The best boutique hotels prove that a smaller footprint can make an unforgettable impression. With distinctive design, highly personalized service, and a strong sense of place, these intimate properties offer stays that feel singular and special. From the wine-country serenity of Auberge du Soleil and the coastal allure of Barlume Beach to The Fifth Avenue Hotel’s maximalist Manhattan glamour, vote for the boutique retreat you’d happily return to again and again.

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Photos Courtesy of Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Collection/Barlume Beach/LDV Hospitality/The Fifth Avenue Hotel/William Abranovicz/Hotel Chelsea/Hotel Kinsley/Harrison Lubin/Hotel San José/Grant Pifer/Hotel Wailea/Inn at the Market /The Maidstone/LDV Hospitality/The Manner/Maison Métier/(Night) The Norumbega/Tara Rice; (Day) The Norumbega/Dave Waddell