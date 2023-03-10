(Entertaining)
No, they don’t have to be green.
The luckiest holiday is almost upon us. And if you’re already planning your festivities for St. Patrick’s Day, you’re gonna need festive cocktails with which to better entertain. Ahead, 10 worthy options that are delicious and elevated, and not at all cheesy.
Shutterstock
Irish Negroni
While by now you’ve most definitely heard of the Negroni Sbagliato (thanks to Emma D’Arcy’s viral interview last year), an Irish Negroni is one variation of the classic Italian cocktail you may not have encountered before. Combine 1 oz Bushmill’s Red Bush, 1 oz herbal aperitif and 1 oz sweet red Vermouth in a rocks glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a piece of orange peel.
Shutterstock