This Catskill Getaway Makes For The Ideal Last-Minute Valentine's Day Trip

Rumor has it that spring is coming, but you couldn’t tell by the weather. It’s that time of year when snow and freezing temps are at an all time high, making sunny beach days seem like a pipe dream. Well, instead of hibernating until the warmer season comes, perhaps it’s time to follow the age-old expression: If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Yes, in addition to shivers, the cold also brings with it some beautiful snow-filled moments and activities. Think romantic winter getaways to cozy mountain resorts or sledding and skiing with your partner through powdery hills of snow.

And with Valentine’s day weeks away, planning a special weekend away with your loved one (or friends) is a great way to embrace the cold instead of fighting it. And, as it happens, there are plenty of luxe resorts and locales on the same thought pattern. You’ll likely find some incredibly romantic and indulgent couples packages that will allow you to fully enjoy some quality time with your significant other.

Ready to getaway? Ahead, some picturesque resorts and hotels to book ASAP to enjoy the most romantic winter getaway ever. Now, that’s amoré!

Mohonk Mountain House: New Paltz, NY

Constructed in 1869, this Victorian castle in New York’s Hudson Valley is essentially an IRL Narnia, sans magical teleporting wardrobe. In addition to immersing themselves in 40,000 acres of majestic forest and panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains, guests can enjoy some of the resort’s signature outdoor winter activities including hiking, ice skating, snow-shoeing, and tubing. The wellness-minded will love the Qi Gong and Tai Chi programs offered on site, and those with a family in tow will likely gravitate towards the cozy campfires, complete with marshmallow-roasting.

You can also stay entertained indoors with a relaxing day at the award-winning spa, indoor pool, or one of the many luxe eateries on the properties. There’s even an old-fashioned soda fountain to enjoy a sweet treat, coffee, or late-night snack.

For Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb. 11-13), Mohonk Mountain is catering to couples in particular with special programming that includes live music, love letter writing, workshops on practicing mindfulness in relationships, beer and chocolate tastings, and massage lessons for couples.

Taos Inn: Taos, NM

Despite being one of the more under-the-radar snowy towns in the country, Taos is not to be discounted. In addition to great skiing, it is also filled with cultural landmarks, Southwestern art galleries, and great farm-to-table eating.

The Taos Inn makes for an ideal stay thanks to its intimate, boutique format, adobe architecture, and close proximity to Taos’ Historic District. During the day, ski the slopes or take in local galleries, then at night, grab dinner or drinks for two at Adobe Bar or Doc Martin’s.

Blantyre Resort: Lenox, MA

If you’re seeking a gilded-age experience, Blantyre Resort is for you. The Tudor-style mansion and estate was built in 1902 and is nestled in the woodlands of the beautiful Berkshires in Massachusetts. Although stunning with the blooming greenery and florals of spring, the property takes on a magical tone in the winter when it’s covered in powder and there’s a chill in the air.

You and your partner will enjoy a truly luxe stay that’s complete with dining courtesy of Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, a champagne salon, and serene spa and wellness center. For extra privacy, opt for one of the cottages on the estate, which include full kitchens, dining areas, private terraces, and wood burning fireplace.

The Broadmoor: Colorado Springs, CO

Because Colorado Springs experiences its off season in winter, idyllic properties like The Broadmoor typically have plenty of inventory in the late winter/early spring, making it perfect for a last-minute getaway. And though the snowy spot is not known for its ski community, there are plenty of winter activities to indulge in, including fat biking, hiking, and fly fishing. And if your idea of a romantic getaway is less outdoorsy, indulge in a spa day at The Broadmoor Spa or take an Italian cooking class offered on the property.

Powder Mountain: Wasatch Mountains, UT

If you want to avoid the crowds at Vail, head to Utah’s Powder Mountain resort for quiet, peaceful skiing and snow-dwelling with your significant other. Housing at the mountain town makes for a romantic weekend in itself, especially if you stay in one of the Horizon cabins. The chic, modern, minimalist decor and breathtaking views from every window will likely make you want to stay put with a glass of wine and a fire roaring in the background. Who would blame you?

Mill Falls At The Lake: Meredith, NH

It’s hard not to be relaxed at this restored 19th Century linen mill and its adjacent 40-foot waterfall and picturesque views of New England’s Lake Winnipesaukee. The resort makes for an especially peaceful and easy stay for couple looking to lay low thanks to its indoor pool and convenient location. Just steps from Main Street, guests have easy access to an array of town activities, including Marketplace shops, spas, and extensive dining.

For a quick Valentine’s Day getaway, couples can take advantage of the resort’s Romance Package, which includes one of Mill Falls’ well-appointed guest rooms, some featuring crackling fireplaces and two-person jetted baths. The package includes chocolates, sparkling wine, and a bath bomb to set the mood.

Glen Falls House: Round Top, NY

While the snow-topped Catskill Mountains are romantic any time of year, February marks a particularly magical time, especially for those visiting Glen Falls House. Ideal for adventurous couples, the boutique hotel is surrounded by miles of hiking and biking trails, serene waterfalls, and natural swimming holes. After a day of hiking, skiing, and exploring is done, curl up by the fire or visit the on-property farm-to-table restaurant to unwind.

The Virginia Hotel: Cape May, NJ

Reopening on Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Virginia Hotel is an adults-only luxury hotel located in the heart of Cape May’s Historic District. The restored landmark building was originally built in 1879, providing guests traditional, Victorian design combined with modern amenities and memorable fine dining at award-winning restaurants.

For Valentine’s Day, the hotel is catering to couples and groups of all types with packages like the Girlfriend's Getaway, which includes a $100 Tommy's Folly shopping credit, daily yoga, welcome cocktails in the hotel’s Brown Room, and afternoon tea at sister resort Congress Hall.