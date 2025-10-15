(Travel)

TZR Readers' Choice Awards: The Best Winter Wedding Venues In The U.S.

Snow, sparkle, and the perfect “I do.”

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

Who says springtime nuptials are the only way to go? From snow-dusted mountain lodges to elegant estates and romantic countryside retreats, TZR’s nominees for the Best Winter Wedding Venues offer unforgettable settings for a cold-weather “I do.” Each contender brings its own unique blend of charm, scenery, and seasonal magic — perfect for couples dreaming of a truly enchanting winter celebration.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Castle Farms

Charlevoix, MI

Vote Now

Everline Resort and Spa

Olympic Valley, CA

Vote Now

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole, WY

Vote Now

Madeline Hotel & Residences

Telluride, CO

Vote Now

Manor Vail Lodge

Vail, CO

Vote Now

Montage Deer Valley

Park City, UT

Vote Now

Omni Mount Washington

Bretton Woods, NH

Vote Now

Terrain at Styer’s

Glen Mills, PA

Vote Now

The Estate at New Albany

New Albany, OH

Vote Now

Lombardi House

Hollywood, CA

Vote Now

The Little Nell

Aspen, CO

Vote Now

The Park Savoy

Florham, NJ

Vote Now

Topnotch Resort

Stowe, VT

Vote Now

Windham Manor

Windham, NY

Vote Now

Zingerman's Cornman Farms

Dexter, MI

Vote Now

Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy