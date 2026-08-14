(Travel)

The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Lighthouse Stays

Maritime magic.

by The Zoe Report
Cove Point Lighthouse

History, coastal beauty, and a touch of maritime magic converge for this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards nominees for Best Lighthouse Stays. From Big Bay Point Lighthouse B&B in Michigan to Cove Point Lighthouse in Lusby, Maryland, these properties invite guests to experience storied landmarks in an entirely new way. From sweeping waterfront views to atmospheric accommodations rich with character, each offers an unforgettable escape. Cast your vote for the lighthouse stay that shines brightest.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Big Bay Point Lighthouse B&B

Big Bay, MI

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Cove Point Lighthouse

Lusby, MD

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East Brother Light Station

San Francisco Bay, CA

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Heceta Head Lighthouse

Yachats, OR

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Le Phare de l'Île Verte

Green Island, QC

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Pemaquid Point Lighthouse

Pemaquid Point, ME

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Phare du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie

Rivière-du-Loup, QC

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Point Arena Lighthouse

Mendocino, CA

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Point Cabrillo Lightstation

Mendocino, CA

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Point No Point Lighthouse

Hansville, WA

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Point Robinson Lightstation

Vashon Island, WA

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Saugerties Lighthouse

Saugerties, NY

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Sitka Lighthouse

Sitka, AK

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West Point Lighthouse Inn

Prince Edward Island, CA

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Wings Neck Lighthouse

Pocasset, MA

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Photos Courtesy of Big Bay Point Lighthouse B&B/Cove Point Lighthouse/East Brother Light Station/Heceta Head Lighthouse/Phare du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie/Point Arena Lighthouse/Shutterstock/Sitka Lighthouse/West Point Lighthouse Inn