The term “home upgrade” may conjure images of electricians, plumbers, and contractors holding court in your home for months at a time, but now, in the golden age of DIY projects, that’s simply not the case — especially not with with Amazon leading the charge. The online retailer has become a destination for amateurs and professionals alike seeking low-cost, high-impact solutions for common problems and projects around the home, whether that’s smart devices that streamline your daily routines, or simply great-looking furniture at unreal prices.

From marble contact paper that cheats a full kitchen reno to a set of lightbulbs you can control with your voice, scroll on to discover 50 smart, cheap ways to upgrade your home you’ll wish you knew about sooner — and wonder how you ever did without.

1 These Self-Adhesive Tiles For A DIY Kitchen Or Bathroom Makeover Amazon Nexus Self Adhesive Vinyl Floor Tiles (20 Tiles) $16 See On Amazon Yes, even if you rent, you can give your kitchen or bathroom a complete makeover. Ideal for both backsplashes and floors, these self-adhesive tiles are super easy to install — no mess or glue required — and really do look like the real thing. You’ve got over 30 unique designs to choose from, including black and white checks, parquet “Oak,” green marble, and mosaic (pictured). Available designs: 36

2 A TP Holder That’s Actually Pretty — & Has A Handy Shelf Amazon Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf for Bathroom $29 See On Amazon Who knew a toilet paper holder could be so chic? Featuring brass accents and a marble shelf, which can be used to hold baby wipes, a candle, plant, or diffuser, it’s an easy (and cheap) bathroom upgrade that will make a surprisingly big difference. The same style is also available with a nickel or matte black TP hook, if you prefer.

3 These Color-Changing Light Bulbs For A Custom Ambience In Any Room Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Give any room in your home a custom ambience with these Kasa smart bulbs. Not only do the dimmable bulbs light up in over 15 million colors, but you can control the lighting with your phone or voice if you have a smart home device like Amazon Alexa. Amazon reviewers report that they’re easy to install and set up, and that they’re a much better value than competing smart bulbs.

4 These Acrylic Bins To Give Your Fridge An Aesthetic *And* Functional Upgrade Amazon Greenco Stackable Fridge Bins (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon These clear organizer bins will make your fridge look professionally organized — but they’re also super practical. Not only do they allow you group like things together (condiments in one, cans in another), but they’ll help increase your fridge space, and many can be stacked to maximize your vertical storage space, too. Of course, you can use these for other organizational purposes — not just for the fridge.

5 The Floating Shelves That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Amada Rustic Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon If you have bare walls, these floating shelves will make a big difference — and allow you to put your favorite pictures, plants, and decorative objects on full display. But they’re also a super functional upgrade for small spaces, as they’ll increase your storage space tenfold (they’re particularly great for bathrooms and kitchens). Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given these best-selling shelves a perfect five-star rating, and report that they’re “easy to assemble and install” and “[come] with all the hardware.” Available colors: 7

6 This Genius Wall-Mounted Organizer For Your Brooms, Mops, & More Amazon Berry Ave Hanging Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon This cleaning tool organizer is pure genius. It can be mounted to a door or wall, and can hold all your cleaning supplies and then some — rakes, brooms, mops, mitts, brushes, and a dustpan. It’s the brilliant home (or garage, or shed) upgrade you never knew you needed — but once you have it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

7 A Set Of Bamboo-Lidded Apothecary Jars With A Matching Tray Amazon INIUNIK Apothecary Jars $20 See On Amazon Oftentimes, the most subtle upgrades wind up making the biggest difference. Case in point? This cute little set of apothecary jars, which come with bamboo lids and a matching bamboo tray. Simply by decanting your Q-tips, cotton balls, floss picks, or hair ties into these, your bathroom will look so much more intentional and stylish. They’re an absolute must if you have a guest bathroom, too — guests will feel like they’re at a five-star hotel.

8 These Smart Plugs For A More Impressively Functioning Home Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon With these Kasa smart plugs, you can add voice control to any outlet in your home, so they’re a major technological upgrade that’ll make your home function a lot more efficiently. That means, using the accompanying Kasa app, you can also control your electronics from your phone, so even if you’re not at home, you can turn on the lights, for example. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are sold in a pack of two for just $20.

9 These Genius Wood Markers That Conceal Scuffs, Stains, & Marks Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you have wood floors, or wood furniture, these genius wood markers and crayons are a must-have. They can be used to conceal scratches, scuffs, and other types of damage on all sorts of wood, both new and old, and according to over 9,000 Amazon reviewers and our own editors, they really do work. Included in this set are both wax sticks and markers in six different colors. “Works great on my wood floors,” one Amazon reviewer commented. “Easy to use and you get a lot of markers and crayons for the money. Very impressed. Made the scratches on my wood floor disappear.”

10 These Stylish Garden Lights That Are Powered By The Sun Amazon MAGGIFT Solar Powered Pathway Lights (6-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Upgrading your outdoor lighting situation doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Just invest in these solar lights, which are also energy efficient as they’re powered by the sun. Stick them along your pathway, or in your garden, to add ambience and warmth. Just be sure to stick them somewhere that gets sun during the day, as that’s how they recharge.

11 The Genius Lid Organizer That You Never Knew You Needed Amzon YouCopia StoraLid Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon File this Tupperware lid organizer under “weird but genius products you never knew you needed.” Once you own it, though, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It offers a solution to the age-old problem of where, and how, to store all those mismatched food storage container lids. Over 20,000 Amazon reviewers will agree that it may just be the best $20 you’ve ever spent.

12 These Easy-To-Install Puck Lights That’ll Make Your Home Look So Much More Impressive Amazon Brilliant Evolution Ultra Thin Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Add custom lighting to any dark nook or cranny in your home with these best-selling puck lights. They’re great for putting under your cabinets or shelves, and they can be easily installed using either adhesive or screws (both included). Plus, they’re touch-sensitive, so turning them on and off couldn’t be any simpler.

13 This Under-Shelf Wine Glass Rack That’s A Must For Any Bar Area Amazon Yimerlen Single Rail Wine Glass Rack (4-Pack) $23 Give your bar area a professional touch with this under-cabinet wine glass rack. Sold in a pack of four, the rails can be used to hang other types of cocktail glasses — like martini glasses — too, and they’re also sold in matte black and silver, in addition to gold (pictured). One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Really easy to install. Changed a thrift store find into a beautiful sophisticated bar. Would be perfect under cabinet in kitchen as well.”

14 A Simple, But Game-Changing Solution To Increase The Warmth In Your Home Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $10 See On Amazon This small-but-impactful upgrade will make it easier for you to retain the heat in your home — but that’s not all this door draft stopper does. It’s also great for soundproofing, and it can help keep out unwanted visitors (i.e., mice and the like), too. “Something so simple and inexpensive does an amazing job stopping the draft,” commented one Amazon shopper. Another person wrote, “Easy to trim and install. Works great for keeping out drafts. Reduces noise. One of the least painful ‘home improvement’ tasks for a less-than-handy person.” Available colors: 4

15 This Charging Station For All Your Household’s Devices Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station $34 See On Amazon Finally, not only a place to store all of your devices, but a place to charge them all (at once!), too. Perfect for households with multiple members, this charging station has six USB ports, illuminated dividers, and light indicators that will let you know when your device is fully powered up. One Amazon reviewer summed up its appeal: “Easy to assemble. Looks good, does not take up much room. Holds up to 6 devices and charges them at the same time. Great way to keep electronics out of the kids room at night and not lose them by storing them on the charger. Comes with 6 iphone charge cords.”

16 A Smart Dimmer Switch That Can Be Controlled By Your Devices Amazon Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch $19 See On Amazon If you’re in the process of upgrading your home so it’s more technologically advanced, you need these Kasa dimmer switches. You can program them to work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and other similar devices, but you can control the lights from your phone, too (even if you’re on vacation). One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I recently installed these all around my home. They work fantastic and are very easy to install and program. The daily schedule timers are great! No more running around the house behind the kids turning every light off. Also make a pretty alarm for the kids because now their lights come on automatically to get out of bed.”

17 This Cute Set Of Matching Bottles For Your Hand & Dish Soap Amazon MOMEEMO Glass Soap Dispenser Set $27 See On Amazon Another great example of a small touch that’ll make a big difference, these hand and dish soap bottles are a must for any organized kitchen. Sold in black, white, or black and white, they come with a bamboo tray and matching bamboo-accented pumps. Since nobody will see what type of soap is inside, you can get away with using “supermarket soaps,” instead of buying bougie soaps, so these dispensers may even wind up saving you money.

18 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Looks So Expensive Amazon NuWallpaper Mirei Peel & Stick Wallpaper $23 See On Amazon Giving your room a complete makeover doesn’t have to cost a ton — not when peel and stick wallpaper exists. A genius hack adored by those in-the-know, the wallpaper can be easily removed without leaving a sticky residue behind, which is clutch if you rent. This particular wallpaper is so elegant and timeless, but you can find all sorts of different designs on Amazon. Plus, reviewers swear it’s super easy to install.

19 These Rug Corner Grippers That Make A Big Difference Amazon Gorilla Grip Adhesive Grippers for Rugs (8-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you have a rug that slips and slides around, you need these corner grippers from Gorilla Grip ASAP. The extra-strong adhesive will stay in place on all types of fabric, preventing your rug from curling up at the corners, too. Sold in a pack of eight for less than $15, Amazon reviewers have called them “life changing” and a “must have.”

20 The Best-Selling Shower Head That’s Surprisingly Easy To Install Amazon SparkPod High Pressure Rain Showerhead $35 No, you don’t have to hire a plumber to upgrade your shower. Simply invest in this best-selling rainfall shower head that doesn’t require any tools (or skills) to install. It’s sold in tons of colors, from matte black to brass, to fit in with any style of decor, and it’ll make your shower feel worthy of a hotel with its high pressure courtesy of 90 rubber-tipped jets. “This is the greatest shower head I have ever had in my home,” raved one Amazon reviewer. “If you have really thick hair like I do, it can take a long time to rinse your hair out. Not anymore! Amazing pressure and pure luxury! I love this showerhead and highly recommend!!”

21 The “Smart” Doorbell That Everyone Should Own Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $40 See On Amazon There’s a reason why Blink doorbells are so popular — and if you don’t have one yet, what are you waiting for? The smart doorbell allows you to “answer” your door (and view who’s there) from your phone, and it also allows you to speak to your visitors from afar. There’s also night video mode to make you feel extra secure, and a motion sensor you can activate, too (you’ll get alerts right to your phone). “My Blink video doorbell gives the peace of mind that I need,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I feel safe as it records everything that happens within range. The app is very easy to use and I can control my camera from anywhere using my phone.”

22 These Clever Magnets That Display Whether The Dishwasher Is Dirty Or Clean Amazon Premium Metal Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign $20 See On Amazon If you have other people in your household, you need this genius dishwasher magnet. You can slide it from clean to dirty so family members and roomies always know whether the dishes inside are ready to be emptied, or whether they’re safe to put their dirty dishes inside. It’s a small, simple upgrade that may make a big difference in your day-to-day life.

23 A Bamboo Bath Mat That’s Both An Attractive *And* Practical Upgrade Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $16 See On Amazon Bamboo bath mats dry much more quickly than fabric ones, and they won’t harbor bacteria, mildew, or mold. But beyond being more hygienic and more practical, they also happen to look amazing. Give your bathroom a spa-like upgrade with this best-selling bath mat, which is made of natural, waterproof bamboo with a non-slip coating. Nine gaskets on the bottom ensure you won’t slip or slide around, even when your feet are wet.

24 A Set Of Airtight Pantry Containers That Keep Food Fresh Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Another great example of a practical and aesthetic upgrade, these clear food storage containers will make your pantry look professionally organized, but they’ll also keep your food fresh for a long time. This set of seven comes with airtight locking lids, black labels, and a white marker to make a note of what’s inside. Plus, since you’ll be able to visualize exactly how much you have — whether it’s flour or pasta — you’re less likely to overbuy and waste food.

25 These Gold Leaf Sheets That Experts Recommend For DIY Home Improvement Projects Amazon Paxcoo Gold Leaf Sheets (300-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Real estate broker Ron Wysocarski told our friends at Mic that gold leaf can be used to “update an item and give the area a posh atmosphere.” This pack of 300 comes with sheets in gold, rose gold, and silver, which can be used for all manner of DIY home improvement and crafting projects. Amazon reviewers have used the sheets on antique furniture, ceiling medallions, fireplaces, molding, and more. One person wrote, “First time I ever used the product ...easier than I thought. Furniture turned out beautiful. Will definitely do gilding again.”

26 A Set Of Macrame Storage Boxes That Are Chic Enough To Show Off Amazon Mkono Macrame Storage Basket (Set of 2) $31 See On Amazon Chic organizational solutions are the definition of smart and easy ways to upgrade your home. Case in point: These beachy-chic macrame boxes, complete with a unique woven design and wooden handles. They’re perfect for tucking away things like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, but they’re stylish enough to keep on display, too — consider using them to hold your perfumes and hand cream on your vanity.

27 These Genius Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Can Fit Inside Most Drawers Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $36 See On Amazon These bamboo drawer dividers make organizing your drawers a cinch. The adjustable design can be expanded or compressed to fit most drawer sizes, and the soft felt caps on either end ensure the dividers won’t scratch the sides of your drawers. The naturally waterproof, easy-to-clean bamboo material makes these a great solution for kitchen and bathroom drawers, but they also work for organizing your socks, underwear, and bras (or any other dresser drawers).

28 A $30 Side Table With A Vintage-Inspired Magazine Holder Amazon HOOBRO Narrow Side Table $30 See On Amazon Here’s a little-known secret you’ll wish you knew about sooner: Amazon is an amazing destination for expensive-looking, well-priced furniture. They particularly excel in decorative pieces, like this neat little side table that looks like it was sourced from a vintage boutique. The size is slim enough to fit in tight spots beside your couch, and the clean, geometric lines, gleaming brass finish, and tempered glass top feel both modern and retro at once. The canvas magazine rack is a special, vintage-inspired touch.

29 This Fan-Favorite Outlet Concealer That Hides Unsightly Cords Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer $24 See On Amazon With over 45,000 ratings to date (and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating overall), this outlet concealer is a favorite among home enthusiasts on Amazon. The ultra-thin cover completely conceals unsightly outlets, while also allowing you to push TVs and other plug-in devices flush to the wall to streamline your entire space. “I hate cords showing because it takes away the beauty of the decor. I have mine hidden so perfectly, you won't even notice it. I wish I had this years ago,” one customer shared.

30 An Adjustable Metal Rack That Fits Perfectly Underneath Your Kitchen Or Bathroom Sink Amazon SimpleHouseware Under Sink Expandable Shelf $24 See On Amazon Another cult-favorite organizer with thousands of rave reviews, this expandable metal shelf is a no-brainer way to organize cleaning supplies, sponges, lotions, and any other odds and ends underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink. It can be adjusted both height- and width-wise to work around pipes, and two tiers provide plenty of space for your things. “So glad I bought this expandable under-the-sink-shelf!” one customer raved. “What a difference this shelf makes in my bathroom. Wish I had taken a "before picture". I can fit so much more in the bathroom cabinet now and the products are easier to find and grab.”

31 This Gorgeous Velvet Ottoman With Hidden Storage Amazon LUE BONA Velvet Storage Ottoman $46 On the surface, this looks like a luxe velvet ottoman — but lift the lid, and you’ll find plenty of storage space for things like remotes, magazines, off-season decorations, or even a folded-up throw blanket. Clever, right? Between the gorgeous jewel-toned upholstery and of-the-moment hairpin legs, it’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Available colors: 10

32 A 4-Pack Of Handy Storage Bins That’ll Instantly Streamline Your Space Amazon ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins (4-Pack) $40 See On Amazon These simple storage bins will make an outsized difference in how your storage space functions. The clear construction makes it easy to see exactly what you’re reaching for, the handles help you slide them out from a closet or cabinet, and since they come in a pack of four for just about $40, you’ll be stocked in one fell swoop. This is a no-brainer purchase.

33 The Chic Rope Basket You’ll Want To Buy For Every Room Amazon INDRESSME Cotton Rope Basket $30 See On Amazon There’s no wrong way to put this chic rope basket to use: Use it for stashing laundry, toys, workout gear, throws and pillows, off-season clothes… the options are endless. You might want to follow the advice of several Amazon reviewers (there are over 30,000 of them in total) and get one for every room. Available colors: 10

34 A Desktop Organizer That Looks Surprisingly Stylish Amazon BLU MONACO Gold Desktop Organizer $40 See On Amazon Organize and decorate your desk at once with this stylish desktop organizer. It’s equipped with both vertical and horizontal spaces for papers, files, slim books, and even an iPad, as well as a drawer with four variously sized sections. Plus, the gleaming gold finish and architectural, Art Deco-inspired details make it look like an intentional piece of decor. Available colors: 5

35 This Best-Selling Organizer Rack For Tricky Pots & Pans Amazon ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer for Cabinet $25 See On Amazon A neat solution for notoriously hard-to-store pots and pans, this adjustable rack can be outfitted in three ways — horizontal, or vertical with racks on one or both sides — and the racks themselves can be moved around to accommodate any size pots and pans, as well as their lids. (You can use it to store baking sheets, pan, and cutting boards, too.) This best-selling organizer has earned over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers calling it “easy to set up,” “sturdy,” and “exactly what I needed.”

36 A Hanging Macrame Basket That Keeps Produce Fresh — & Saves Space Amazon SnugLife Macrame 3 Tier Hanging Basket $30 See On Amazon Rather than your usual fruit bowl, why not opt for this three-tiered hanging macrame basket? It’ll save surface space and function as decor, all while keeping produce fresh. With a 4.8-star rating, it’s earned a small but loyal following on Amazon. “I love this produce basket! It’s natural, sturdy, well-made, and gives my kitchen a little more character,” one shopper shared, continuing, “The baskets are stretchy, too, due to the weave, so you can pack them full!”

37 This Clever Pen That Makes Tile Grout Look Sparkling Clean Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon You’re not the only one who dreads the prospect of painstakingly cleaning tile grout, hence why this clever grout pen has earned best-seller status and over 25,000 ratings to date. It’s technically not for cleaning grout, but the soft white shade will make grout look like it’s sparkling clean (and it’s so much easier than scrubbing). At under $10, why not try it out yourself?

38 A Strip Of Affordable LED Lights That Couldn’t Be Easier To Install Amazon POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting $8 See On Amazon This strip of sleek, wireless, peel-and-stick LED lights is one of the easiest and cleverest ways to upgrade your home — and, at under $10 for a strip, one of the cheapest, too. They’re particularly well-suited toward under-cabinet lighting, but you can install them anywhere that could benefit from better lighting, like your closet, staircase, or around your bathroom mirror.

39 This Rotating Tray With Customizable Sections Amazon Belugahots Lazy Susan Turnable $18 See On Amazon This rotating tray is a smart and sleek way to store spices and condiments in the kitchen, or even your bathroom essentials — the clear material is waterproof and easy to clean. Unlike other rotating trays, this one comes with two removable slats that allow you to create up to four separate sections for even more precise organizing. It’s essential for any well-organized pantry, too.

40 A Genius Solution For Organizing Your Bath & Body Products Amazon TZAMLI Shower Caddy with Soap Dish (3 Pieces) $38 See On Amazon If you have more shower products than you know what to do with, these waterproof floating shelves are for you. They easily stick to your wall, thanks to a super-strong adhesive backing, and they’re equipped with drainage holes to prevent mold and grime build-up. This set of three comes with two full-sized shelves, complete with rounded edges so slippery products won’t fall off, plus a smaller one for a bar of soap. Finally, the minimalist design won’t interfere with whatever aesthetic you’ve got going on in your bathroom.

41 This Peel & Stick Contact Paper In A Realistic-Looking Marble Print Amazon practicalWs Marble Paper Granite Contact Paper $6 See On Amazon Like the peel-and-stick tiles and wallpaper above, this best-selling marble-print contact paper is a low-effort, high-impact way to “renovate” your space. Thousands of Amazon reviewers confirm the unique striations and glossy finish make this look like the real thing, and since it’s self-adhesive, it’s easy to smooth over everything from floors and backsplashes to surfaces and furniture.

42 A Touch-Activated, Color-Changing Lamp For Just $20 Amazon UNIFUN Night Light $20 See On Amazon This little lamp turns on with the touch of your finger, and you can adjust the brightness levels and change its colors. It also charges up via USB and is compact in size, so it’s portable, too — perfect for outdoor dinner parties, camping, or toting around from room to room. It’s a pretty impressive gadget, especially considering its $20 price tag.

43 This Wall-Mounted Shelf That Keeps Your Most-Used Kitchen Tools Within Easy Reach Amazon Greenco Wall Mounted Pot And Pan Organizer Shelf With 10 Hooks, Black $32 See On Amazon If you’re running low on kitchen storage space — or you’re a frequent home cook who wants to keep your most-used tools visible and easily accessible — consider a wall-mounted pot and pan organizer as a designer-approved hack. This one is equipped with both a shelf for pots and pans and 10 S-hooks for hanging utensils or smaller pans. In total, it can hold up to 35 pounds, and the order comes with everything you need to secure it to the wall. Not for nothing, the iron construction looks very farmhouse-chic.

44 A Pretty Essential Oil Diffuser With So Many Extra Functionalities Amazon artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier $27 See On Amazon With its graceful teardrop shape and faux-wood finish, this essential oil diffuser is so much more aesthetically pleasing than others out there — and it also happens to be one of the most practical, as it also works as a cool mist humidifier, alarm clock, color-changing night light, and Bluetooth speaker. “I use this all day everyday,” one Amazon reviewer shared of this multi-tasker, and another reported coming back to buy two more for other rooms in their home.

45 This Drawer Insert That Keeps Your Knife Collection Organized & Safely Tucked Away Amazon Signature Living Knife Drawer Organizer Insert $32 See On Amazon Rather than taking up space on your countertop with a butcher block, try this drawer organizer insert for your knives instead. Crafted of pure bamboo, it’s designed with 16 slots for knives of all sizes, as well as a spot in the middle for a knife sharpener — all angled such that the blades remain flush to the block, rather than pointing upward (making this both safer and easier to close your drawer). “This drawer knife holder is exactly what I wanted. Fits perfectly in my drawer, knives are easy to place and remove, a great way to keep counters uncluttered!” one Amazon reviewer raved.

46 A Sleek Bamboo Box For Organizing Tea Bags, Sugar Packets, & More Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon If you’re a tea lover, you need this tea bag organizer in your life. A simple way to streamline your daily routine, it has 10 sections for storing up to 12 tea bags each, and a clean bamboo design with a clear top that’ll work with any kitchen design. No need to limit this to tea, though — the wells are just the right size for sugar packets, or even odds and ends like hair ties or paper clips.

47 This Mini Air Purifier That Rings Up At Under $50 Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifier $45 See On Amazon Considering that air purifiers tend to cost multiple hundreds of dollars, this $45 one is a serious steal. A best-seller on Amazon, it functions just like others on the market, working to cleanse the air of allergens and impurities, though the mini size means it has less reach than larger models (this works in spaces up to 71 square feet), so it’s best for small spaces like an office or bathroom. You can even add a few drops of essential oil to diffuse your favorite aromatherapeutic scent.

48 An Outdoor Smart Plug You Can Control Via App Or Voice Amazon meross Outdoor Smart Plug $27 See On Amazon Ideal for hanging out or entertaining outside, this outdoor smart plug has three, individually functioning outlets that can be controlled remotely via app, or with your voice with Siri, Alexa, or Google. You can also do things like set timers, schedules, and scenes, so it’s ideal for your outdoor string lights.

49 These Luxurious Velvet Curtains That Block Out Up To 95% Of Light Amazon HPD Half Price Drapes Heritage Plush Velvet Curtains $55 See On Amazon Not only will these luxe velvet curtains make your bedroom or living room look so much more expensive, but they also work to block up to 95% of light (depending on the color you choose), so they virtually function like blackout shades — at a much lower price point than most. Take your pick from 40 lush shades, like gray-blue, soft beige, and muted gold. Available colors: 40