TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: The Best West Coast Luxury Ski Resorts

From powder to Pacific views — these are slopes worth bragging about.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

Who says the East Coast has the best powder? TZR is thrilled to announce the nominees for our Readers' Choice Award for Best West Coast Luxury Ski Resort. From breathtaking slopes to epic ocean views and top-notch amenities, these resorts redefine winter grandeur. Cast your vote and help us crown the ultimate West Coast ski experience.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Alta Ski Area

Alta, UT

Aspen Snowmass

Aspen, CO

Banff Sunshine

Banff, AB

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek, CO

Big Sky Resort

Big Sky, MT

Deer Valley Resort

Park City, UT

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Jackson Hole, WY

Mt. Bachelor

Bend, OR

Palisades Tahoe

Olympic Valley, CA

Powder Mountain Ski Resort

Eden, UT

Snowbasin Resort

Huntsville, UT

Snowbird

Snowbird, UT

Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley, ID

Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride, CO

Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler, BC

