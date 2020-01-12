The 50 Most Exciting New Products Under $50 On Amazon

Ah, Amazon. Between its competitive pricing, near-endless selection, and — arguably most importantly — the free two-day Prime shipping, there’s no question that the online retailer has completely revolutionized the way we shop. However, while the site’s search engine is great when you’re looking for something specific, it’s easy to miss the most exciting new products on Amazon if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

At first, being blissfully unaware of products you didn't even know existed might not seem like such a bad thing — after all, most of us already have more than enough items on our shopping lists as it is. However, keeping tabs on the best new products hitting Amazon’s virtual shelves does have some worthwhile perks. Since Amazon is at the cutting edge of online retail, ordering an exciting new product before it’s discovered by the masses can often mean you’ll catch a great deal before prices begin to soar. Plus, some of the new products on this list have genuinely impressive benefits that can help make your life more organized, less stressful, or at least a bit more enjoyable.

To save you the trouble of scouring through hundreds of pages of products in search of hidden gems, this editor-curated roundup features 50 new products that are bound to go viral on Amazon soon. Not only are most items eligible for Prime shipping, but everything that’s featured costs just $50 or less. Just don’t wait too long to hit the “Buy Now” button — it’s unlikely these prices will stay this low for very long.

1 A New Gel-Cream Blush Sold In Six Gorgeous Shades Amazon Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush $10 See on Amazon Just a tiny dab of Maybelline's new Cheek Heat blush will give you the most gorgeous, dewy, natural-looking flush. The gel-cream formula is oil-free, instead using a lightweight water base, so it'll never feel greasy or look cakey. Choose from six pretty, buildable shades, from light pink to coral.

2 A Perfectly Drapey Tie-Dye Tee Amazon Lucky Brand Short Sleeve V-Neck Printed Essential Tee $30 See On Amazon The tie-dye trend isn’t going away anytime soon, and at just $30, this top is a low-commitment way to dip your toe into it. This fun take on the classic tee happens to be versatile enough to wear just about anywhere: think paired with frayed denim cutoffs in the summer, or styled under a blazer for a playful work look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 An Acne-Fighting Face Wash From A Beloved Drugstore Brand Amazon CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser $15 See on Amazon Treating acne doesn't necessarily have to go hand-in-hand with drying out your skin. This new CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser with 4% benzoyl peroxide works to get rid of acne, pimples, and blackheads and prevent future breakouts — but, the cream to foam formula also contains ceramides and niacinamide to protect, heal, and hydrate your skin. As a plus, the cleanser is fragrance-free and noncomedogenic.

4 These Tile Stickers So You Never Lose Your Valuables Again Amazon Tile Sticker 2020 (2-Pack) $30 See on Amazon Attach these small, waterproof, Bluetooth-enabled trackers to all your most important belongings, and you'll have a way to find them if they go missing. If they're within 150 feet, you can use your smartphone and your Tile will ring. Or, call up the Tile app to see where you left something behind. And, for those of us who are always misplacing our phones, a press of the Tile button itself makes your phone ring (even when it's on silent mode).

5 A Makeup Organizer With Plenty Of Space For Everything Amazon BELANT Makeup Organizer $31 See on Amazon This acrylic makeup organizer features seven drawers (three large, four small) and 16 compartments to hold all your most beloved cosmetics. Plus, its sleek clear design makes it stylish enough to display on any vanity or counter.

6 A Refreshing Korean Mask With A Soothing Gel Formula Amazon TONYMOLY I'm Green Tea Hydro-Burst Morning Mask $15 See on Amazon Apply this adorably packaged gel mask to perk up your skin (and your mood) whenever you need it. From cult Korean brand Tony Moly, it contains a soothing blend of green tea, bamboo, and centella asiatica extracts to refresh and hydrate skin. It also comes in honey, lavender, and rose formulas, or you can try a sampler pack of the latter three.

7 A Small, Portable Humidifier You Can Take Anywhere Amazon MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier $18 See on Amazon Users rave that this "cute" and "quiet" portable humidifier works fantastically well, despite its diminutive size. It provides long-lasting moisture to any space, with two mist modes (a 12-hour continuous spray or an intermittent spray that runs for 18 hours), and has an optional nightlight setting that emits a soft, pretty glow.

9 A Two-In-One Lip Treatment From A Cult-Favorite Brand Amazon Dr. PAWPAW Scrub & Nourish Duo Pot $10 See on Amazon This stacked 2-in-1 beauty buy contains a sugar scrub to exfoliate dry, flaky lips and a fragrance-free balm made with nourishing pawpaw (also known as papaya), olive oil, and aloe vera. You can also apply Dr. PAWPAW's all-purpose balm to dry patches on your cuticles, heels, and elbows, or as a finishing touch to hair and brows. This product is vegan, cruelty-free, all-natural, and a packaged in recyclable and biodegradable plastic, as a major bonus.

10 These Gold-Plated Hoops That Look So Expensive — But Only Cost $13 Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings $13 See On Amazon Pretty much the perfect everyday earrings (but plenty chic enough for evenings and events), these PAVOI hoops are made of gleaming gold plating and encrusted in CZ stones that look like real diamonds. Nobody will believe you got these for just $13 on Amazon.

11 A 4-In-1 Makeup Brush That Covers All Your Bases Amazon Solometric Retractable Makeup Brush Set $12 See on Amazon This lightweight, retractable makeup brush is the travel item you didn't realize how much you needed. Instead of packing a bunch of brushes, this 4-in-1 tool contains everything in one easy-to-pack container: an angled powder brush, a blending/highlighter brush, an eyeshadow brush, and a lip brush, as well as an accompanying eyelash curler. They even come with clear lids to prevent getting damaged or dirty.

12 A New Cleansing Bar From Bioré Made With Charcoal & Rose Quartz Amazon Bioré Rose Quartz With Charcoal Facial Cleansing Bar $8 See on Amazon Bioré's new Rose Quartz + Charcoal Facial Cleansing Bar lathers up and provides a deep, invigorating clean to skin in need of a good detoxing session. Ideal for oily skin types, the vegan formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, but it does contain fragrance and and menthol, which can be too harsh for some people with very sensitive skin.

13 These Affordable Wireless Earbuds With A Five-Star Rating Amazon Boltune Wireless Earbuds $49 See on Amazon They may be relatively new to Amazon, but these Boltune Wireless Earbuds already have over 2,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Why? Probably because they're easy to set up, provide 40 hours of battery life and six hours of playtime, and have sound quality that puts the competition to shame. Plus, you simply can't beat the under-$50 price tag.

15 An Innovative Korean Balm That Repairs Dry, Damaged Skin Amazon Too Cool For School Rules Of Mastic IX Enhancer Recovery Balm $21 See on Amazon A new line from cult Korean beauty brand Too Cool For School, Rules Of Mastic uses the patented ingredient Masticure, which is derived from the Greek mastic tree, to repair dry, damaged, or generally weakened skin. The IX Enhancer Recovery Balm is one of the stars of the lineup: It works to strengthen your skin's natural protective barrier, fight off damage from environmental aggressors, and promote collagen production — all while providing up to 72 hours of nourishment and moisture. Plus, the entire line is free of common irritants like fragrance, mineral oil, and sulfates, and the price point is just right.

16 An Eco-Friendly Hair Brush That Detangles Knots Painlessly Amazon Wetbrush Go Green Detangler $13 See on Amazon You're probably already familiar with the cult hair care brand Wetbrush. They make hairbrushes that reduce hair breakage and gently cut through the most snarly of tangles painlessly, even on people with sensitive scalps. Their handle on their eco-friendly Go Green Detangler is made from a plant starch that naturally breaks down in a landfill within five years, and the brush comes with a seed card for planting your own flower garden.

17 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With A Set Of Six Essential Oils Amazon VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils $38 See on Amazon The VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser is the perfect "treat yourself" purchase — but it also makes a great gift for someone else. It includes the attractive wooden diffuser and six essential oils (lavender, tea tree, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemongrass, and sweet orange). Customize your ideal aromatherapy experience further by choosing from a high mist or low mist setting, cycling through the 14 color lights (or selecting just one), and setting the optional timer for one, three, or six hours.

19 A Sleek Leather Planner To Take You Into 2022 Amazon 2021 Leather Desk Weekly Planner $21 See On Amazon Classic and perfect, this 2021 weekly planner from the Maine-based Gallery Leather Company keeps your life on track, simply and efficiently. No wonder people return to buy the same planner year after year, like one reviewer who’s been purchasing this same planner since 2005 and buys a new color every year. No surprise there, considering that you have 17 shades to choose from, including the punchy kiwi color pictured above.

21 A Double-Sided Throw That Keeps You Cool At Night Amazon Ailemei Double-Sided Cooling Blanket $23 See On Amazon If you’re a warm or sweaty sleeper, this throw blanket will be a godsend for you. The double-sided construction is designed with special cooling technology and a breathable, silky-smooth fabric, so you’ll stay cool, but cozy. It’s lightweight and folds up nicely, so this would make an excellent travel blanket, as well. Choose from four sizes and four colors, including the soothing ocean-blue shade featured here.

22 A Purifying Face Wash Made With Clean Ingredients Amazon Dr.Organic Purifying Face Wash with Organic Tea Tree Oil $10 See on Amazon Dr. Organic, an award-winning clean beauty brand, doesn't use parabens, SLS, artificial colors, phthalates, or animal-derived ingredients in their formulas. Their Purifying Face Wash contains a blend of botanical oils, including tea tree, rosemary, and grapefruit, and willow bark extract, which work together to balance skin, soak up sebum, and deliver an invigorating refresh.

23 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set To Soothe & De-Puff Your Skin Amazon JE SUIS JOLIE Jade Face Roller & Facial Massager $16 See on Amazon This beautiful jade roller and gua sha set can be used for DIY face massages, which helps soothe skin and reduce puffiness. But even your skin is in tip-top shape, using a roller still feels wonderful, especially if you store it in the fridge or freezer. It can also feel nice around your T-zone if you're dealing with stuffy sinuses.

24 An Alarm Clock That Simulates Sunrise For A More Peaceful Wakeup Amazon Homagical Sunrise Alarm Clock $38 See on Amazon You may have to get up earlier than you'd like, but that doesn't mean you're required to jolt out of bed, heart racing, every morning. Instead, the clever Homagical sunrise alarm clock gradually begins to brighten before your alarm goes off, allowing for a less stressful AM routine. Chose from seven alarm sounds (including relaxing noises like birds chirping and waves crashing) for an even more peaceful wakeup experience. There's also adjustable volume, dual alarms for different wake up times, a nightlight, a snooze button, FM radio, and a USB port.

25 These Treatment Pads To Prevent Razor Burn & Ingrown Hairs Amazon Divine Derriere Ingrown Hair Treatment Pads $19 See On Amazon If you shave or wax your hair and are prone to bumps, burn, and ingrown hairs, these Divine Derriere treatment pads are here to help. These pads contain salicylic acid, squalane, and camphor to calm razor burn, prevent bumps and ingrown hairs, and deliver a deliciously soothing sensation. It's safe for use on face and body, and can also help with hyperpigmentation and unbalanced skin tone, thanks to niacinamide in the formula.

26 A Space-Saving Rack To Keep Your Pots & Pans Organized Amazon AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack $26 See on Amazon No more rummaging around in a crowded cabinet looking for a pan that somehow always winds up being at the bottom of the pile. This adjustable organizing rack is a quick and easy way to organize your dishes, pans, pots, lids, cutting boards, cookie sheets, and anything else. Your essentials stay where you want them, neatly organized in cabinets or on countertops, instead of falling over on each other and creating chaos.

27 A Soft Silk Pillowcase That's Better For Your Skin & Hair Amazon Mellanni Silk Pillowcase $25 See on Amazon Because less friction is produced against a silk pillowcase, sleeping on one can help reduce hair breakage, tangles, and knots. And, because it's extra gentle on skin, it won't cause pillow lines or irritation on your face. This silk pillowcase is a new launch from a fan-favorite brand known for their quality sheets. It's sold in nine colors and already has an impressive 4.9-star overall rating on Amazon.

28 A Deeply Hydrating Face Cream From A Cult Korean Brand Amazon AHC Aqualuronic Face Cream for Dehydrated Skin $32 See on Amazon AHC, a cult Korean brand that's finally on Amazon, makes this Aqualuronic Face Cream, which hydrates even the thirstiest of skin with its blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, along with French sea water to further boost moisture. Though it truly moisturizes, it's also lightweight and refreshing, making it a perfect year-round product for all skin types, even for people with oily or combination skin.

29 A Genius Way To Keep Lipstick Off Your Teeth Amazon LIPSTUK Beauty Tool $15 See On Amazon Wondering what this cute little silicone beauty tool actually does? After you apply lipstick or gloss, you place your lips around the LIPSTUK and pull it from your mouth to instantly remove excess product. The top of the LIPSTUK can be used for blotting, which keeps your fingers and mouth clean, too. This useful little item is dishwasher safe, and comes with a cover so you can take it with you for touch-ups anytime.

32 A Peppermint "Flavored" Version Of Sara Happ's Iconic Lip Duo Amazon sara happ Pink Peppermint Lip Treatment Duo $38 See on Amazon Cult beauty brand Sara Happ's very first product was their lip scrub, a yummy sugar-based exfoliant for you lips. This limited-edition Pink Peppermint Lip Treatment Duo pairs a vanilla and peppermint lip scrub with their best-selling Lip Slip, a whipped vanilla lip balm that conditions skin using jojoba and sweet almond oils. Your lips will feel noticeably softer and smoother, and the duo smells absolutely delicious.

33 An Affordable Ionic Hair Dryer For A Fast, Pro-Level Blowout At Home Amazon ZoeeTree Ionic Blow Dryer $40 See on Amazon This ionic blow dryer can more than hold its own against its pricier counterparts. It produces a consistent temperature and negative ions to reduce drying time and keep hair from getting damaged, has hot/cold and wind speed settings, and comes with two different nozzles, one for smoothing and one for styling. Fans adore it, like this customer who raved, "I love this blow dryer!! No other even comes close in comparison. I have fine, frizzy hair [and it makes it] incredibly smooth and silky."

35 These Cute Reusable Straws That Come With Their Own Carrying Case Amazon Yoocaa Reusable Straws (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon These are the cleverest reusable drinking straws around. They're collapsable and easy to carry in their lightweight, compact case, and can be used to drink hot or cold beverages. Made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone that come in sets of two pretty pastel colors, they're easy to clean in the dishwasher or with the accompanying brush.

36 A Glamorous Eyeshadow Palette By Rachel Zoe For Lorac Amazon LORAC X RACHEL ZOE Hollywood Glamour Eye Shadow Palette $15 See on Amazon The mini-sized multi-color eyeshadow palette from a collab between Lorac and our very own Rachel Zoe is made from actual diamonds for maximum shine and impact. The milled powder feels creamy soft when applied, making for easy application and blending. Use a combination of the six highly pigmented shades to create a range of dramatic looks.

37 A Slim Tile Tracker To Keep In Your Wallet, Passport, Or Purse Amazon Tile Slim (2020) $30 See on Amazon The Tile Slim is a small smart device that keeps track of your most important items. Slip it into your wallet or passport case and you'll quickly be able to track them down if they're misplaced. If your item is within 200 feet, you can use your phone to ring it. Your phone's Tile app shows you where the items are on a map, so you can retrace your steps. Note that the Tile Slim does not have adhesive on the back, unlike the Tile Stickers.

39 An Adorable Romper That's Ideal For Hot Summer Days Amazon REORIA V Neck Short Romper $24 See On Amazon Made of silky-soft, breathable jersey, this lightweight romper is the perfect piece for lounging around the house, but it’s stylish enough to wear outside on super-hot days. Pair it with flip flops or flat sandals for daytime, or a pair of platform or wedge sandals and jewelry for night. It works so well as a bathing suit coverup, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

40 A Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Couldn't Be Easier To Use Amazon HSBCC 3D Magnetic Eyelashes And Eyeliner Set $27 See On Amazon If you've been daunted by fake eyelashes in the past, have no fear. This magnetic eyeliner and lash kit, which comes with ten pairs of reusable lashes and two tubes of magnetic liner, is so easy to use that even total newbies are mastering it. One reviewer raved: “OH-M-GEE after 10036305245668000 failed attempts at putting on fake lashes with glue, I finally have had success with these bad gals! [...] Not once ounce of frustration. [...] There’s hope for me after all! If I can do it, you can do it!!

41 This New Way To Get Alexa In Any Room Amazon Echo Flex Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker with Alexa $25 See on Amazon Plug the Echo Flex into any outlet and instantly add a smart assistant to the room. Control your home via the Alexa-enabled speaker, ask it pressing questions ("what's the weather?" "what movies are playing near me?"), and have it serve as your assistant for scheduling your calendar, making calls, compling your shopping list, or setting timers. Amuse (or frighten) your family members by making announcements to other rooms that have their own Echo Flex. It also has a built-in USB port for charging other devices.

42 A 10-Pack Of Eco-Friendly Bamboo Toothbrushes To Stock Up On Amazon LMVH Biodegradable Reusable Bamboo Toothbrushes (10-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Buh-bye plastic, hello biodegradable bamboo! These toothbrushes are made from sustainably sourced, biodegradable bamboo wood, and come packaged in a 100% recyclable box. The BPA-free bristles are made from sturdy nylon for a comfortable brushing sensation, and the brushes are sold in a pack of 10. At this price, they're perfect for travel, handing out to houseguests who forgot their own toothbrushes, and for every member of the family.

43 The Perfect Matte Lipstick That Won't Dry Out Your Lips Amazon Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick $9 See on Amazon If you love the look of a matte lipstick but shy away because they typically make your lips feel dry or chapped, you'll be amazed at how good Revlon's Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick feels. The 24 beautiful colors swipe on smooth and soft — and stay that way for hours. One customer reported, "Nicely pigmented, moisturizing, and comparable to expensive brands."

44 A Wine Aerator That Works While You Pour Amazon OxyTwister Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter $20 See on Amazon You don't need to be a wine snob to enjoy using a wine aerator. It allows the more volatile compounds in your wine (including the ethanol and sulfites) to quickly evaporate for a better taste and smell. This gadget also provides a leak-proof seal and smart pour spout to keep drips and mess to a minimum.

45 A Non-Greasy Hand Cream With A Lovely Herbal Scent Amazon DRMTLGY Shea Butter Hand Lotion with Lavender & Rosemary $12 See on Amazon The DRMTLGY Shea Butter Hand Lotion with Lavender & Rosemary feels rich and luxurious but not at all greasy, with nourishing, natural ingredients like shea butter, rosemary extract, and goji berry. The formula is free of parabens, alcohol, hormones, and more, so it's full of all the good stuff and nothing bad. You only need a small pea-sized drop to thoroughly soften your hands and relax your mind.

46 A Blackhead Vacuum That Sucks The Gunk Out Of Your Pores Amazon CLEASO Blackhead Remover Vacuum $41 See On Amazon Instead of spending big bucks on a professional facial, get similar results at home with this blackhead remover device. It does exactly what it promises: safely removes excess sebum and dead skin from your pores with a suctioning action, leaving skin clear of blackheads without causing scarring or inflammation. It’s equipped with a camera, so you can even connect it to your phone or laptop and watch in real time as it clears up your pores. For best results, use a hot compress or steam your face for five minutes before you begin, then start with the lowest intensity setting. If your skin can handle it, knock it up to the second or third level of intensity.

47 A Leave-In Conditioner To Restore Softness & Hydration To Your Hair Amazon L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Leave-in Conditioner $6 See on Amazon Split ends and breakage can happen to anyone, but the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Leave-in Conditioner was created to keep even super long hair looking healthy and freshly trimmed. With a formula that contains castor oil and vitamins B3 and B5, your hair will appear softer and smoother with each use. Go ahead and blow, straighten, and curl away — the conditioner protects your hair from heat of up to 450 degrees.

48 A Turmeric & Matcha Elixir With Countless Health Benefits Amazon VAHDAM Turmeric & Matcha Superfood Elixir Mix (10-pack) $12 See on Amazon This healthy blend of organic matcha, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric is the best way to jump-start your morning or revive yourself after a tough workout. Matcha is a powerful superfood, full of antioxidants that improve your memory and promote healthy weight loss, while tumeric is used to help with digestion and as a destressing aid. The elixir is even USDA certified-organic and GMO-free, so you can feel good about what you're sipping.

49 This Bag Sealer To Cut Down On Wasted Food Amazon SEGMINISMART Mini Bag Sealer $19 See on Amazon Having food get stale, leak, or capture the attention of ants is frustrating and costly. Reduce your food waste by using this battery-operated mini bag sealer, which easily cuts and heat-seals bags so your food stays fresh longer. Small and lightweight enough to bring along on vacation or camping, it's a money-saving addition to any kitchen.