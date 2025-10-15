TZR Readers' Choice Awards: The Best Winter Wedding Venues In The U.S.

Who says springtime nuptials are the only way to go? From snow-dusted mountain lodges to elegant estates and romantic countryside retreats, TZR’s nominees for the Best Winter Wedding Venues offer unforgettable settings for a cold-weather “I do.” Each contender brings its own unique blend of charm, scenery, and seasonal magic — perfect for couples dreaming of a truly enchanting winter celebration.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.