The Most Stylish Spring Home Decor Pieces You Can Get At Walmart
By Marie Lodi
As everything around us begins to wake up, there’s no better time to update your home with new spring decor — especially after a long year spent social distancing inside of it. And if the appeal of a refreshed home doesn’t magically put you in the redecorating mood, then consider this: One study shows that decluttering our spaces and creating living areas that we view as restorative can actually have a positive impact on mental health. (Finally, a scientific explanation for the never-ending urge to scroll through Pinterest.)
As for the transformational power of spring home decor, the possibilities are endless. There’s no need to concentrate on a total room redesign; instead, opt for simple touches you can add to your bedroom, kitchen, and patio that will brighten up the space — while doing the same for your mood.
Whether you’re planning on a bigger purchase like a new bed frame or sofa, or you would rather start with smaller solutions like wall art or kitchenware, Walmart has quality and affordable pieces that will easily revitalize your home. Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite products perfect for getting your home ready for spring.