For travelers who believe the journey should be every bit as luxurious as the destination, a private yacht charter offers the ultimate escape. This year’s nominees stand out for their exceptional service, expertly curated itineraries, and access to some of the world’s most spectacular coastlines. Whether you’re dreaming of an effortless day on the water or a far-flung voyage aboard a floating five-star retreat, cast your vote for the yacht charter company that does luxury at sea best.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Barton & Gray Mariners Club/Burgess/Camper & Nicholsons/Edmiston/EYOS Expeditions/Fraser Yachts/IYC/Navigare Yachting/Nicholson Yachts/Northrop & Johnson/Ocean Independence/Pelorus Yachting/Sunreef Yachts Charter/Kristina Strobel - Worth Avenue Yachts/Y.CO