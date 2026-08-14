(Travel)

The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best Distillery Tours In The US

There’s a story behind every pour.

by The Zoe Report
Courtesy of Great Jones Distilling Co.

The best distillery tours offer more than a behind-the-scenes look at how beloved spirits are made; they bring craftsmanship, regional tradition, and distinct flavors to life. This year’s nominees invite visitors to sip, explore, and discover the stories behind every pour. Cast your vote for the distillery experience worth raising a glass to.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Angel's Envy

Louisville, KY

Vote Now →

Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown, KY

Vote Now →

Casa Silencio

Xaagá, Oaxaca, MX

Vote Now →

Castle & Key Distillery

Frankfort, KY

Vote Now →

Clase Azul La Terraza

Tequila, Jalisco, MX

Vote Now →

Dillon's Small Batch Distillers

Beamsville, ON

Vote Now →

Four Roses Distillery

Lawrenceburg, KY

Vote Now →

Freeland Spirits

Portland, OR

Vote Now →

Frey Ranch Farmers & Distillers

Fallon, NV

Vote Now →

Great Jones Distilling Co.

New York, NY

Vote Now →

High West Distillery

Wanship, UT

Vote Now →

Old Forester Distilling Co.

Louisville, KY

Vote Now →

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

Denver, CO

Vote Now →

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Shelbyville, TN

Vote Now →

WhistlePig Whiskey

Louisville, KY

Vote Now →

Photos Courtesy of Angel's Envy/Bardstown Bourbon Company/Casa Silencio/Castle & Key Distillery/Clase Azul La Terraza/Dillon's Small Batch Distillers/Four Roses Distillery/Freeland Spirits/Frey Ranch Farmers & Distillers/Great Jones Distilling Co./High West Distillery/Old Forester Distilling Co./Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey/Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey/WhistlePig