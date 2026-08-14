The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Winery Tours In The US

From picturesque vineyards to thoughtfully curated tastings, the best winery tours offer an immersive look at the people, places, and processes behind every bottle. This year’s nominees pair exceptional wines with memorable settings and distinctive hospitality. Cast your vote for the winery experience most worthy of raising a glass.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Making Department/Ashes & Diamonds/Booker Wines/DAOU Vineyards/Hawks Hill Ranch/Jordan Winery/L'Aventure/Lost Mountain Vineyards/Mayacamas Vineyards/Presqu'ile Winery/Promontory/Quintessa/Schramsberg Vineyards/Soter Vineyards/The Donum Estate/Wölffer Estate Vineyard