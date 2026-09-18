The country’s best rooftop bars take cocktail hour to new heights, pairing creative drinks and buzzy atmospheres with sweeping city, mountain, or ocean views. From 54thirty’s elevated Denver perch and Calabra’s breezy Santa Monica setting to Cindy’s panoramic Chicago outlook, these sky-high destinations make a strong case for drinking alfresco. Vote for the rooftop bar that rises above the rest.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of 54thirty Rooftop/Santa Monica Proper Hotel/Chicago Athletic Association/Edge Rooftop Bar/Shawn O'Connor/Waldorf-Astoria Beverly Hills/Jakob Layman/L.A. Jackson/QED Hospitality/Nobu Chicago/Nubeluz/Oleander at The Sun Rose/El Ta'koy at The Dominick/The William Vale