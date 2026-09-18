Hidden entrances, hushed atmospheres, and expertly crafted cocktails set the mood at the country’s best intimate speakeasies. These discreet drinking dens offer an escape from the ordinary, whether through inventive menus, transportive interiors, or deeply personal service. From Washington, D.C.’s artful Allegory to New York’s effortlessly cool Attaboy and San Francisco’s storied Bourbon & Branch, vote for the tucked-away bar that makes every visit feel like discovering a well-kept secret. Have questions?

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Photos Courtesy of Bourbon & Branch/Bill Adams/The Georgian Room/Kore To/Three Dots and a Dash/Lindsay Eberly