(Travel)

The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Winery Tours In The US

Let’s raise a glass.

by The Zoe Report
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

From picturesque vineyards to thoughtfully curated tastings, the best winery tours offer an immersive look at the people, places, and processes behind every bottle. This year’s nominees pair exceptional wines with memorable settings and distinctive hospitality. Cast your vote for the winery experience most worthy of raising a glass.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Antica Terra

Amity, OR

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Ashes & Diamonds

Napa Valley, CA

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Booker Wines

Paso Robles, CA

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DAOU Vineyards

Paso Robles, CA

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Hawks Hill Ranch

Paso Robles, CA

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Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Healdsburg, CA

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L'Aventure

Paso Robles, CA

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Lost Mountain Vineyards

Delaplane, VA

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Mayacamas Vineyards

Napa, CA

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Presqu'ile Winery

Santa Maria Valley, CA

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Promontory

Oakville, CA

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Quintessa

Rutherford, CA

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Schramsberg Vineyards

Calistoga, CA

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Soter Vineyards

Carlton, OR

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The Donum Estate

Sonoma, CA

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Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Sagaponack, NY

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Photos Courtesy of Making Department/Ashes & Diamonds/Booker Wines/DAOU Vineyards/Hawks Hill Ranch/Jordan Winery/L'Aventure/Lost Mountain Vineyards/Mayacamas Vineyards/Presqu'ile Winery/Promontory/Quintessa/Schramsberg Vineyards/Soter Vineyards/The Donum Estate/Wölffer Estate Vineyard