The country’s best women-owned wineries are raising the bar with expressive bottles, thoughtful winemaking, and unforgettable tasting experiences. From A Tribute to Grace’s elegant Grenache to Airlie Winery’s welcoming Oregon estate and Breathless Wines’ celebratory sparkling varieties, these destinations showcase the vision and talent of women shaping the wine industry. Vote for the winery that deserves a toast.

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Photos Courtesy of Airlie Winery/Breathless Sparkling Wines/Darcie Kent Estate Winery/Desparada/Hubba Wines/J. Dusi Wines/La Sirena/McBride Sisters Wine Company/Rosa Fierro Cellars/Ron Essex/Spottswoode Estate Winery/Thomas Heinser/Theopolis Vineyards