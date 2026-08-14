The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Wine Hotels

For wine lovers, the perfect getaway pairs standout pours with luxurious accommodations and vineyard views. This year’s nominees for Best Wine Hotel in the U.S. celebrate the country’s most compelling wine regions through elevated hospitality, memorable dining, and immersive tasting experiences. Cast your vote for the property that deserves a toast.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of 1804 Inn at Barboursville Vineyards/Alila Napa Valley/The Allison Inn & Spa/Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Collection/Foley Collection/Eritage Resort/Foley Collection/Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley/The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Collection/Meadowood Napa Valley/Montage Healdsburg/Kassie Borreson - SingleThread Inn/Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection/Sttupa Estate - Bob McClenahan/Tributary Hotel & Spa