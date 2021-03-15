As everything around us begins to wake up, there’s no better time to update your home with new spring decor — especially after a long year spent social distancing inside of it. And if the appeal of a refreshed home doesn’t magically put you in the redecorating mood, then consider this: One study shows that decluttering our spaces and creating living areas that we view as restorative can actually have a positive impact on mental health. (Finally, a scientific explanation for the never-ending urge to scroll through Pinterest.)

As for the transformational power of spring home decor, the possibilities are endless. There’s no need to concentrate on a total room redesign; instead, opt for simple touches you can add to your bedroom, kitchen, and patio that will brighten up the space — while doing the same for your mood.

Whether you’re planning on a bigger purchase like a new bed frame or sofa, or you would rather start with smaller solutions like wall art or kitchenware, Walmart has quality and affordable pieces that will easily revitalize your home. Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite products perfect for getting your home ready for spring.

A Chic Framed Art Duo Drew Barrymore Flower Home Camilia Birds Wall Art, Set of 2 $89 See on Walmart An easy way to spruce up your walls — especially if you’re not in the mood to paint them — is with some new art. This two-piece set from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Home line offers the perfect way to celebrate the gorgeous flora and fauna outside, featuring two white birds against vibrant backdrops that practically scream “spring.”

The Prettiest Cottagecore Tumblers The Pioneer Woman Blue Amelia Tumbler, Set of 4 $15.76 See on Walmart If your transition to spring means switching out your warm beverages for bright, citrusy drinks (doesn’t fresh lemonade sound lovely right about now?), then a set of new glasses can be a great idea. These tumblers from the Pioneer Woman collection come in several hues to choose from, including this cheery blue.

A Classic-Yet-Trendy Bed Frame DHP Brooklyn Iron Bed $238 See on Walmart If you’re not in the market to make over your entire bedroom but still want a little refresh, this classic white bed frame may be for you. The iron design works alongside any decor aesthetic, and the neutral color will play off of any current (or future!) bedding trends.

The Most Picturesque Leaning Mirror Aspire Home Accents Bali Modern Floor Mirror $311.85 See on Walmart A large floor mirror is not only necessary for spring outfit selfies, but it can really open up a room and trick the eye into making a space appear bigger. Prop this one into a bedroom corner, hang it along a blank living room wall, or use it as a functional and beautiful focal point in a guest room.

A Coffee Table That Can Brighten Any Space Manor Park Mid-Century Round Coffee Table $265 See on Walmart A simple piece of furniture like a coffee table can breathe new life into your living room. This round table features a stylish marble design on top with a glass bottom shelf that you can store magazines or photography books on.

A Desk Chair That Doesn’t Look Like A Desk Chair OSP Designs Hannah Tufted Office Chair $227 See on Walmart Miss the function of your office swivel chair, but don’t miss the clunky design? This tufted option with a swivel back, adjustable height, and rollable legs is a pretty pick (at an impressive price) that can make any home office space just a dash more enjoyable to be in.

The Perfect Velvet Couch For Small Spaces DHP Green Velvet Cooper Sofa $249 See on Walmart A brand-new couch is one of the best and biggest ways to switch things up during your home refresh. This stylish three-seater sofa comes in a variety of colors and materials, but trendy green velvet is our pick for spring 2021.

A Comforter Set That Makes Bedroom Upgrades Easy Latitude Ruby Ruffle Bedding Comforter Set $34.97 See on Walmart This ruffled comforter set is a cottagecore fan’s purest dream. This comfy cloud-like bedding will help anyone achieve that enviable eight-hour snooze.

A Pretty Way To Display Your Everyday Items Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Bath Accessory Set $13.97 See on Walmart Simple yet stylish, this pastel pink bathroom accessory set will help keep your most-used items neatly organized. It comes with two pieces: a shallow tray to hold your makeup and bottles, and a lidded jar for cotton balls or swabs.

A Simple & Impactful Patio Upgrade Flash Furniture Aluminum and Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Stack Chair $32.85 See on Walmart When you’re doing your spring cleaning and redecorating, make sure you don’t forget about your patio or backyard. Adding some new seating, like this rattan chair, will get you ready for outdoor activities this spring — and beyond.

A Vintage-Inspired Dinnerware Set The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty 3-Piece Dinnerware Set $20.48 See on Walmart If you’re someone who likes to cook, you’ve probably already started bookmarking a few spring-friendly recipes. Now’s the time to get yourself some new dishware, and this on-trend jadite style will make your food look even tastier.

A Planter That Keeps The Focus On Your Greenery Better Homes & Gardens Dots Two-Tier Hanging Planter $17.73 See on Walmart Every plant parent needs a hanging planter in their home. This two-tier polka dot style will look great whether it’s placed outside on your balcony or hanging inside your living room. (Plus, it’s a great excuse to buy more plants!)

The Candle Worthy Of The Spotlight Better Homes & Gardens Blue Fern & Citrus 18oz Scented 2-wick Candle $11.87 See on Walmart Want a simple way to rejuvenate your home without a lot of work? Pick up some new candles in undeniably spring-friendly scents. Opt for jasmine, eucalyptus, and citrus over heavy musk and gourmands.

A Vibrant Entertaining Essential Patricia Heaton Home Southampton Chip and Dip Server $19.80 See on Walmart Spring is the time for homemade dips (though a good store-bought guac is completely respectable!). Set out a spread of dips, chips, and veggies, and show them off in this chic green and turquoise server.