(Travel)

The Zoe Report Readers' Choice: Best Yacht Charters

Luxury at sea.

by The Zoe Report
Ocean Independence

For travelers who believe the journey should be every bit as luxurious as the destination, a private yacht charter offers the ultimate escape. This year’s nominees stand out for their exceptional service, expertly curated itineraries, and access to some of the world’s most spectacular coastlines. Whether you’re dreaming of an effortless day on the water or a far-flung voyage aboard a floating five-star retreat, cast your vote for the yacht charter company that does luxury at sea best.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Barton & Gray Mariners Club

Nantucket, Newport, the Hamptons, NYC, Sag Harbor, Palm Beach, Miami, BVI, St. Barths, Abacos

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Burgess

Newport, Sag Harbor, Miami, Palm Beach, the Exumas, St. Barths, BVI

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Camper & Nicholsons

Newport, Sag Harbor, Miami, Palm Beach, USVI, BVI, St. Barths

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Edmiston

Sag Harbor, Nantucket, Newport, Miami, Palm Beach, St. Barths, Harbour Island, the Exumas

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EYOS Expeditions

Alaska, Northwest Passage, Arctic Canada, Pacific Northwest, Sea of Cortez

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Fraser Yachts

Newport, Miami, Palm Beach, San Diego, Sea of Cortez, the Bahamas, St. Barths

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IYC

Nantucket, Newport, Miami, Palm Beach, the Exumas, St. Barths

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Navigare Yachting

BVI, USVI, Abacos

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Nicholson Yachts

Newport, Martha's Vineyard, BVI, Antigua

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Northrop & Johnson

Nantucket, Sag Harbor, Palm Beach, Miami, San Diego, Cabo, St. Barths

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Ocean Independence

Florida Keys, Miami, the Exumas, BVI, USVI, St. Barths

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Pelorus Yachting

Alaska, Sea of Cortez, Greenland, British Columbia

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Sunreef Yachts Charter

Miami, the Exumas, St. Maarten, USVI, BVI

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Worth Avenue Yachts

Palm Beach, Sag Harbor, Newport, San Juan Islands, St. Barths

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Y.CO

NYC, Newport, the Exumas, St. Barths, Anguilla

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Photos Courtesy of Barton & Gray Mariners Club/Burgess/Camper & Nicholsons/Edmiston/EYOS Expeditions/Fraser Yachts/IYC/Navigare Yachting/Nicholson Yachts/Northrop & Johnson/Ocean Independence/Pelorus Yachting/Sunreef Yachts Charter/Kristina Strobel - Worth Avenue Yachts/Y.CO