The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Lighthouse Stays

History, coastal beauty, and a touch of maritime magic converge for this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards nominees for Best Lighthouse Stays. From Big Bay Point Lighthouse B&B in Michigan to Cove Point Lighthouse in Lusby, Maryland, these properties invite guests to experience storied landmarks in an entirely new way. From sweeping waterfront views to atmospheric accommodations rich with character, each offers an unforgettable escape. Cast your vote for the lighthouse stay that shines brightest.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Big Bay Point Lighthouse B&B/Cove Point Lighthouse/East Brother Light Station/Heceta Head Lighthouse/Phare du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie/Point Arena Lighthouse/Shutterstock/Sitka Lighthouse/West Point Lighthouse Inn