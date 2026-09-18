A memorable meal is even better when it comes with a view. The country’s best waterfront restaurants pair standout cuisine and impeccable service with scenic settings, from peaceful lakes and winding rivers to bustling harbors. Whether it’s the serene landscape at 2941 Restaurant, Canoe’s riverside charm, or Cecconi’s DUMBO’s iconic East River panorama, vote for the spot that delivers an unforgettable dining experience both on and beyond the plate.

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Photos Courtesy of 2941 Restaurant/Canoe/Green Olive Media/Halekulani Hotel/La Mer/Opal Collection, Sunset Key Cottages/The Standard Spa, Miami Beach/Manta at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel/The Marine Room/Winter Caplanson, Conn Food & Farm/Simon Pearce/The Strand House/Studio Mediterranean at Montage Laguna Beach