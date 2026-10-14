Readers' Choice Awards: Best Christmas Towns

Some towns take decking the halls to a whole new level. Think streets that invite you to linger, holiday charm around every corner, and enough festive spirit to inspire a December getaway. For The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards, Aspen, Colorado; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Cape May, New Jersey, are in the running for Best Christmas Towns. Which destination makes you feel like you’ve stepped into your favorite holiday movie? Cast your vote.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Aspen Chamber Resort Association/Jordan Curet Photography/Visit Carmel-by-the-Sea/VisitFranklin.com/Visit Jackson Hole/Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce/Discover Newport/Park City Chamber/Bureau/SolvangUSA.com/FloridasHistoricCoast.com/Vail Resorts