For most, the top of the year is spent in a flurry of celebration, planning, and setting clear intentions for the next 12 months. Yes, I travel plenty throughout the year for work, but this trip was to be entirely about me — and good ol’ indulgence. I wanted to start my new year in pure tranquility, no work, just clear thoughts and glamorous moments. So, to ensure I set the perfect tone, I planned a stay at The Phoenician, Scottsdale’s most luxurious resort, a AAA Five Diamond property and a crown jewel of Marriott’s Luxury Collection.

When you think of Arizona, the Grand Canyon, Route 66, and university life probably come to mind first. A quick pre-trip research session into Scottsdale’s reputation as “the West’s Most Western Town,” revealed exactly what I craved — striking desert landscapes, an attractive wellness culture, and a break from LA’s fast-paced grind. The Phoenician perfectly personified this atmosphere, offering a holistic reset experience with luxurious offerings against a stunning, mountainous backdrop.

Cruising along desert roads en route to the resort, lost in the music playing from my car, with striking views of Camelback Mountain ahead, I knew immediately that Scottsdale would live up to my expectations and surpass the typical Arizona tropes. This trip was more than just a getaway: It was the calming escape from reality I didn’t know I needed.

The Property

As I made my way through The Phoenician’s entrance, my fast-paced mindset gave into slower thoughts. The winding drive up was lined with lush green lawns and glimpses of the resort’s world-class amenities, each one a promise of indulgence I couldn’t wait to experience.

Stepping inside, I was welcomed by 24-karat gold white marble ceiling, an opulent appetizer to say the least. What stood out most was the staff’s genuine interest in my stay and the goals I had for the next few days. There was even a personalized note from hotel management in my room, alongside a thoughtful selection of snacks and refreshments, a meaningful touch.

Speaking of accommodations, my room seemed to be a love letter to the Sonoran Desert, decked in warm hues, rich textures, and of course, picturesque views of the mountain landscape. Settling in, I felt an unmatched sense of calmness, but my hunger for adventure and curiosity soon got the best of me, leading me on a walk around the resort. I passed The Canyon Suites — the property’s exclusive boutique resort within a resort — and made my way to the Athletic Club, which boasts top-tier equipment from Peloton and Technogym for fitness buffs seeking a quality workout.

The most exciting part of my stay, the pièce de résistance if you will, was yet to come. To be clear, my main goal for the weekend was a true reset via body- and mind-renewing methods. Naturally, that led me to one place: The Phoenician Spa.

The Spa

The crowing jewel of an already stellar property, the spa was truly the highlight of my short stay. This three-level sanctuary is a true hub for rest and relaxation, offering everything from medical-grade facials and massage treatments to beauty services like a Drybar blowout station and a nail salon. There’s even a separate fitness center for personal training sessions and small group workouts.

Upon arriving for my 50-minute Artisan Massage, I was warmly greeted by the front desk staff, who already knew my name and immediately made me feel like a regular. I was given a quick tour of the facility’s main level, where they offer secure lockers for all guests, along with a steam room, sauna, and Vitality Pool (hot tub).

Before my treatment, I took the opportunity to rotate between the Vitality Pool, steam room, sauna, and showers. I followed the spa’s recommended “preparatory hot-and-cold contrast hydrotherapy,” which is essentially alternating between hot and cold temperatures. I actually noticed some immediate benefits of the practice, which can include muscle relief, stimulating blood circulation, and improving breathing. The latter was key for me, as I often struggle to breathe when lying face-down; hitting the steam room beforehand opened my sinuses, which made all the difference during my massage.

I eventually made my down to the lower-level waiting room, where my treatment would take place. This floor houses 24 treatment rooms, including 19 for massages, four for facials, and one for couples’ massages. There’s also a Quiet Relaxation Room, perfect for unwinding and meditating after a treatment.

Before I knew it, my massage therapist greeted me and led me to my treatment room, asking if I had any specific areas of concern and preferred level of pressure. As someone who is chronically attached to a laptop for work, my usual neck and upper back pain were surprisingly minimal, so I told my therapist to focus on my full body (I’m pretty sure my exact words were “go to town.”). I gave him the green light to address any tension he found with medium-to-deep pressure.

Once I was face down, I was prompted to take a deep breath of the custom Phoenix Rising Aromatherapy Oil, a blend of lemon, myrrh, frankincense, rose, clove, and amber. Then it was off to the races. My massage therapist’s techniques had me teetering on the edge of a sleepy, dream-like state. Starting at my upper back, working down to the soles of my feet, and then back up to my head for a neck massage, he found and released tension I didn’t even know existed.

While I opted for the the standard 50-minute Artisan Massage, I had the option to fully customize my treatment with a variety of different enhancements, from warmed Himalayan salt stones to a scalp treatment using a luxury Limoncello Hair Oil and a premium Knesko Face Mask. I was fine to skip the enhancements, because there was another luxurious and cutting-edge treatment waiting for me towards the end of my stay.

The Facial

Yes, in addition to my massage treatment, I also booked an 80-minute HydraFacial and Oxygen Infusion Facial — a $465 service that includes medical-grade exfoliation, LED light therapy, and oxygen infusion as well as arm, leg, and shoulder massages.

I’ll admit, trying a high-tech facial was definitely a step out of my comfort zone. Even as someone who works with and is very familiar with luxury beauty brands, I’ve always been hesitant about trying every buzzy new formula or tool. I typically keep my skin care routine pretty minimal and straightforward. My routine rarely goes beyond cleansing and moisturizing with my trusty Augustinus Bader Foaming Cleanser and Rich Cream — which, I admit, is pretty luxe for someone who considers themselves a skin care minimalist. But when I caught wind of the HydraFacial + Oxygen Infusion treatment, curiosity got the best of me. I knew that if I was going to step outside of my comfort zone, it had to be because of something truly high-level.

Before my session began, my esthetician took time to assess my skin and note my top concern: hydration. Traveling from one dry desert climate (Los Angeles) to another can be tough on the skin, and with my complexion being naturally on the dryer side, I was in desperate need of some serious moisture.

Often touted as their “red carpet facial,” this facial combines three powerhouse techniques for a transformative glow. First, there’s chemical exfoliation, harnessing the powers of salicylic and glycolic acids to unclog pores and remove dead skin. This is followed by a hydrating vortex fusion to replenish moisture. Next, LED Light Therapy is introduced, using red light to stimulate collagen, promote healing, and reduce signs of aging, while blue light targets bacteria for clearer skin. The final step is an Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial, which delivers a boost of hydration, calms redness and inflammation, and includes a customized vitamin booster — C, E, or D — tailored to your skin’s specific needs.

My before-and-afters speak for themselves — my skin got the TLC it desperately needed. The tone had noticeably improved and I had natural little glow that stayed with me all the way back home to LA. It was exactly the pick-me-up I needed to end my Arizona getaway on a high note. I couldn’t resist snapping a few selfies while waiting in the TSA because I was so blown away by the results. (And I’m happy to report the glow held strong for an entire week.)

Final Thoughts

Beyond the cutting-edge treatments and luxe amenities, The Phoenician offered me something truly priceless: a moment of stillness to refocus and truly take care of myself in a holistic way. Its calming aesthetic, serene views, and five-star service perfectly mirrored the clarity I was seeking. And my splurge-worthy facial — and the radiant, hydrated complexion it left me with — was the cherry on top of an already perfect cake.

I wouldn’t call The Phoenician a hidden gem — because it was never hiding. Perched at the base of Camelback Mountain, this resort fully earns its five-diamond reputation. If, like me, you adore the desert and the finer things in life, this property will not only exceed your expectations but also deepen your appreciation for Arizona. Whether you’re craving a luxurious retreat or a little reset, The Phoenician is sure to offer an unforgettable experience — one I can’t wait to relive in the not-so-distant future.