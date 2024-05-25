Sauvignon Blanc is a high-acid, aromatic, dry white wine produced from the green-skinned grape of the same name. Craig McAllister, head winemaker at La Crema Winery in Sonoma, California explains that “Sauvignon Blanc originated in the Loire Valley of France and has since spread all over the world. Today you can find large amounts of it grown in New Zealand, South Africa, and Chile. It also grows beautifully here in Sonoma.” (Australia is also a popular region for producing Sauvignon Blanc.)
Though it’s grown and produced worldwide, there are vast differences in taste. “The flavor profiles vary from region to region,” he shares. For him, this is part of the wine’s appeal. “It is elegant and bright but comes in so many different styles. Sauvignon Blancs from Sonoma County see a lot of beautiful California sunshine, so it is known for notes of stone fruit, and even some tropical notes like mango and guava. I’m from New Zealand, where the cool climate produces Sauvignon Blanc which is more citrus-forward and displays some herbaceous notes.”
Glenn Goodall, senior winemaker at Xanadu Wines explains that the Margaret River wine region in Australia yields an aromatic, high-acid, dry white wine that tends to lead with citrus notes, green apple, and peach. “I want to emphasize how much Sauvignon Blanc really reflects its growing conditions,” Goodall says. “It is a grape that thrives in cool climates but also needs sunshine to flourish, making it a bit of a ‘Goldilocks’ variety.”
While ideal for the warm-weather months, McAllister doesn’t want Sauvignon Blanc to be pigeon-holed as a wine for one season. “It has enough structure to stand up to being enjoyed year-round,” he shares, adding that it pairs very well with a variety of foods thanks to its acid and citrus notes. He suggests serving it with grilled fish or seafood but, “[it] also brings brightness to herby roast chicken.”
Goodall adds tomato-based foods are another good pairing, “as the natural acidity of each component balances the other.” He also says if serving Sauvignon Blanc with a charcuterie board, grab goat, gouda, and gruyere “as the wine’s citrus notes contrast the richness of the cheese while accentuating its nutty and herbal flavors.”
Another important difference between Sauvignon Blanc and other wines that Goodall wants to drive home is not to save it. Drink it “while it’s young and fresh.” Otherwise, you might wince when you sip it. “Though there are some exceptions,” he says, “it will often develop peas and asparagus notes with age — save the space in your cellar for something else.”