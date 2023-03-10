Irish Negroni

While by now you’ve most definitely heard of the Negroni Sbagliato (thanks to Emma D’Arcy’s viral interview last year), an Irish Negroni is one variation of the classic Italian cocktail you may not have encountered before. Combine 1 oz Bushmill’s Red Bush, 1 oz herbal aperitif and 1 oz sweet red Vermouth in a rocks glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a piece of orange peel.