise simple shift dress. Perfect for just about any semi-formal occasion, from date nights to cocktail parties and even to bridal showers, it's available in several solid colors and prints, including plain black and orange floral. Available sizes: XS-XL

18 A Two-Pack Of Basic Tanks For Lounging & Working Out In Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Tank (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Perfect for layering, lounging in, or sporting to the gym, these classic scoop neck tanks are comfortable and soft. They come in a ton of versatile colors and striped patterns, and they're sold in a pack of two. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19 A Pair Of Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look Like Real Diamonds Amazon Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Studs $10 See On Amazon These sparkling cubic zirconia studs give you the look of real diamond earrings at a fraction of the price. They're set in real sterling silver, meaning they're suitable for sensitive ears. Reviewers can't stop raving about the quality of these studs, calling them "dazzling," "classy," and "incredibly well-made." "No one will know these aren't real," one wrote. "The hardware is usually a big giveaway, but everything about these studs says quality."

20 An Easy Dress To Keep In Your Closet For Special Occasions Amazon MSBASIC Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Unique Cross Wrap Casual Flared Midi Dress $19.88 See On Amazon The classic wrap dress will never go out of style, and for good reason: the iconic, timeless silhouette is super easy to dress up or down and looks great on literally everyone. Pair this soft, stretchy version with a cozy cardigan and ballet flats for work, then later, slip on some heels, switch out the cardigan for a cropped leather jacket, and voilà — you're ready for date night. Available sizes: S-XXL

21 Fan-Favorite Leggings Disguised As Jeans Amazon No Nonsense Women's Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings $17 See On Amazon Once you've tried on these soft, stretchy jeggings, you may never want to squeeze into your high-waisted jeans again. Classic styling details like functional back pockets, a fly, and faux front pockets create a convincing denim look, while the stretchy cotton/polyester/spandex material feels as comfortable as your favorite leggings. These popular pants come in tons of traditional denim washes, including light, medium, and black. Available sizes: Small — 3X

22 The Perfect Flowy Maxi Dress For All Your Summer Events Amazon rosemia Women's Strapless Off-The-Shoulder Sundress $25 See On Amazon Easy and breezy, this strapless boho maxi dress ensures you'll always have something on hand for summer events like weddings, graduations, and baby showers. This versatile piece isn't just for dressy occasions, though — it's also perfect for tropical vacations, rooftop dinners, outdoor concerts, and just about everything in between. Made of a lightweight fabric that’s perfect for warm weather, it has a long skirt, tiered ruffles, and a stretchy bandeau top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 A Breezy, Relaxed Top With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Amazon Asvivid Women's Polka Printed Off The Shoulder Top $27 See On Amazon This pretty off-the-shoulder top is the perfect compromise for days when you want the comfort of something relaxed, but don't want to hide your shape completely. Fun bell sleeves and a subtle polka dot print add visual interest, while the easy, relaxed fit will keep you cool in the heat. Choose between 17 different spring colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 These Opaque Yoga Shorts With Dual Pockets Amazon ODODOS High-Waisted Yoga Shorts $22 See On Amazon Whether you wear them with your favorite workout attire or under a dress, these ODODOS high-waisted shorts have thousands of rave reviews for a reason: The polyester-spandex blend is silky soft, yet remains opaque and won't roll down — and the dual pockets are big enough for your phone or your keys. Get them in dozens of different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

25 An Anti-Theft Backpack With Over 2,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Women Backpack Purse Waterproof Nylon Anti-theft Rucksack Lightweight Shoulder Bag $29.99 $25.99 See On Amazon Not only is this playful mini backpack super on-trend right now, but it's also a no-fuss, practical way to carry your essentials while leaving your hands free. Use it while you're running errands, during weekend adventures, or any other time you want to feel casual-chic. Made of tough, waterproof nylon, it has eight interior and exterior pockets and a long strap so you can carry it over one shoulder as a crossbody bag.

26 A Slightly More Elevated Take On The Basic T-Shirt Amazon Miholl Relaxed Button Down Top $39.99 $18.99 See On Amazon You'll love reaching for this soft knit button-down top for any casual occasion — but it's also easy to dress up with skinny jeans and heels. The hip-grazing length makes it a great option to pair with leggings, too, and it comes in both long and short sleeves, in a variety of colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

27 Not Your Average Maxi Dress Amazon MakeMeChic Split Tie-Dye Maxi Dress $28 See On Amazon This is not your average maxi dress. Even though it's designed to be ankle-length, the side cut-outs, short sleeves, and plunge neckline give it a casual, Boho feel. It also has two pockets and features stretchy, tie-dye fabric that reviewers can't get enough of: "Has become my favorite [...] I’m about to get one in every color!" Available sizes: S-Small - X-Large

28 A Soft, Slouchy Pullover That's The Perfect Length To Wear With Leggings Amazon ZANZEA Oversized Pullover $15.99 See On Amazon You'll love snuggling up on the couch in this cozy knit top on lazy Sunday afternoons, but the easy, slouchy, look is chic enough to wear out of the house, too. The relaxed, oversized style features a scoop neck, long, loose sleeves, and a hip-grazing tunic length that's a bit longer in the back. Wear it on its own or layered over a contrasting tank — the longer length makes it the perfect top to wear with leggings or bike shorts. Available sizes: S-XXXL

29 Skinny Jeans That Are Actually Comfortable Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss Totally Shaping Skinny Jean $22.31 $20.93 See On Amazon Levi's denim will essentially always be in style — and these cotton/elastane jeans are even more timeless, thanks to their classic skinny look. They manage to be incredibly comfortable, soft, and stretchy while maintaining their authentic denim look, they keep their shape all day long, and they come in three different lengths to ensure you get the perfect fit. At this unbelievable price point, it may be wise to stock up on more than one pair. Available sizes: 2-12

30 These Best-Selling Sunglasses With Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $39.99 $14.99 See On Amazon These best-selling, vintage-inspired sunglasses have over 4,500 glowingly positive reviews on Amazon, earning them an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Choose from a variety of lens/frame combinations in colors like pink, blue, black, and amber. They even have a lifetime warranty.

31 A Geometric-Inspired Dress That's Stylish, Yet Professional Amazon ECOWISH Geometric Pattern Belted Dress $22 See On Amazon Stand out in the sea of blouses and pencil skirts in this chic, polished shift dress that's perfect for the office. This easy piece is perfect for days when you have plans after work; the bold geometric print makes it fun enough to go out in, worn either on its own or with a cool leather jacket. This dress hits below the knee and has an asymmetrical hemline, a self-tie belt, and a high neckline with a subtle notch detail. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

32 A Sports Bra With Over 3,500 Five-Star Reviews Amazon FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra $29.99 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can't say enough good things about this popular racerback sports bra. Comfortable, supportive, and easy to take on and off, it's made of a seamless material that wicks away moisture and has light, removable padding that helps prevent the dreaded "uni-boob." You can also get it in a four-pack, if you want it in other colors. Available sizes: S-1X

33 A Soft, Airy Maxi Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon With its soft jersey construction and flowy, maxi length, this dress is the perfect combination of comfort and style. This is a spring and summer essential, given its potential to be dressed up or down during warm days or nights. Featuring a chic empire waist, it's available in neutrals, fun prints, and bold colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 A Stretchy Pencil Skirt That's Perfect For Work Amazon Urban CoCo Elastic Waist Pencil Skirt $17.86 See On Amazon This stretchy pencil skirt has an elasticized waist, meaning it's every bit as comfortable as your favorite pair of leggings — but much more professional looking. Be sure to stock up on basic colors like black and charcoal gray, but don't hesitate to try a bolder, more unusual shade like emerald, ivory, or turmeric. Available sizes: S-XL

35 A Spacious Crossbody Bag That Comes In 29 Different Colors Amazon DELUXITY Crossbody Bag $15.95 See On Amazon Made of soft, buttery vegan leather with yellow gold hardware, it's difficult to believe this compact crossbody bag is so affordable. The bag has two pockets in which to stash your essentials, and it's available in 29 gorgeous colors, ranging from natural shades like beige and brown to brighter, more vibrant hues like fuchsia, sky blue, and orange.

36 A Comfortable Knit Maxi Dress That Even Has Pockets Amazon Womens Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dresses Side Split Beach Maxi Dress $27.99 $25.99 See On Amazon Reach for this off-the-shoulder maxi dress on days when you want to look put together without putting in a ton of effort. Made of a soft, stretchy knit material, it has an elasticized waist, a slit at the leg, and — best of all — big, roomy pockets at each side. Choose from an array of solid colors and floral prints. Available sizes: XS-XL

37 A Popular One-Piece Bathing Suit With Over 2,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini Swimwear $27.99 See On Amazon This one-piece bathing suit has accumulated over 2,200 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon — people can't stop raving about the fit, the quality, and how confident it makes them feel. The timeless, elegant suit comes with a built-in padded push-up bra, with a keyhole-style halter neckline, a plunging neckline with a sheer mesh panel, and pretty ruching at the sides. It's also available in a ton of other colors, as well as floral prints. Available sizes: 0-22

38 A Flowy Chiffon Cardigan In Your Choice of 35+ Designs Amazon Tribear Women's Sheer Chiffon Kimono Cardigan $18 See On Amazon Reviewers have given this sheer chiffon Kimono a 4.4-star rating because it's equal parts beautiful and versatile. Wear it as a cover-up at the beach or as a cardigan over your favorite dress, business attire, or loungewear. It comes in 27 different designs — both pretty floral patterns and solid colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large