Stylish Holiday Home Decor You Can Score At Walmart

There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by curating your own. Sparkling tinsel, pine-scented candles, and twinkling lights can easily transform a room from wary to winter wonderland. But finding decorations that match your aesthetic — and budget — can be hard to come by, especially if you’re someone with a refined palette. So instead of compromising on seasonal styles, find your balance with surprisingly chic pieces from Walmart. Discover decor that adds to your ambiance (and doesn't reduce your gift-shopping stipend).

Whether you’re hosting a holiday movie night or a New Year’s Eve fête, consider the superstore your go-to for any festivity. Alongside winter essentials like plush blankets and pillows, you’ll find contemporary chairs and luxe gold flatware that make a statement no matter the season. Expertly coordinated candle sets and classy cookware make great gifts too — even if you’re shopping for yourself.

From seasonal soirée styles to chic yet cuddle-worthy covers, set the scene with Walmart. Get inspired with our favorite finds below, with decor starting at $10.