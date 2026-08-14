(Travel)

The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Wine Hotels

Standout pours with luxurious accommodations.

by The Zoe Report
Foley Collection

For wine lovers, the perfect getaway pairs standout pours with luxurious accommodations and vineyard views. This year’s nominees for Best Wine Hotel in the U.S. celebrate the country’s most compelling wine regions through elevated hospitality, memorable dining, and immersive tasting experiences. Cast your vote for the property that deserves a toast.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

1804 Inn at Barboursville Vineyards

Barboursville, VA

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Alila Napa Valley

St. Helena, CA

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The Allison Inn & Spa

Newberg, OR

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Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Collection

Rutherford, CA

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Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard

Dundee, OR

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Eritage Resort

Walla Walla, WA

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Farmhouse Inn

Forestville, CA

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Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley

Calistoga, CA

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The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Collection

Los Olivos, CA

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Meadowood Napa Valley

St. Helena, CA

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Montage Healdsburg

Healdsburg, CA

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SingleThread Inn

Healdsberg, CA

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Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection

Napa, CA

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Sttupa Estate Napa Valley

Napa, CA

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Tributary Hotel & Spa

McMinnville, OR

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Photos Courtesy of 1804 Inn at Barboursville Vineyards/Alila Napa Valley/The Allison Inn & Spa/Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Collection/Foley Collection/Eritage Resort/Foley Collection/Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley/The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Collection/Meadowood Napa Valley/Montage Healdsburg/Kassie Borreson - SingleThread Inn/Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection/Sttupa Estate - Bob McClenahan/Tributary Hotel & Spa